The governor’s money comes mostly from out of state, goes mostly to other people’s races and a TV slate, and leaves his Republican opponent a rounding error.

Dan Cox raised $126,292 over the last two months. Wes Moore raised $1.45 million, then wrote $2.96 million in checks to other committees. That is not how a candidate behaves when he is worried about the man across from him.

The Pre-General 2 reports, filed Oct. 23 for Aug. 19 through Oct. 18, read like the books of a campaign with a different job. Beating Cox is not the hard part. What the money is doing is building the governor’s national profile and pulling the rest of the Democratic ticket across the line.

The money follows the polling. A UMBC Institute of Politics survey released Oct. 6 found Moore ahead of Cox 51 percent to 24 percent among 776 likely voters, with 14 percent undecided.

Whose money it is

About 63 percent of what Moore’s committee took in during the period came from outside Maryland. For Cox, it was about 10 percent. Going back to April 7, the share is 55 percent, with the biggest piles from California, New York, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller’s committee runs the same way: about 53 percent out of state across contributions from December 2021 through Jan. 14, 2026, the last date in the board’s export of her committee’s records.

Most of the contributions in Moore’s latest report came from addresses outside Maryland. Contributors with out-of-state addresses can still have Maryland interests, but they are not the voters this race is asking for.

Where it goes

Two-thirds of Moore’s spending in the period, $2.96 million, left as transfers to other committees: $2.73 million to the television slate, $28,000 to another slate and about $197,000 to individual candidates. The biggest recipient was the Moore Miller For Maryland Slate, which took $3.645 million from Moore and Miller in seven installments between Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 and paid $3.57 million to the Washington firm SKDK for “TV Advertising.”

That is about 19 times everything Cox spent. The expenditure entries do not identify the specific ads, stations or markets, so the filings alone don’t show how that money was allocated.

The arrangement is not new. The slate shares a chair and a treasurer with Moore’s committee, at the same Easton address, and took $4.87 million from him in 2022. It places much of the television spending on the slate’s report rather than Moore’s candidate committee’s. A reader who opens only Moore’s filing sees staff, consultants, and online ads.

The ticket

Moore’s committee also sent $197,000 to 66 other candidates and committees, 35 of them House of Delegates campaigns, 16 State Senate campaigns, and one to the Frederick County executive. Forty-two checks went out on one day, Sept. 15. Six of those recipients, each given $6,000 that day, were folded into a second Moore-Miller slate, Leave No One Behind, between Oct. 5 and Oct. 20.

None of this was improvised. In November 2025, Moore’s campaign announced the Leave No One Behind Legislative Slate to help elect Democrats who would back his agenda in the 2026 primary and general elections, calling it a “well-funded, well-organized effort.” The announcement came as Moore was pushing to redraw the state’s congressional districts over the objections of Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Maryland Matters noted the slate could be used to back primary challengers against incumbent Democrats. The campaign promised “endorsements and investments in key primary and general election races.” The October transfers put money behind that promise. A governor who has struggled to move parts of his agenda through a Democratic-controlled legislature, including a nuclear power bill and changes to the Blueprint education plan, has a practical reason to help elect lawmakers more willing to back him.

Moore’s committee began the period with $6.49 million and ended it with $3.46 million. With Miller’s committee and the television slate, the ticket still held about $4.34 million on Oct. 18.

Then there is Question 3. On Oct. 21, the campaign announced a “Vote Yes On 3” ad with a near $700,000 initial buy in the Washington market, part of what it called a multi-seven-figure statewide buy.

Question 3 is the end of Moore’s long push to redraw Maryland’s congressional districts. The Senate under President Bill Ferguson refused to move a House-passed map, so Moore called lawmakers back for an August special session that produced a constitutional amendment. Voters are now asked to rewrite the constitution’s standards for congressional districts. The ballot language says nothing in the constitution provides criteria for the boundaries of a congressional map, and the change could clear the way for a map giving Democrats all eight seats. It does not decide who serves as governor. It is Moore’s project and his party’s, and the campaign has moved its advertising onto it. The Washington Post reported Oct. 20 that Moore switched his campaign ads to promote redistricting, and the Baltimore Banner wrote that the campaign “shifted its own advertising away from promoting the governor.”

A candidate who thought he was in a fight would be spending the stretch run on himself. Moore has turned his ads from himself to a congressional map, and his checks are going to legislators.

The bigger picture

Moore has said he is not running for president, but his high-profile out-of-state stops keep the chatter alive. Put the pieces together. A donor base outside Maryland. A war chest that goes to other Democrats. A television operation that runs through a side committee. A large win at the top of a ticket that carries the legislature with it. That is a résumé for what comes after Annapolis.

That is a campaign that reads as win at all costs and be seen winning. Little of the money is aimed at the one opponent in the race, and the filings show political expenditures, not spending on the public-policy problems Marylanders face. It is aimed at a margin, a map, a bench of loyal legislators and a national audience. The filings don’t state anyone’s motive, and this is a reading of what they show, but it fits the numbers better than the idea that this is a race against Dan Cox, or a campaign built around what helps Marylanders.

What the reports don’t show

Slates are legal in Maryland, the transfers match across all three committees’ reports, and an incumbent helping his party’s candidates is ordinary politics. Cox’s side has its own odd entries: $166,408 in loans and obligations, most listed as owed to his own committee, and his biggest media payment filed as “Other Expenses.”

The reports end Oct. 18, so the Question 3 buy is not in them. Moore’s own committee reported no television through that date, and the next scheduled report, due Nov. 17, should show whether that ad is paid from his committee or the slate. Fight Back MD, a separate Democratic-backed committee, is running its own Question 3 texts, mailers and video. The reports reviewed show no money from Moore, Miller or the slate going to it. Its own filings were not reviewed.

Sources

Maryland State Board of Elections reports for Moore, Wes For Maryland (#1013630), Miller, Aruna Friends of (#1006195), Moore Miller For Maryland Slate (#2014086), Leave No One Behind Legislative Slate (#2015738) and Cox, Dan for Governor (#1013697), and board contribution and expenditure exports downloaded Oct. 23 and 24, 2026. Out-of-state shares are dollars from contributors with a listed address, net of returns. Reports are available through the Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System, linked from the State Board of Elections campaign finance page at elections.maryland.gov/campaign_finance. Polling: UMBC Institute of Politics, released Oct. 6, 2026.

Recipients of Moore’s committee transfers

Moore’s committee sent $197,000 to 65 committees in 66 transfers between Aug. 25 and Oct. 17, 2026, according to its Pre-General 2 report.

Office, county and party are as the board’s committee registry lists them in its April 16, 2026 download; “Not listed” means the registry gives none, or the committee is not in it. † Corrected from the registry. It lists Amar Mukunda’s committee as a House of Delegates campaign, but he won the District 39 Democratic Senate primary in June. It lists no office for Friends of Jessica Fitzwater, who is the incumbent Frederick County executive seeking reelection.

Six of the Sept. 15 recipients were later designated to the Leave No One Behind Legislative Slate, per their designation forms: Natalie Ziegler (Oct. 5), Chao Wu and Andre Johnson (Oct. 6), Steve Johnson (Oct. 7), Shaneka Henson (Oct. 13) and Jessica Fitzwater (Oct. 20). Each had received $6,000 on Sept. 15.