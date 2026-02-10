A shooting inside Thomas S. Wootton High School on Tuesday afternoon left one student wounded and sent shockwaves through Montgomery County—just as some local lawmakers continue to push legislation to remove police officers from schools.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting inside the building. The victim, a student, was found in a hallway with a single gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A 16-year-old suspect—also a student—was quickly identified and taken into custody nearby. Police confirmed there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Students were held inside the school during the initial response, with reunification for non-bus riders directed to Robert Frost Middle School. By early evening, MCPD provided multiple updates, including a nighttime press conference outlining the sequence of events.

A Jarring Political Contrast

The incident unfolded against an uncomfortable political backdrop.

Earlier that same day, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando posted on X that he was “deeply saddened” by reports of the shooting. Yet Jawando is also one of the lawmakers who has previously supported efforts to remove school resource officers (SROs) from certain county high schools.

That contrast has not gone unnoticed by parents and residents who question whether the county is learning the right lessons from repeated school safety incidents.

The argument for removing police from schools typically centers on concerns about over-criminalization and disparate discipline. But critics argue that Tuesday’s shooting highlights a different reality: when violence erupts inside a school, rapid law-enforcement response matters—and presence can be a deterrent.

What the Facts Show

This was not a vague threat or a social-media scare. According to police:

The shooting occurred inside the school.

The victim was a student.

The suspect was apprehended quickly.

The situation was stabilized without further injuries.

Those outcomes, critics note, are precisely what school policing programs are designed to support: fast identification, coordination, and response in a confined environment filled with children.

Policy vs. Reality

Montgomery County has spent years debating whether police presence makes schools safer or more dangerous. That debate often happens in committee rooms and advocacy forums, far removed from the moment-to-moment reality of school hallways.

Tuesday’s events force a blunt question:

If police are not supposed to be in schools, who exactly is supposed to handle a shooting when it happens?

Counselors and social workers play vital roles, but they are not trained or equipped to respond to armed violence. Security plans without law enforcement assume best-case scenarios. Wootton showed how quickly worst-case scenarios can arrive.

The Risk of Symbolic Governance

For many families, this incident reinforces a growing concern that Montgomery County’s leadership is too focused on symbolism and ideology—and not focused enough on outcomes.

Removing police from schools may sound compassionate in theory. In practice, it places enormous faith in the hope that violence will not occur. When it does, the consequences are immediate and irreversible.

Being “deeply saddened” after the fact is not a policy.

What Comes Next

MCPD has indicated that more information will be released as the investigation continues. Juvenile justice processes will apply given the age of the suspect.

But beyond the criminal case, county leaders face a credibility test. Parents are watching closely to see whether elected officials reassess their assumptions—or double down on policies that leave schools less prepared for the unthinkable.

At Wootton High School, the unthinkable already happened.