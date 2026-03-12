Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
6h

Looks like a criminal racketeering enterprise. Let's check out the Texas donors and see how many are ILLEGAL ALIENS.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture