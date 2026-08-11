A viral post out of Virginia in early August put a face on a problem Maryland teachers know well: a teacher’s video showing mold destroying the classroom supplies she’d bought with her own money — followed, she said, by her firing. The specifics of that case are still unconfirmed by any school district or news outlet that has looked into it, and remain unverified beyond the clip itself. But the reaction it triggered, from Virginia congressional candidate Julie Perry and thousands of others, landed because the underlying frustration is universal and well documented: teachers routinely pay for their own classrooms, and Maryland is no exception.

The numbers, nationally and here

Nationally, the average teacher spent $895 of their own money on classroom supplies during the 2024–25 school year, according to AdoptAClassroom.org’s spring 2025 survey — up 49 percent since 2015. The median supply budget a school actually provides is just $200, and 97 percent of teachers say it isn’t enough. One in five teachers now works a second job to cover the gap.

Maryland tracks right along with the national trend — worse, in some measures. In the Maryland State Education Association’s most recent statewide poll of its members, 94 percent of Maryland educators said they paid for classroom supplies out of their own pocket, up from 91 percent when MSEA first asked in 2018. Half of MSEA’s members reported working a second job to make ends meet.

Maryland already spends more per student than almost anyone

This is not a poor state pretending to fund its schools. It is a well-funded state whose teachers still average close to $900 a year out of pocket.

Start with the baseline: Maryland isn’t underfunding schools by national standards. The state spent $20,208 per pupil in fiscal 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of School System Finances — the 15th-highest figure in the country and well above the $17,619 national average. Maryland’s own state education department, in the most recently published edition of its annual financial report (released June 2025, covering the 2023–24 school year), puts current-expense spending at $18,424.61 per pupil statewide — actually a slight, 0.68 percent dip from the year before, the first such decline in recent years. This is not a poor state pretending to fund its schools. It is a well-funded state whose teachers still average close to $900 a year out of pocket.

So where does it go? The Maryland State Department of Education publishes exactly this breakdown every year, category by category, per pupil, for all 24 school systems. The 2023–24 statewide numbers — the most recent full-year figures published — tell an uncomfortable story for anyone being sold “record investment” as the answer to teachers buying their own glue sticks:

Maryland spent $1,598.40 per pupil on administration and mid-level administration — versus $439.77 per pupil on textbooks and instructional supplies combined.

Put the bolded lines side by side: Maryland spent $1,587.53 per pupil on administration and mid-level administration (central-office functions plus district/school-level administrative overhead) — versus $436.78 per pupil on textbooks and instructional supplies combined. That’s a statewide administration-to-supplies ratio of roughly 3.6 to 1 — essentially unchanged from the prior year’s report, so this isn’t a one-year fluke. In fairness to the “mid-level administration” number, that category by the state’s own definition includes principals and assistant principals, not just downtown bureaucrats — this isn’t purely a story of central-office bloat. But even isolating the narrower “Administration” line (superintendents, HR, legal, purchasing, data processing) at $489.51 per pupil, it’s still slightly higher than what’s spent on the textbooks and supplies teachers actually put in kids’ hands.

The gap gets more striking at the county level. In Howard County — one of the state’s largest and best-resourced districts — the textbooks-and-supplies line was just $193.73 per pupil in 2023–24, the lowest of any Maryland county. Frederick County, the outlet’s home base, spent $503.50 per pupil on textbooks and supplies despite having the lowest overall per-pupil budget in the state. There is no consistent relationship between how much a county spends overall and how much reaches the supply closet.

There is no consistent relationship between how much a county spends overall and how much reaches the supply closet.

Where the new Blueprint money is actually going

None of this means Blueprint dollars are being wasted — they’re going exactly where the law says they should. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future directs its “High-Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders” pillar money into a career ladder and certification bonuses: teachers can earn $5,000 to $15,000 in salary increases per career-ladder tier, and a $10,000 salary bump — $17,000 for those in low-performing schools — for earning National Board Certification, all of it pensionable. Those are real, generous, individually targeted investments in teachers’ paychecks. They are just structurally different from a supply budget: the money follows credentials and career tiers, not classroom needs, and a first-year teacher setting up a room in August sees none of it until years into a career, if ever.

The money follows credentials and career tiers, not classroom needs.

Meanwhile, the state’s one direct acknowledgment that teachers pay out of pocket — a Maryland income tax subtraction for classroom supplies — has been capped at $250 for years, even as Blueprint spending scaled into the billions ($3.8 billion in new annual funding at full phase-in, $16.6 billion cumulatively through 2029) and teachers’ actual costs climbed toward $900. The only 2026 change was expanding eligibility to prekindergarten teachers under a bipartisan bill — Sen. Bryan Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel) and Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) — that passed unanimously. Nobody in Annapolis proposed raising the $250 cap itself.

Priorities, not poverty

It’s a story about priorities inside a very large, well-funded budget.

To be fair to Annapolis, this isn’t a story about the state being broke — lawmakers just closed a session touting a “fully funded” Blueprint and record local school aid, after finding room for a 3 percent tech tax, new income brackets, and a capital-gains surtax to cover a structural deficit. It’s a story about priorities inside a very large, well-funded budget: real money for career ladders and certification bonuses, a rounding error’s worth of relief for the supply closet, and a state financial report that, if anyone in Annapolis read it closely, shows administration outspending classroom materials in the same column, year after year.

Sources: This article draws on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 Annual Survey of School System Finances; the Maryland State Department of Education’s Selected Financial Data, Part 3 — Analysis of Costs, 2023–2024 School Year, published June 2025 (the most recent edition available; per-pupil expenditures by category and by county); AdoptAClassroom.org’s 2025 Teacher Spending Survey; the Maryland State Education Association’s member polling on out-of-pocket spending and its 2026 General Assembly wrap-up; AFT-Maryland’s 2026 legislative report on SB 262/HB 478; Teach Maryland and MSEA materials on the Blueprint’s career ladder and National Board Certification incentives; Capital News Service’s “Behind the Blueprint” project on the Blueprint’s fiscal scope; and reporting from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Conduit Street on Maryland’s fiscal 2026–2027 budgets.