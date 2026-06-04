The bunting is going up. The tall ships are sailing. And a significant portion of the country’s cultural institutions are spending the weeks before the anniversary arguing that loving America is either a brand or an embarrassment.

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of Dead Reckoning pieces examining the cultural politics of patriotism in America’s 250th anniversary year. The prior installments examined The New Yorker‘s Memorial Day framing of patriotism as “problematic” and the asymmetric standards applied to Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart for introducing President Trump at a public event.

On July 4, 2026 — thirty-one days from today — the United States of America will turn 250 years old. Tall ships are already moving up the Gulf Coast toward Boston. Philadelphia, the city where the Declaration was signed, is staging its largest celebration in fifty years. The White House has coordinated with foreign governments to illuminate monuments around the world in red, white, and blue for three days surrounding the anniversary. The planning began a decade ago, by act of Congress, with a bipartisan commission charged with engaging all 350 million Americans in the occasion.

It is, by any measure, an extraordinary milestone. A quarter millennium of constitutional self-governance. The longest-running democratic republic in the modern world. A nation that, whatever its unresolved contradictions, produced the Declaration of Independence, won two world wars, put human beings on the moon, and exported an idea of individual liberty that ignited more than a hundred independence movements worldwide.

And in the weeks leading up to it, a flagship American magazine published a Memorial Day essay asking whether patriotism had become too problematic to salvage. A professional football player was summoned before his teammates to account for introducing the sitting president at a public event. A morning talk show host called a 23-year-old quarterback “embarrassing” for saying he respected the office of the presidency regardless of party.

These things happened simultaneously. That simultaneity is the story.

The 1976 bicentennial was not without its discontents. The country was two years past Watergate, one year past the fall of Saigon, and deep into a recession. There were genuine critics of the celebration — people who argued the occasion was being used to paper over real wounds. But even in that context, the cultural argument was about how to celebrate and what to acknowledge, not about whether love of country was a legitimate feeling. The debate was conducted within a shared premise that the anniversary was worth observing.

What is different in 2026 is not the presence of criticism. Criticism of America is as old as America — the Founders themselves were its most rigorous practitioners. What is different is the location of the contempt. It no longer comes primarily from the margins. It is institutionalized. It is published in prestige magazines on national holidays. It is enforced in professional locker rooms. It is the default register of a significant portion of the country’s most credentialed, most visible, most culturally influential class.

The debate in 1976 was about how to celebrate and what to acknowledge. The debate in 2026 is about whether love of country is a legitimate feeling at all.

That is a meaningful change. And it will shape what this anniversary is remembered for more than the fireworks will.

History does not remember anniversaries by their official programming. It remembers them by what they revealed about the country at the time. The 1876 centennial, held in Philadelphia, is remembered for what it exposed about Reconstruction’s failure as much as for its technological marvels. The 1976 bicentennial is remembered as much for its context of national exhaustion as for its celebrations.

The question worth sitting with, then, is not what events are planned for July 4th. It is what the cultural record of the months surrounding it will show. And that record, so far, includes a Memorial Day essay framing patriotism as a problem to be interrogated rather than a feeling to be honored; a sports media apparatus that treated a quarterback’s pride in his country as a locker room crisis; a former ESPN commentator who called it “embarrassing” for a young man to stand next to the president of the United States; and polling data from a Deseret News/Morning Consult survey conducted last month confirming that national pride has reached measurably partisan, age-divided, and geographically sorted lows.

None of that is invented. All of it is documented. And all of it will be part of the historical record of what America looked like at 250.

There is an irony buried in the New Yorker essay that the magazine did not appear to notice. The piece’s promotional framing blamed the decline of patriotism partly on the MAGA cap — on the alleged contamination of national pride by its association with the wrong political symbols. But the polling tells a different and more precise story. Pride in America has not declined uniformly. It has declined sharply among Democrats and young people in progressive institutions, and remained comparatively stable among Republicans and people in rural and working-class communities — precisely the communities whose patriotic expressions the magazine finds aesthetically objectionable.

In other words: the people being accused of turning patriotism into a brand are, by the data, the ones still feeling it. And the people most likely to describe themselves as conflicted about loving their country are concentrated in the institutions doing the describing.

This is not a small irony. It is the central one. The 250th anniversary of the United States is arriving at a moment when a measurable portion of the country’s cultural leadership has concluded that uncomplicated love of country is either naive or suspect — and that the people who feel it most plainly are the ones most in need of correction.

The people being accused of turning patriotism into a brand are, by the data, the ones still feeling it.

What will the 250th be remembered for? The honest answer is that it is too early to know, and will depend heavily on what July 4th itself looks like — whether the country finds, even briefly, a shared register for the occasion, or whether the anniversary becomes another front in the sorting war that has consumed everything else.

But the weeks leading up to it have already produced a body of evidence. The tall ships are sailing, and the commission is planning, and Philadelphia is ready for its biggest year in half a century. And in the same weeks, a quarterback who said he loved his country was told he needed to explain himself. And a magazine that has published some of the finest writing in American history chose Memorial Day to ask whether patriotism was worth saving — and answered the question with a framing that left little doubt about where it stood.

Anniversaries are mirrors. They show you what a country thinks of itself at a particular moment. The 250th is showing something specific: that the fracture in American life is not primarily political. It is not primarily economic. It is prior to both of those. It is a fracture over whether the country itself — the idea, the inheritance, the founding promise — is something to be celebrated or something to be explained away.

The people lining up along parade routes on July 4th will have their answer. So will the people writing essays about why that answer is problematic.

The historical record will contain both. What it will not be able to contain is the pretense that the divide was about aesthetics, or hats, or the wrong people being too enthusiastic. It was about whether America, at 250, still had enough people willing to say without apology that they loved it.

The bunting suggests it does. The weeks before the party suggest the argument is not over.

Sources & Reference

U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission (America250), america250.org. White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday (Freedom250), whitehouse.gov/freedom250. Newsweek, “US 250th Anniversary: 2026 dates, events and celebrations,” December 29, 2025. Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics/Morning Consult survey on national patriotism, published May 10, 2026. Arthur Krystal, “How Problematic Is Patriotism?” (The New Yorker, June 1, 2026 issue). OutKick/Fox News, Bomani Jones commentary on Jaxson Dart, May 28, 2026. United States Semiquincentennial, Wikipedia. Prior Dead Reckoning installments: “The Patriotism Standard” and “The Dart Standard,” Riptide, May 30, 2026.