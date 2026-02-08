American politics is no longer just debated in chambers, committee rooms, or on the campaign trail. It’s performed—sometimes recklessly—on social media feeds optimized for outrage, virality, and tribal applause.

The latest flashpoint comes from Donald Trump, whose recent video—widely criticized and dissected across media—has reignited questions about whether political leaders are governing anymore, or simply chasing clicks. But Trump is hardly alone. From governors to members of Congress to local officials, the escalation of online attacks, distortions, and theatrical outrage has become bipartisan, normalized, and corrosive.

At some point, the question has to be asked plainly: has the political social media arms race crossed the line from communication into abdication of duty?

Politics as Performance, Not Governance

Social media was once sold as a tool for transparency—direct communication between elected officials and the public. In theory, it removed gatekeepers and allowed voters to hear directly from those in power.

In practice, it has mutated into something else entirely.

Today’s incentive structure rewards:

Provocative clips over substantive policy

Viral insults over legislative work

Simplified narratives over complex realities

Permanent campaigning over governing

When a politician can gain more attention from a 30-second inflammatory video than from months of legislative work, the system itself encourages neglect of actual responsibilities. Council meetings, committee hearings, budget negotiations, and regulatory oversight don’t trend. Outrage does.

The Normalization of Attacks and Distortions

This phenomenon isn’t limited to one party. California Governor Gavin Newsom has turned social media into a near-constant combat zone, frequently using national platforms to attack political opponents outside his state—often with selective facts or misleading framing—while California grapples with homelessness, housing shortages, energy instability, and budget pressures.

The pattern repeats everywhere:

Members of Congress who build online brands while rarely passing legislation

Governors who posture for national attention instead of managing state crises

Local officials who inflame culture wars while neglecting basic services

The result is a political class that is perpetually online and perpetually at war—but often absent where it matters most.

Lies, Exaggerations, and the Collapse of Trust

When elected officials knowingly exaggerate, distort, or outright lie on their platforms, the damage extends beyond partisan politics. It corrodes institutional trust.

Voters may disagree on policy, but a functioning republic depends on some shared commitment to truth, restraint, and good faith. When leaders abandon those principles for engagement metrics, the public learns a dangerous lesson: power is about narrative dominance, not responsibility.

That lesson doesn’t stay confined to Washington or state capitals. It trickles down into school boards, city councils, and civic life itself.

Has Civility and Diplomacy Been Lost?

Civility in politics has never been perfect. American history is full of fierce rhetoric and sharp disagreements. But there is a difference between principled conflict and performative hostility.

What feels different now is permanence and scale. Social media never turns off. Every comment is archived, amplified, and monetized. Every provocation demands escalation. Apologies are seen as weakness. Restraint is punished.

Diplomacy—both domestic and international—requires deliberation, discretion, and an ability to de-escalate. Those traits are fundamentally incompatible with platforms designed to reward instant reaction and maximum outrage.

The Cost of Permanent Online Warfare

When politicians prioritize online combat over governance:

Legislation stalls

Oversight weakens

Public services degrade

Voters disengage or radicalize

The loudest voices dominate, while serious policymakers—on both sides—are crowded out by influencers with titles.

This is not a sustainable model for a constitutional republic.

A Necessary Course Correction

The problem is not that politicians use social media. It’s that too many have replaced governing with it.

A center-right critique doesn’t ask for sanitized politics or enforced politeness. It asks for accountability: do the job you were elected to do. Debate fiercely, yes—but legislate, govern, and lead with seriousness equal to the power you hold.

Until voters begin rewarding competence over spectacle, the arms race will continue—and the institutions meant to serve the public will keep losing ground to the algorithm.

The real question may not be whether civility has been lost—but whether the public is willing to demand its return.