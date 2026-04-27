Nobody who attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night expected to spend the rest of the evening lying on a ballroom floor.

Just minutes into the program, attendees heard muffled popping noises and watched as President Trump, the first lady, and top officials were rushed away from the head table. The suspect — later identified as Cole Allen — had a shotgun, a handgun, and knives, and ran past security barricades before a Secret Service agent, protected by a bullet-resistant vest, was shot and is now recovering.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang initially announced the program would continue, and Trump signaled on social media that he wanted the dinner to go on. Only later, on the advice of law enforcement, did Trump say he wanted it postponed — and Jiang confirmed it would be.

Now the WHCA has a window — probably 30 days, if Trump gets his do-over — to figure out something that should have been figured out years ago: where, exactly, do you host this thing?

The Hilton Was Always the Wrong Venue for This Moment

The Washington Hilton has hosted the Correspondents’ Dinner for decades. It has also, as Sen. John Fetterman pointed out bluntly on social media after Saturday’s incident, never been designed for what the dinner has become. Fetterman said the venue “wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.”

He’s right, and it shouldn’t have taken a near-assassination to say so out loud.

A crowd of 2,600 attended Saturday night’s event. The room packs attendees at round tables whose chairs are back-to-back, with tight space to move around. It was designed for prestige, not security. And in 2026, with two prior assassination attempts against the sitting president already on the books, prestige doesn’t cover the tab when something goes wrong.

Some attendees, after the fact, flagged the apparently lax security at the dinner. Kari Lake, attending as a senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said she couldn’t believe “how lax the security was,” describing how nobody asked to visibly inspect her ticket or asked her to do anything beyond the standard screening.

That’s not a venue problem. That’s an event-management failure compounded by a venue problem.

So Where Does It Go?

If you have 30 days to replan this dinner with the President of the United States still in the room, you are not optimizing for elegance, tradition, or symbolism. You are optimizing for three things: security, practicality, and the ability to actually execute a 2,600-person formal event with the full presidential protection apparatus in roughly four weeks. That is a compressed and demanding timeline under any circumstances. After Saturday night, the margin for error is zero.

Walk through the realistic options, and most of them fail before you even get to the catering contract.

DAR Constitution Hall: The Prestige Trap

On paper, Constitution Hall is Washington’s largest concert hall, with a seating capacity of 3,702, and hosts gala dinners, award ceremonies, television productions, and corporate events. It sits at 1776 D Street NW, near the White House, and every U.S. president since Calvin Coolidge has attended at least one event there. The lineage is impeccable.

The problems are structural. Constitution Hall seats 3,702 in a concert configuration — before you lose capacity reconfiguring for round banquet tables, proper spacing, press risers, a head table with sightlines, and security staging areas. The math gets tight fast. The building was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1985, which introduces real constraints on what temporary security infrastructure can be installed, how quickly, and whether the building owner — the Daughters of the American Revolution, a private organization — can or will move at Secret Service speed.

The surrounding streets near the Ellipse are manageable perimeter-wise, but the footprint is tight, parking is limited to street meters and a nearby garage, and the venue has no dedicated loading infrastructure for the kind of production operation the dinner requires. In a 30-day window, the logistics friction alone could sink it. Constitution Hall is a great venue for a lot of Washington events. It is not built for this one.

The Anthem: Right Building, Wrong Address

The Anthem is the most technically capable music venue on this list, and the geography disqualifies it before the security team finishes the site survey.

The 57,000-square-foot waterfront venue has a movable stage and backdrop that allows capacity to vary from 2,500 to 6,000 people, which would actually let the WHCA right-size the room. Through the use of loose seating, stage extensions, and the optional third level, the capacity can be adjusted while always feeling full and lively — a legitimate advantage over a static hotel ballroom. The production infrastructure is modern and purpose-built.

But The Anthem is part of The Wharf, a comprehensive redevelopment of the Southwest Waterfront area, and that’s the fatal problem. It sits embedded in a mixed-use commercial development with restaurants, hotels, condominiums, water taxi stops, and open pedestrian access from multiple directions, including the Potomac River itself. Establishing a secure perimeter around The Anthem means locking down an entire working waterfront district — every access point, every business entrance, the water side, the marina. That’s not a 30-day security standup. That’s a months-long planning operation. The Secret Service would take one look at the site diagram and move on.

The Anthem works for concerts. It doesn’t work when the threat includes approaching from the water.

Capital One Arena: Under Construction, Literally

Capital One Arena gets floated as an option because it’s large, iconic, and sits in the heart of downtown D.C. atop a Metro station with one of the most accessible footprints in the city. At full configuration, the arena holds over 20,000 people, and its existing security infrastructure — strict no-bag policies, mandatory searches, and controlled entry procedures — already operates closer to a protective security standard than most venues in the District.

There’s one problem: it’s in the middle of an $800 million renovation with active exterior construction underway right now.

The Secret Service cannot establish a clean, stable perimeter around a building whose exterior is actively being dismantled.

As of early 2026, crews are working to remove the outside shell of the building and replace it, with temporary shifts in entrances and exits, including shutting down the sidewalk on F Street on event nights. Major exterior construction phases are continuing through 2026 and 2027, with a new main entrance not expected to open until fall 2026. The Secret Service cannot establish a clean, stable perimeter around a building whose exterior is actively being dismantled. Scaffolding, construction equipment, temporary entry points, and contractor access are security liabilities that no advance team is going to sign off on in a 30-day window with a live threat assessment on the table.

Capital One Arena would be a serious option in 2028. It is not an option right now.

