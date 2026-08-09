Ireland’s escalating immigration tensions offer a warning for America: borders, citizenship and election integrity have to be resolved through democratic institutions before extremists convince frustrated citizens those institutions no longer work.

Ireland is confronting an ugly warning about what can happen when immigration stops being merely a policy dispute and becomes a crisis of public confidence.

Reports this weekend say Irish security officials are concerned that the organization calling itself the New IRA could exploit anger over immigration and pursue violence aimed at driving migrants out of Ireland.

The concern is not abstract. It traces back to a specific attack. On the night of June 8, a 44-year-old disabled man named Stephen Ogilvie was assaulted with a kitchen knife on a street in north Belfast, sustaining injuries so severe he lost his left eye and suffered additional damage to his right. A 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker, Hadi Alodid, was charged with attempted murder; he has not entered a plea. The attack, captured on video and spread rapidly online, set off two nights of rioting — masked men set fire to homes believed to house immigrants, torched a bus, and clashed with police, who deployed water cannon. More than two dozen people lost their homes, and a dozen police officers were injured. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn called it “racist thuggery.”

Notably, Ogilvie’s own family asked that the attack not be used as a pretext for violence against migrants, saying in a statement that “overnight unrest is not welcome” and crediting migrants’ contributions to Northern Irish life, including in the healthcare system. It is precisely that gap — between a family declining to weaponize its own tragedy and an organization eager to do so on its behalf — that security officials say the New IRA is now working to exploit. Separately, in July, a 25-year-old law student, Isobella Perrie Sullivan, was charged with possessing explosives after a bomb was found in a vehicle in the Republic, intercepted during an operation focused on dissident republican activity — a reminder that the group’s recent activity extends beyond the anti-migrant campaign itself.

There should be no ambiguity about one point: terrorism is not immigration policy. Threatening migrants, burning buildings or attacking people because of where they came from is not a legitimate substitute for elections, legislation or enforcement.

But condemning political violence does not require pretending that the political conditions extremists exploit appeared from nowhere.

And that is where Americans should pay attention.

The United States is having its own increasingly bitter argument over borders, illegal immigration, citizenship and who ultimately gets to decide how federal immigration law is enforced.

We are still having that argument primarily through elections, Congress, lawsuits and federalism.

Keeping it there matters.

Ireland Has a Long Memory

It is impossible to discuss political violence in Ireland without acknowledging history.

For centuries, Ireland’s relationship with Britain involved conquest, plantation, religious discrimination, rebellion and ultimately partition. The Great Famine of the 1840s occurred while Ireland was governed as part of the United Kingdom, and British policy during the catastrophe remains deeply embedded in Irish historical memory.

The Irish Republican Army emerged much later from the revolutionary struggle surrounding Irish independence. Subsequent organizations using the IRA name fought over partition and British rule in Northern Ireland, culminating in decades of violence during the Troubles.

That history should make today’s development more disturbing, not less.

A modern organization invoking republican history to justify violence against migrants is not simply replaying Ireland’s struggle against British rule. Migrants living in Ireland are not the British government, and an asylum seeker did not write Ireland’s immigration laws.

But political movements understand the power of historical memory.

The answer is not to pretend the grievances do not exist. It is to deny extremists ownership of them.

If people believe their government has surrendered control over who enters their country, how many people arrive, whether unsuccessful asylum applicants leave, or whether communities have meaningful input into decisions affecting them, extremists can take those grievances and attach themselves to a much older national story.

That is dangerous.

The answer is not to pretend the grievances do not exist.

It is to deny extremists ownership of them.

Ireland’s Government Has Already Recognized There Is a Problem

There is another complication that deserves acknowledgment: Ireland’s government has not literally done nothing.

In June, Ireland implemented what its government calls the most significant reform of the country’s asylum laws in the history of the state. The International Protection Act 2026 introduced enhanced identity and security screening, biometric collection, accelerated processing for certain applicants and faster procedures for removing people whose applications are rejected.

That matters because it demonstrates something often lost in the political shouting.

The underlying pressure was significant enough that the government itself concluded the system required major reform.

The disagreement, therefore, is no longer simply between people who believe there is an immigration problem and people who believe there isn’t.

It is increasingly about whether government action is sufficient, whether enforcement is credible and whether citizens believe the political system is responding quickly enough.

Citizens have to believe the rules actually mean something.

That last part — trust — may be the most important.

