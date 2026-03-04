Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Richard Luthmann
20m

This case exposes a problem that happens far too often in custody wars: institutions start acting like judges. A school’s job is to educate children, not referee family court disputes or enforce half-baked legal paperwork. If a protective order hasn’t even been formally served, it’s not enforceable—period. When schools pick sides based on incomplete or unverified documents, they risk trampling parental rights and becoming weapons in someone’s litigation strategy. That’s how family-court chaos spreads beyond the courthouse. Institutions need one simple rule: follow valid court orders, not allegations. Anything else turns schools into unelected gatekeepers deciding which parent gets erased.

