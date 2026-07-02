Maryland Governor Wes Moore will stand at the State House in Annapolis on Saturday and deliver a Fourth of July address timed to overlap with President Trump’s national remarks. The speech has a title — “The Work of Patriotism” — and a thesis, according to what Moore told Politico: Democrats cannot afford to let Trump own the concept of patriotism, and he intends to draw a line between patriotism and nationalism while the President, in Moore’s telling, spends his own address talking about himself.

That is the entire stated rationale. Not a policy rollout. Not a response to a specific Maryland need. A rhetorical corrective, scheduled to compete directly with the President’s remarks on the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding — a day built for unity observances, not competing partisan broadcasts.

The optics problem is obvious, and it’s self-inflicted

America’s semiquincentennial was always going to be politically fraught, but Moore didn’t have to make himself part of the friction. Choosing to counterprogram the President, on this specific date, from this specific building, is a decision made in full knowledge that it reads as an act of division rather than commemoration. Republican Kathy Szeliga’s blunt read — that a true leader would work to unite the country on its 250th birthday rather than counter-program it — is the obvious reaction, and it’s shared quietly by Democrats who’d rather not say it publicly right now.

They don’t have to say it quietly. Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson already has. Asked about Moore’s national profile-raising, Ferguson told Fox45 that the governor is “focused on a lot of things outside Maryland at times” and that it’s “something we’re going to have to navigate moving forward.” That’s about as pointed as an on-the-record rebuke from your own party’s top legislative leader gets without using the word “distracted.”

The timing is the tell

This speech doesn’t arrive in isolation. It lands after a stretch of national-stage activity: appearances discussing the Iran conflict on national news programs, a trip to Michigan at the end of June, and an earlier stop in South Carolina — both, not coincidentally, early presidential primary states. Layer a Fourth of July address engineered to contrast with the sitting President on top of that itinerary, and the “just doing my job as governor” framing gets harder to sustain. Moore has not declared a 2028 campaign. He doesn’t need to. The travel schedule and the messaging are already running a shadow one.

Meanwhile, Maryland

The state Moore is nominally still governing has an energy affordability crisis, a budget deficit projected to widen over the next several years, and a steady out-migration story — professionals and retirees citing tax burden and cost of living as reasons for leaving, not applause lines from Annapolis. None of that gets fixed by a well-turned paragraph about the difference between patriotism and nationalism. If Moore wants to make a case for “the work of patriotism,” the more persuasive version of that argument would be a governor visibly consumed by the unglamorous work of governing the state in front of him, not narrating a national civics lesson from a lectern timed to overlap with the President’s.

Whose interest does this actually serve?

Not swing voters exhausted by exactly this kind of stagecraft. Not Marylanders watching their utility bills and their neighbors’ moving trucks. It serves a national Democratic donor and media audience sizing up 2028 contenders, and it serves Moore’s own profile within that audience. That’s a legitimate thing for an ambitious politician to want. It is not the same thing as governing, and dressing it up as a patriotism seminar on the country’s 250th birthday doesn’t close that gap — it just makes the gap more visible.

If Moore wants to run for something bigger, he should say so and let voters weigh a national platform on its own terms. Staging a rival address to the President from state property, on a day meant to be shared rather than split, isn’t a patriotism argument. It’s a campaign preview billed as civic virtue, and Maryland taxpayers are footing the venue.

Sourcing: Reporting on Governor Moore’s planned July Fourth address and its framing as counterprogramming to President Trump draws on wire coverage distributed via TNND and republished by ABC News 4, WJLA, KTXS, WSET, and affiliated outlets, along with Politico’s reporting on Moore’s stated rationale. Senate President Bill Ferguson’s comments on Moore’s national focus were reported by Fox45 News. Additional context on Moore’s early-primary-state travel and national media appearances is drawn from the same wire coverage. White House reaction was reported by the Washington Examiner.