Because immigration policy cannot function indefinitely on government assurances alone.

Citizens have to believe the rules actually mean something.

America Is Having Its Own Trust Crisis

If citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, why shouldn’t citizenship be verified?

The American version looks different, but some of the underlying questions are remarkably familiar.

Who enters?

Who stays?

Who determines immigration policy?

What happens when federal and state governments disagree about enforcement?

And perhaps most fundamentally: what does citizenship mean?

Those questions are now colliding in Washington.

Congress left for its August recess without completing action on President Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act, despite a prolonged Senate fight over the legislation. The House had already approved the measure, which would impose documentary proof-of-citizenship requirements and voter-identification rules for federal elections. The Senate adjourned without sending it to the president.

Opponents see a solution in search of a problem.

Federal law already prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections. Critics of the SAVE America Act argue additional documentation requirements could make registration more difficult for eligible American citizens who do not have the required paperwork readily available.

Supporters ask a fundamentally different question:

If citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, why shouldn’t citizenship be verified?

That disagreement goes beyond voter ID. It exposes the same institutional trust problem underlying America’s immigration debate. One side says existing safeguards work and additional requirements risk disenfranchising citizens. The other increasingly doesn’t trust government to determine reliably who is a citizen, who is legally present, and who is eligible to participate in the political system.

That is an enormous divide.

Maryland Is Now on the Front Line

Nowhere is the federalism component more obvious than Maryland.

On July 9, the Justice Department sued Maryland and Attorney General Anthony Brown over state sanctuary policies.

The Trump administration alleges Maryland is interfering with federal immigration enforcement, including by restricting cooperation between state or local facilities and federal immigration authorities.

Maryland disputes the federal government’s characterization and authority.

That distinction matters: the administration’s allegations are being litigated. They are not yet the final word from a court.

But Maryland isn’t alone.

The Justice Department says its Maryland case followed 20 other lawsuits challenging state and local policies it contends obstruct federal enforcement, including cases involving Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois and New York.

Think about what that means.

Immigration is principally a federal responsibility, yet the national government and multiple states are now fighting in court over how much cooperation Washington can demand and how far states can go in limiting their own participation.

This isn’t an abstract constitutional-law seminar anymore.

It determines whether an immigrant encountered by local authorities can be transferred to federal custody. It determines how much state and local governments participate in federal enforcement. And ultimately, courts will have to determine where legitimate state autonomy ends, and unlawful interference with federal authority begins.

That is exactly what courts are for.

Sanctuary Policies Raise a Larger Democratic Question

Courts will decide the legal boundaries. Voters will decide whether they accept the political ones.

There is a legitimate constitutional argument behind sanctuary policies. The federal government generally cannot simply commandeer state officials and require them to administer a federal regulatory program. States have their own sovereignty.

But the federal government also possesses substantial constitutional authority over immigration, and federal law can preempt conflicting state law. The difficult legal question is where those principles collide.

The political question is easier to understand. Congress passes immigration laws. Presidents campaign on enforcing them. Voters elect presidents partly because of those promises.

What happens when states governed by the opposing party deliberately minimize their participation?

Supporters call that federalism. Critics call it obstruction. Courts will decide the legal boundaries. Voters will decide whether they accept the political ones. And that democratic outlet is critically important.

The Dangerous Vacuum

Ireland provides a warning about what happens when citizens begin believing ordinary politics cannot resolve fundamental questions. Extremist organizations thrive inside that belief. They tell frustrated people:

Politicians won’t listen to you.

Elections won’t change anything.

Government won’t enforce its own rules.

The establishment doesn’t care what you think.

We will.

That is the sales pitch. It has been used by revolutionaries, terrorists, and authoritarian movements across ideological lines and across centuries.

Legitimate concerns become unspeakable in mainstream politics while remaining perfectly speakable on the political fringe.

Sometimes the grievances being exploited are imaginary. Sometimes they are exaggerated. And sometimes there is a legitimate policy failure underneath them.

That last possibility is precisely why democratic governments cannot simply dismiss uncomfortable public concerns because extremists also talk about them. Doing so effectively hands the subject to the extremists.

A citizen who wants lower immigration is not therefore responsible for terrorism. A voter who wants deportation laws enforced is not responsible for someone attacking an immigrant. And believing a country should control its borders does not make someone responsible for racial hatred.

Those distinctions matter.

