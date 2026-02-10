A viral post by conservative commentator John Allante McAuley reacting to the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny captured a frustration that many Americans feel—but also illustrated how easily cultural criticism can spiral into absolutism.

The reaction wasn’t really about a halftime performance. It was about something bigger: the sense that American institutions increasingly elevate cultural figures and messages that feel disconnected from large portions of the country—especially working-class families, religious communities, and people who still believe shared norms matter.

That concern is not imaginary. But the way it’s expressed matters.

The Real Issue Isn’t One Performer

The NFL didn’t invent culture wars, and National Football League didn’t suddenly become political because of one artist. The Super Bowl halftime show has been drifting for years—from a football intermission to a global entertainment spectacle aimed less at football fans and more at advertisers, international audiences, and social-media virality.

Some viewers see this as harmless escapism. Others see it as a symbol of elite cultural values being imposed on mass audiences that didn’t ask for them.

Both reactions can be legitimate.

What’s less helpful is collapsing every cultural grievance into a single, apocalyptic narrative about national collapse.

Culture vs. Institutions

There’s a meaningful difference between criticizing:

The NFL’s choice to prioritize spectacle over neutrality

The media’s reflexive celebration of any controversy as “progress”

The loss of a shared cultural baseline that once allowed Americans with different views to enjoy the same events

…and asserting that a single performer represents a coordinated effort to corrupt children or destroy civilization.

One argument invites debate. The other shuts it down.

Immigration, Values, and Misplaced Targets

The tweet also pivots into immigration—an issue where many Americans actually do agree on more than politicians admit. Polling consistently shows broad support for legal immigration paired with strong opposition to lawlessness at the border.

That conversation deserves seriousness and clarity, not to be welded onto halftime-show outrage as proof of cultural decay.

Immigration policy is shaped by Congress and executive agencies, not pop stars. Confusing cultural influence with political power may feel emotionally satisfying, but it muddies the argument.

Why This Keeps Happening

The reason posts like this resonate isn’t because Americans are uniquely intolerant. It’s because major institutions increasingly:

Speak at the public, not with it

Dismiss dissent as ignorance or bigotry

Treat cultural backlash as proof they’re “on the right side of history”

When people feel unheard, rhetoric escalates. The volume goes up because the conversation never happened in the first place.

A Better Center-Right Response

If the goal is to defend shared norms, family stability, and national cohesion, the answer isn’t moral panic. It’s insistence on:

Cultural pluralism that actually cuts both ways

Institutions that remember who their core audiences are

A politics that governs instead of signaling

You don’t have to like every performer. You don’t have to applaud every cultural trend. But if the response becomes indistinguishable from the excesses it criticizes, the argument collapses under its own weight.

America doesn’t need fewer conversations about culture. It needs better ones—and fewer people yelling past each other while the institutions that caused the divide keep cashing the checks.