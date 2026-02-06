As the world looks ahead to the Winter Olympics 2026, a familiar ritual has returned to the international stage: performative outrage. This time, the target is the reported presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents—U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—in Italy as part of international security coordination ahead of the games.

The reaction from activists and some local officials has been swift and theatrical. Protests. Alarmist rhetoric. Claims that the very presence of ICE officials is somehow incompatible with democratic values. And once again, nuance is the first casualty.

Security Cooperation Is Not Colonialism

Large-scale global events don’t run on vibes and good intentions. They run on logistics, intelligence-sharing, and interagency cooperation. The Olympics—particularly in a post-Paris, post-Munich, post-9/11 world—are among the most security-sensitive events on the planet.

International coordination among law enforcement agencies is standard practice. European police routinely liaise with U.S. counterparts on terrorism, organized crime, cyber threats, and human trafficking. ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division focuses on transnational crime—not random street arrests or domestic immigration raids abroad.

But in today’s activist echo chamber, “ICE” has become a shorthand villain—divorced from mission, jurisdiction, or reality.

The Luxury of Selective Outrage

It’s telling that outrage seems reserved for American agencies with politically controversial reputations, not for the reality of modern security threats. Italy’s own law enforcement agencies engage in deportations, border enforcement, and intelligence operations that look strikingly similar to what critics condemn in the U.S.

Yet there are no chants about dismantling Italian border police. No calls to bar European security agencies from cooperating with allies. Why? Because the outrage isn’t about methods—it’s about branding.

ICE is an easy symbol. A convenient proxy in global culture wars imported from American politics and projected onto an international event.

Undermining Trust Before the First Torch Is Lit

There’s a deeper risk here. Publicly attacking security cooperation—before the first athlete arrives—undermines deterrence and trust. It signals to bad actors that coordination is fragile, contested, and politically vulnerable.

That’s not progressive. It’s reckless.

The same international voices that demand flawless security if anything goes wrong are quick to denounce the very mechanisms designed to prevent disaster. You cannot simultaneously demand zero-risk global events and reject the institutions tasked with managing risk.

A Pattern, Not an Exception

This isn’t new. From World Cups to G7 summits, international security partnerships increasingly face ideological litmus tests unrelated to effectiveness or legality. The result is a shrinking space for pragmatic governance—and a growing appetite for symbolic confrontation.

The irony is thick: Western democracies scold one another for enforcing borders while insisting borders must exist; they decry law enforcement while demanding safety; they attack coordination while fearing chaos.

The Center-Right View

A serious international community should be capable of holding two ideas at once:

Border enforcement can be debated, reformed, and scrutinized.

Security cooperation for global events is necessary and legitimate.

Turning every security presence into a moral panic doesn’t advance human rights. It advances disorder.

As the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics approach, the question isn’t whether activists can score another viral protest. It’s whether grown-ups can still run the world when the cameras are on.

Because when symbolism replaces security, it’s not bureaucrats who pay the price—it’s the public.