The Gaylord National: The Practical Choice Nobody Wants to Make

The Gaylord National in National Harbor, Maryland, addresses nearly every security concern on the list. It’s a self-contained resort campus with controlled ingress, a massive ballroom capable of handling the dinner’s full guest list, natural separation from the open-street environment that complicates D.C. venues, and an established track record hosting high-profile events. The perimeter is straightforward — water on one side, controlled access roads on the others. Secret Service has worked this site before.

The case against it: it’s in Maryland. And while perception matters less here than security and practicality, this particular perception problem is substantive — hosting the Correspondents’ Dinner outside the District means the WHCA, the press corps, and the event itself visibly retreated across the Potomac after an assassination attempt. That’s not just optics. It changes what the rescheduled dinner means, and not in the WHCA’s favor. Trump doesn’t want a retreat. The press corps doesn’t want a retreat. The Gaylord is the safe fallback if the Convention Center falls through, not the first call.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center: The Only Venue That Checks Every Box

Strip away all other considerations and work from first principles: what does the Secret Service actually need to protect the President at a 2,600-person event in 30 days?

A self-contained, purpose-built facility on a controllable urban footprint. Multiple layered entry points that can be staged as security perimeters. Separation capacity between the press pool, administration officials, VIP guests, and support staff. Infrastructure that can handle magnetometers, screening lanes, K-9 units, and command posts without improvisation. Production capability for broadcast. Proximity to the White House without being embedded in a complex like The Wharf.

The Convention Center checks every one of those boxes — and it has done it before at the highest level. The Secret Service has transformed the center into a highly fortified environment for presidential events, with architecture specifically designed to facilitate the rapid screening of tens of thousands of guests through extensive rows of magnetometers. Six of the 10 official balls of the 2009 Presidential Inauguration took place there, and it was the principal site of the 2010 Nuclear Security Summit hosted by President Obama. Its event history runs from international policy conferences to black-tie fundraisers and presidential inaugural balls.

The facility covers over 700,000 square feet of exhibition space with 77 meeting rooms, and can handle conventions of up to 42,000 people. The WHCA isn’t trying to fill the whole building — it’s trying to fill a fraction of it, which means it can design an event footprint around security requirements rather than trying to retrofit security around an existing floor plan. That is a fundamental advantage that none of the other venues on this list can offer.

The WHCA can design an event footprint around security requirements rather than trying to retrofit security around an existing floor plan.

The Convention Center is owned and operated by Events DC, the city’s convention arm — a public entity, not a private organization with its own institutional identity and priorities. That means the WHCA isn’t negotiating with a hotel chain’s corporate security team or a concert promoter’s event staff. It’s coordinating with a public venue that has a long track record of working directly with federal security agencies on exactly this category of event. In a 30-day window, that relationship matters more than any architectural feature.

The Convention Center is not the most interesting venue on this list. The Anthem is more interesting. Constitution Hall has more history. Capital One Arena has more infrastructure under normal circumstances. None of that matters when you have four weeks, a live threat, and a president who wants to finish the dinner.

A Question Worth Taking Seriously: What About a White House Ballroom?

Trump, posting Sunday morning, argued the shooting was “exactly the reason” a new ballroom should be built on White House grounds, and that the incident “would never have happened” if the construction currently underway were complete. The Justice Department cited the shooting the same day in pushing to have a preservation lawsuit against the White House ballroom project dropped, calling the Washington Hilton “demonstrably unsafe” for events with the president.

The reflexive press corps response has been to treat this as a power grab — an attempt to bring the dinner inside the administration’s walls and, implicitly, under its thumb. That concern isn’t baseless. But it’s also worth being honest about what the actual objection is, because “the White House grounds are too secure” is not a serious argument.

Reporters with hard passes are already on White House grounds constantly — in the briefing room, in the stakeout positions, in the hallways, trying to get answers from people who often don’t want to give them. The idea that a Correspondents’ Dinner held on those same grounds would somehow compromise the press corps’ independence requires assuming a level of symbolic fragility that the actual day-to-day relationship between the press and the White House doesn’t reflect.

The security case for a purpose-built White House ballroom is, frankly, strong. Saturday’s attack happened because a president attending an event off White House grounds was exposed to a threat that a permanent White House security infrastructure is specifically designed to prevent. A ballroom on the most secure 18 acres in America, with a permanent protective apparatus that doesn’t need to be stood up in 30 days, would address the core failure of Saturday night more directly than any off-site venue swap.

The legitimate question for the WHCA isn’t whether a White House ballroom is too secure — it’s whether the organization retains operational control of its own event. That’s a negotiation about terms, not a categorical objection to the venue. The dinner’s editorial and organizational independence doesn’t live in a building. It lives in who runs the program, sets the guest list, chooses the entertainment, and controls the podium. Those are questions the WHCA should ask before signing any venue agreement — including this one.

For the rescheduled dinner, none of this matters: the ballroom doesn’t exist yet, so it’s not on the table in a 30-day window. But as a longer-term question about where this event belongs, it deserves a more honest answer than the one the press corps has been giving.

The Bottom Line

Trump wants a do-over. The WHCA has every reason to want one too — to prove that the dinner survives, that the press corps doesn’t fold, and that political violence doesn’t get to write the final paragraph of the night.

But the lesson of Saturday isn’t just that the Hilton is too small. It’s that a dinner drawing 2,600 people, with the President of the United States and half the line of succession in the room, requires an event footprint that matches the actual security reality of this political moment.

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center gives you that.

Book it.