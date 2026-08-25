Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Mouzer
4h

My dear departed liberal friend complained about Reagan not working hard always being at the ranch. I told him he should be happy as he didn't agree with him. I rather feel this way about the jokers mentioned here though I appreciate the info.

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