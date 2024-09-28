The Thunder Chronicles

This is a place to post my creativity, ideas, and interests and allow others to get to know me and me to get to know you. Community. One day, my son will find this place and read about how crazy and eclectic his father is.

Be a friend. Tell a friend something nice. - Pat McAfee

About Me

I am Mike “Thunder” Phillips. The Thunder name stuck from playing the drums, and I attach it to remind myself to go full throttle when I want to do something. Go hard and make some noise.

I have ADHD, so my interests are all over the place and always changing. I can’t write about just one topic. It is not possible. I have a lifetime of experience playing music, and a career spent in technology, government, consulting, and other related fields. I am a parent, but it has not been an easy journey being a parent. I am an open book and avid learner.

Member, National Writers Union (NWU)

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives. I share too much. At some point, I have to put a cap on it and hope someone wants to pay to read what I write and share. After all, a man has to eat.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.