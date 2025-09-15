When the Virginia Education Association (VEA) finally addressed the assassination of Charlie Kirk, their message revealed everything conservatives have long argued about teachers’ unions: they are more concerned with shielding their members than speaking truth.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a leading critic of leftist indoctrination in schools, was gunned down on September 10th by a radicalized 22-year-old who saw him as “full of hate.” In the days since, dozens of educators nationwide—including some in Virginia—were caught online openly celebrating his death with vile posts like “one Nazi down” and “I hope he suffered.” Some have already been suspended or fired.

Yet the VEA’s response was not to condemn this behavior or demand accountability. Instead, their statement warned teachers to be cautious on social media because “groups” are “actively searching for critical posts.” In other words, the problem isn’t union members cheering a political murder—it’s conservatives catching them in the act.

That’s not leadership. That’s institutional cowardice.

The VEA wrapped its statement in the language of “healing,” “respectful discourse,” and “supporting educators,” but it never once mentioned Kirk’s name beyond the opening line, never condemned the celebrations of violence, and never expressed solidarity with his grieving family or the millions of young conservatives he inspired. The only sympathy on display was for teachers worried about being exposed.

This is precisely why so many parents no longer trust public education. Unions like the VEA posture as defenders of professionalism, but when their members cross the line into hate, they protect them first. They demand accountability from conservatives, but none from themselves.

Republicans are right to call this out. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others have already demanded resignations where educators crossed the line. The VEA’s silence on that front shows its true priorities: politics over professionalism, ideology over integrity.

If the VEA wanted to earn trust, it would have taken a stand against hate—no matter which side it came from. Instead, it chose to excuse it. That’s why Republicans are pushing harder than ever for school choice, union reform, and parental rights.

Charlie Kirk’s death was a tragedy. The VEA’s response was a disgrace.