Otherwise, political leaders create a disastrous incentive: legitimate concerns become unspeakable in mainstream politics while remaining perfectly speakable on the political fringe.

Guess where frustrated voters eventually go to discuss them?

America Still Has the Better Option

For all of America’s political dysfunction, there is something encouraging buried inside the current chaos.

We’re fighting about this in court.

Maryland passes a law. The Justice Department challenges it. Maryland defends it. A federal judge rules. Someone appeals. Eventually, higher courts establish the constitutional boundary.

Congress debates the SAVE America Act. Republicans demand citizenship verification. Democrats oppose the requirements. Senators argue. The legislation passes or fails.

Then voters get another opportunity to decide whether they approve of the people responsible.

It is slow.

It is frustrating.

It is frequently ugly.

But that’s constitutional government. The alternative is considerably worse.

Borders Require Consent

Immigration debates frequently become arguments about migrants themselves when the larger democratic issue is government.

Migrants do not determine America’s immigration laws. Politicians do.

Asylum seekers did not create Ireland’s asylum system. Politicians did.

An immigrant family moving into a community did not establish the country’s annual immigration level. Government did.

That is where political accountability belongs. And governments have an obligation to maintain public consent for immigration policy just as they do for taxation, spending, criminal law or any other major exercise of state power.

That doesn’t mean every angry voter gets exactly the policy he wants. Democracy doesn’t work that way. It means citizens must have a meaningful mechanism for changing policy — and must believe election results actually produce consequences.

When enough people stop believing that, the political center becomes vulnerable.

Don’t Romanticize What Comes Next

A refugee is not the British Empire. A foreign worker is not Oliver Cromwell.

There is a temptation when discussing Ireland to place every organization calling itself the IRA inside the romantic history of Irish resistance. That would be a serious mistake here.

Whatever historical arguments surround Britain’s rule in Ireland, threatening today’s migrants is not the Easter Rising.

A refugee is not the British Empire. A foreign worker is not Oliver Cromwell. And terrorism does not become democratic merely because the terrorists claim politicians failed first.

But governments should resist the opposite temptation too.

They should not point to extremists and use their existence to delegitimize every citizen asking difficult questions about immigration. Because that strategy can produce exactly the radicalization government claims it wants to prevent. The better response is remarkably old-fashioned:

Let people debate. Let people vote. Enforce the laws. Change laws that aren’t working. Secure the border. Protect lawful immigrants. Remove people legally ordered removed. Prosecute political violence. And apply the rules consistently.

None of that requires choosing between compassion and sovereignty.

It requires functioning government.

The political vacuum doesn’t stay empty forever.

The Ballot Has to Remain Stronger Than the Weapon

America’s argument over immigration isn’t going away. Neither is the fight over sanctuary jurisdictions. Neither is the debate over citizenship verification and the SAVE America Act. And neither should disappear simply because politicians find the subjects uncomfortable.

These are legitimate questions in a democracy.

Who belongs to the political community?

Who may enter the country?

Under what conditions may someone remain?

Who votes?

Who enforces the rules?

And what happens when different levels of government refuse to cooperate?

Those questions should be settled aggressively, openly, and democratically.

Congress can write immigration law. Presidents can enforce it within constitutional limits. States can challenge federal power. Courts can decide where those powers end. And voters can fire the politicians responsible for policies they reject.

That system only works, however, while enough citizens believe it still responds to them.

Democracies have to make certain that person is carrying a ballot — not a weapon.

Ireland’s current tensions should therefore be neither celebrated nor casually imported into America’s political argument. They should be studied as a warning.

When governments lose public confidence on something as fundamental as borders and national sovereignty, the political vacuum doesn’t stay empty forever.

Someone eventually offers to fill it.

Democracies have to make certain that person is carrying a ballot —

not a weapon.

Sources: This piece draws on reporting from the Government of Ireland’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration on the International Protection Act 2026; the Associated Press’s coverage of the Senate’s departure without final action on the SAVE America Act; and the U.S. Department of Justice’s press release announcing its lawsuit against Maryland over sanctuary policies. Reporting on the New IRA’s campaign to intimidate migrants out of Ireland comes from GB News and the Daily Mail, both citing security and intelligence sources. Background on the Belfast stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie and the riots that followed is drawn from the Associated Press (via PBS NewsHour), Al Jazeera, and Wikipedia’s contemporaneous entry on the 2026 Northern Ireland riots.