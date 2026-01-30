The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
Jan 30

I have one major question to make on all of this: Why didn't Don Lemon do this in a Muslim/ Islamic Mosque????????????

And, you stated in your commentary: "That response treats a journalist’s status as dispositive—effectively arguing that certain people should be beyond law enforcement’s reach. That position would UNDERMINE EQUAL PROTECTION, not defend civil liberties".

If certain people, i.e., judges, should be beyond law enforcement's reach, isn't that a direct violation of DUE PROCESS & UNDERMINES EQUAL PROTECTION????? Yes, we saw a Wisconsin state judge arrested, tried and convicted by a Federal court of obstruction of helping an illegal alien evade ICE. But, it's NOT ENOUGH!!!!!! Judges are violating rights every day in family courts under 18 USC §242 (Deprivation of Rights) and 18 USC §241 (Conspiracy to deprive rights). Judges can no longer be protected under absolute judicial immunity from suit, or the imposition of "judicial independence" to protect them from criminality. "Judicial independence" is a legal buzzword giving judges license to commit crimes and even license to kill.

"Judicial independence" and Judicial immunity have outlived the 500 year old doctrine of judicial immunity developed under Old English law known as the Star-Chamber. It has never been codified by any law in America. And, it is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Time to put this doctrine to bed because Article VI, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution--The Pre-emption Doctrine of the Supremacy Clause supercedes ALL immunities for government officials.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh recently opined for the majority: “[A] state law that immunizes government conduct otherwise subject to suit under §1983 is preempted, even where the federal civil rights litigation takes place in state court.” Felder v. Casey, 487 U. S. 131, 139 (1988). As the Court has explained, States possess “no authority to override” Congress’s “decision to subject state” officials “to liability for violations of federal rights.” Id., at 143. That principle bars any state rule immunizing state officials from a “particular species” of federal claims, even if the immunity rule is “cloaked in jurisdictional garb.” Haywood v. Drown, 556 U. S. 729, 739, 742 (2009). See Williams v. Reed, 145 S.Ct. 465, 604 U.S. 168 (2025).

Kavanaugh further held: "This Court has long held that “a state law that immunizes government conduct otherwise subject to suit under §1983 is preempted, even where the federal civil rights litigation takes place in state court.” Felder v. Casey, 487 U.S. 131, 139 (1988). As the Court has explained, States possess “no authority to override” Congress’s “decision to subject state” officials “to liability for violations of federal rights.” Id., at 143. That principle bars any state rule immunizing state officials from a “particular species” of federal claims, even if the immunity rule is “cloaked in jurisdictional garb.” Haywood, 556 U. S., at 739, 742.

In Howlett v. Rose, for example, the Court analyzed a Florida rule extending the State’s sovereign immunity from §1983 suits “not only to the State and its arms but also to municipalities, counties, and school districts that might otherwise be subject to suit under §1983.” 496 U.S. 356, 365–366 (1990). This Court held that §1983 preempted Florida’s rule because the rule in effect afforded immunity from certain §1983 claims. Id., at 375–378."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture