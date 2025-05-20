Weaponizing Allegations: Why Governor Youngkin Must Address False Domestic Violence Claims in Family Court
“The saddest part about justice is that it depends on who tells the better lie.”
INTRODUCTION
With the Virginia General Assembly in the rearview and 2025 barreling toward its next political showdown, one issue continues to be buried beneath the surface: the devastating fallout of false domestic violence and child abuse allegations in family court.
Governor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Thunder Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.