David Trone has built his congressional brand on his family. Since re-entering the MD-6 race in December 2025, his wife and children have vanished from his campaign. Sources now tell MDBayNews why.

David Trone wants Maryland’s 6th Congressional District voters to trust him again. The same voters who sent him home in 2024 — after two terms defined by his pledge to serve them, his family, and his values — are now being asked to give him a second chance. But since Trone announced his congressional comeback in December 2025, something is conspicuously missing from his campaign: his wife, June.

In every previous campaign cycle dating to 2016, June Trone was a constant presence — in campaign ads, at fundraisers, in the biographical narrative Trone has used to introduce himself to voters again and again. The farm in East Berlin, Pennsylvania. The Furman University courtship. The Wharton MBA. Four children. A partnership built over four decades. It was the story. Since December 2025, June Trone has not appeared in a single piece of campaign material, social media post, or public event.

MDBayNews first raised this question publicly earlier this month. The campaign did not respond to that story. This week, the answer came into clearer focus.

A source with direct knowledge of the Trone family’s personal situation has told MDBayNews that David and June Trone are separated. The marriage, this source says, is over. A review of Maryland public records found no divorce filing as of publication time — consistent with a separation that has not yet proceeded to formal legal dissolution. The Trone campaign was contacted on Saturday with a detailed list of questions. More than five hours passed without a response. As of publication, the campaign had not replied.

“The family story has been central to how Trone sells himself to voters. They deserve to know whether that story still holds.”

That same source has identified Trone’s companion as Isabelle Goiran Daly, a widow who resided for years in Fair Haven, New Jersey, and currently lives in Sea Bright, New Jersey. The identification is corroborated by public records. Mrs. Daly’s late husband, John “Jack” Francis Daly Jr., died on December 25, 2010, in New Jersey. He was 55 years old. According to his obituary, Jack Daly grew up on Long Island — a region David Trone had significant ties to through his father’s career — before settling in Monmouth County, New Jersey, where he and Isabelle built their life together.

The relationship between Trone and Mrs. Daly, according to the source, has been ongoing for as long as a decade — predating Trone’s most recent congressional campaign and much of his public career as a family-focused candidate.

The connection between the Trone and Daly families is further corroborated by social media records. A review of Isabelle Daly’s Facebook profile — which lists her education at the Institut Supérieur de Gestion, a prestigious business school in Paris consistent with her French maiden name Goiran — shows that June Trone of Potomac, Maryland is among her Facebook friends. The presence of June Trone in Isabelle Daly’s friend list establishes a documented social connection between the two women and suggests the Daly and Trone families moved in overlapping circles. It also indicates that June Trone is unlikely to be unaware of her husband’s companion.

The name “Isabella Daly” — a slight variation on the confirmed spelling “Isabelle” — began circulating on social media Saturday afternoon after MDBayNews publicly asked the Trone campaign about June’s absence from the campaign. A separate account replied publicly with the name, identifying her as Trone’s girlfriend and stating that the marriage was over. That post had limited reach as of Saturday evening. This report is based on independent reporting conducted over several weeks, prior to and entirely separate from that social media post.

The significance here goes beyond the personal. In recent months, a pattern has emerged of sitting and aspiring members of Congress whose public personas diverged sharply from their private lives — from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s resignation following multiple serious misconduct allegations, to Rep. Tony Gonzales’ reported infidelity while publicly championing traditional values. In both cases, voters said the issue was not the conduct alone, but the gap between what these men said about themselves and who they actually were.

In Trone’s case, that gap is compounded by the specific architecture of his political identity. More than most politicians, Trone has sold himself as a family man. His biographical narrative — the struggling farm family, the self-made entrepreneur, the devoted husband who met June at Furman University and built an empire alongside her — has been the throughline of every campaign he has run since 2016. The couple’s bond is so central to his public identity that the student center at Furman bears both their names. June has appeared in television ads. She has spoken at fundraisers. The couple’s four children, and their golden doodles Lyndon and Hubert, have been reliably present in his public presentation of himself.

If that marriage has ended, and if Trone has been running a campaign that implicitly trades on family imagery while concealing a separation and a new companion, the question voters are entitled to ask is a straightforward one: What else isn’t he telling us?

What else is Trone not telling us?

MDBayNews has reported extensively on Trone’s record during this campaign cycle, including an investigation into his claims about his management separation from Total Wine & More during his congressional tenure. The pattern across that reporting and this story is consistent: a candidate who carefully manages his public narrative while the private reality points elsewhere.

Trone is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District against incumbent Rep. April McClain Delaney. The primary is scheduled for June 2026. He has self-funded more than $80 million across his previous campaigns and has already invested heavily again (over $15m this cycle).

The Trone campaign did not respond to a request for comment submitted early Saturday, April 18, 2026, which included the following specific questions: Are David and June Trone separated or in the process of divorce? Is David Trone in a relationship with Isabelle Goiran Daly? Does the campaign have any other comment on the above? More than six hours elapsed between submission and publication without a reply. This story will be updated if a response is received.

MDBayNews has previously reported on David Trone’s 2026 congressional campaign and his management claims at Total Wine & More. A companion piece examining the broader pattern of congressional candidate conduct and accountability is available at riptide.report.