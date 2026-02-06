The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Feb 6

This wasn’t judicial restraint — it was judicial surrender. By shrugging at California’s mid-decade power grab, the Supreme Court told every political actor that timing, tradition, and democratic stability no longer matter. Redraw the map whenever you can get away with it. Just don’t say the quiet part about race. That’s not neutrality; that’s permission. Once representation becomes a movable chess piece mid-game, elections stop reflecting voters and start reflecting lawyers, consultants, and partisan math. Democrats didn’t just redraw districts — they redrew norms. And the Court didn’t referee. It stepped aside. History won’t call this prudence. It will call it abdication.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture