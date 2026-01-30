Was the Arrest of Don Lemon an Attack on the Constitution?
Why the Answer—Based on the Facts So Far—is No
By Michael Phillips | Thunder Report
The arrest of journalist Don Lemon triggered immediate claims from Democratic officials that the Constitution—specifically the First Amendment—had been violated. Those claims were made quickly and loudly. They were also made without engaging the facts disclosed by federal authorities.
What matters in constitutional analysis is not outrage, but evidence and process.
What Federal Authorities Actually Said
Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated that federal agents arrested Lemon and three others in connection with a coordinated targeting of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with Homeland Security Investigations, carried out arrests tied to a January 18 coordinated incident involving the church.
Notably absent from both statements: any allegation related to journalism, reporting, or speech.
The First Amendment Protects Speech—Not Conduct
The First Amendment bars the government from censoring speech or punishing lawful reporting. It does not immunize anyone from investigation or arrest when law enforcement alleges criminal conduct.
That distinction is settled law. Courts have repeatedly held that journalists enjoy no special exemption from neutral, generally applicable laws—particularly when the alleged behavior involves coordination, trespass, intimidation, obstruction, or other non-speech conduct.
If an investigation concerns actions directed at a specific location—especially a religious institution—that is conduct, not expression.
Churches Are Not Abstract Targets
Context matters. Religious institutions have faced heightened threats in recent years, including shootings, vandalism, and intimidation—sometimes with fatal consequences. Federal law provides enhanced protections for houses of worship when there is evidence of targeting or coordinated activity.
When authorities say an arrest is tied to a coordinated targeting of a church, the constitutional framework changes. The government is not policing ideas; it is investigating alleged actions that implicate public safety and religious liberty.
Arrest Is Not a Verdict—and Not Tyranny
An arrest based on probable cause is the start of due process, not its denial. The defendants are entitled to counsel, the presumption of innocence, open court proceedings, and judicial review. Those safeguards are the Constitution at work.
Declaring an arrest unconstitutional before charges are tested in court confuses process with outcome. The Constitution does not promise freedom from arrest; it promises fair treatment after one.
The Problem With the Backlash
Democratic critics labeled the arrests “authoritarian” and a “violation of the Constitution” without addressing the legal standard that governs arrests: probable cause supported by evidence. That response treats a journalist’s status as dispositive—effectively arguing that certain people should be beyond law enforcement’s reach.
That position would undermine equal protection, not defend civil liberties.
If evidence later shows viewpoint discrimination or retaliation for reporting, that would raise serious constitutional concerns. But on the facts disclosed so far, the arrests appear tied to alleged conduct involving a protected religious institution—not to speech.
Bottom Line
Based on the public statements from federal authorities, the arrest of Don Lemon does not constitute an attack on the Constitution. The First Amendment protects journalism from censorship; it does not confer immunity from investigation when alleged actions fall outside speech.
The courts—not social media—are where constitutional claims are properly resolved. And that process has only just begun.
I have one major question to make on all of this: Why didn't Don Lemon do this in a Muslim/ Islamic Mosque????????????
And, you stated in your commentary: "That response treats a journalist’s status as dispositive—effectively arguing that certain people should be beyond law enforcement’s reach. That position would UNDERMINE EQUAL PROTECTION, not defend civil liberties".
If certain people, i.e., judges, should be beyond law enforcement's reach, isn't that a direct violation of DUE PROCESS & UNDERMINES EQUAL PROTECTION????? Yes, we saw a Wisconsin state judge arrested, tried and convicted by a Federal court of obstruction of helping an illegal alien evade ICE. But, it's NOT ENOUGH!!!!!! Judges are violating rights every day in family courts under 18 USC §242 (Deprivation of Rights) and 18 USC §241 (Conspiracy to deprive rights). Judges can no longer be protected under absolute judicial immunity from suit, or the imposition of "judicial independence" to protect them from criminality. "Judicial independence" is a legal buzzword giving judges license to commit crimes and even license to kill.
"Judicial independence" and Judicial immunity have outlived the 500 year old doctrine of judicial immunity developed under Old English law known as the Star-Chamber. It has never been codified by any law in America. And, it is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Time to put this doctrine to bed because Article VI, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution--The Pre-emption Doctrine of the Supremacy Clause supercedes ALL immunities for government officials.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh recently opined for the majority: “[A] state law that immunizes government conduct otherwise subject to suit under §1983 is preempted, even where the federal civil rights litigation takes place in state court.” Felder v. Casey, 487 U. S. 131, 139 (1988). As the Court has explained, States possess “no authority to override” Congress’s “decision to subject state” officials “to liability for violations of federal rights.” Id., at 143. That principle bars any state rule immunizing state officials from a “particular species” of federal claims, even if the immunity rule is “cloaked in jurisdictional garb.” Haywood v. Drown, 556 U. S. 729, 739, 742 (2009). See Williams v. Reed, 145 S.Ct. 465, 604 U.S. 168 (2025).
Kavanaugh further held: "This Court has long held that “a state law that immunizes government conduct otherwise subject to suit under §1983 is preempted, even where the federal civil rights litigation takes place in state court.” Felder v. Casey, 487 U.S. 131, 139 (1988). As the Court has explained, States possess “no authority to override” Congress’s “decision to subject state” officials “to liability for violations of federal rights.” Id., at 143. That principle bars any state rule immunizing state officials from a “particular species” of federal claims, even if the immunity rule is “cloaked in jurisdictional garb.” Haywood, 556 U. S., at 739, 742.
In Howlett v. Rose, for example, the Court analyzed a Florida rule extending the State’s sovereign immunity from §1983 suits “not only to the State and its arms but also to municipalities, counties, and school districts that might otherwise be subject to suit under §1983.” 496 U.S. 356, 365–366 (1990). This Court held that §1983 preempted Florida’s rule because the rule in effect afforded immunity from certain §1983 claims. Id., at 375–378."