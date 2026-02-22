Subscribe
Can Maryland Fix Its One-Party Democracy? A Reform Roadmap for Real Competition
Maryland’s one-party dominance is not new.
12 hrs ago
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
1
1
2
55 Ways Maryland Has Been Pillaged Under Gov. Wes Moore
When Wes Moore took office in January 2023, he promised to “leave no one behind.”
13 hrs ago
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
Safe Seats, Silent Voters: What Maryland’s One-Party Rule Means for Democracy
In a state where one party controls virtually every lever of power, what does it say about our politics when dozens of State House seats — and even…
14 hrs ago
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
Maryland’s Most Vulnerable: The Children Who Died While Annapolis Looked Away
Since January 2023, when Gov.
Feb 21
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
135 Deaths. How Many More Under Wes Moore’s Watch?
Since Wes Moore took office in January 2023, Maryland’s prison system has recorded at least 135 inmate deaths inside state correctional facilities.
Feb 21
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
Opinion | The “People’s State of the Union” Is Not Civic Engagement — It’s Political Undermining
Democrats spent weeks condemning conservative organizations for hosting parallel political events — warning ominously about “norm erosion,” “threats to…
Feb 20
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
1
1
Can Maryland Penalize a Sermon? SB4/HB 514 Raises New Free Speech Concerns
A new bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly — SB4/HB 514 — is sparking serious concern among faith leaders, nonprofit organizations, and…
Feb 19
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
CPS Dismissed the Complaint. So What Does the Nancy Krause Story Really Tell Us?
The national firestorm over a Calvert County school board testimony involving Nancy Krause and a local Turning Point USA (TPUSA) student club has…
Feb 19
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
The Chesapeake Bay After the Spill: What Could Be Lost
A Fragile System Meets a Sudden Shock
Feb 17
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
SCRIPTED. STAGED. SANITIZED.
Inside Gov. Wes Moore’s CBS “Town Hall” — and What Viewers Didn’t See
Feb 17
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
2
1
From “Evidence-Based Decisions” to CPS Referrals: The Nancy Krause Contradiction
The controversy surrounding Nancy Krause’s testimony in Calvert County is not just about political disagreement—it’s about a stunning reversal of…
Feb 17
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
2
1
Kaiser’s $30 Million Settlement: A Mental Health Failure Wrapped in Bureaucracy
Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations brought by the U.S.
Feb 13
•
Michael "Thunder" Phillips
3
1
