Chris Van Hollen is not on the ballot in 2026. His Senate seat is a Class III seat, meaning his current term runs through January 3, 2029. Under current FEC rules, an individual may give up to $3,500 per election in the 2025-2026 cycle, so a donor giving $7,000 has effectively maxed out for both a primary and general election.

That is what makes the fundraising pattern in the Schedule A spreadsheet you provided so revealing.

Based on the itemized receipts in that file, Van Hollen’s campaign brought in about $697,794 net from 1,546 itemized entries tied to 595 unique donors. And this was not the profile of a senator coasting quietly through a non-election year. It was the profile of a politician building, maintaining, and feeding a national finance network long before Maryland voters will even see his name on a Senate ballot again.

A few caveats matter. This analysis is based on the Schedule A itemized receipts data available from the FEC, which means it reflects disclosed itemized receipts, not every possible dollar associated with the committee. It is still enough to show the shape of the operation. And the shape is unmistakable: this is a campaign fueled far more by networked money and maxed-out donors than by any broad-based Maryland grassroots surge.

The first big takeaway: most of the money is not coming from small donors

The median contribution in the file is just $25, which might sound like a grassroots story at first glance. But that headline would be deeply misleading.

Why? Because 925 donations of $50 or less accounted for only about $17,969, or 2.6% of the money in the file. In other words, there were lots of small-dollar entries, but they barely moved the fundraising total.

The real money came from larger checks:

Contributions of $3,500 or more accounted for roughly $239,500 , or 34.3% of the total.

Contributions between $1,001 and $3,499 accounted for another $179,650 , or 25.7% .

Together, donations above $1,000 made up roughly 60% of the money.

That is not the financial profile of a politician powered by average Maryland households. It is the profile of a senator with access to high-capacity donor circles who can keep the money flowing even when there is no immediate electoral threat.

The second takeaway: Maryland is only part of the story

Van Hollen is Maryland’s senator. But the donor map in this file looks much more national than local.

Maryland donors gave about $182,708, or 26.2% of the total in the spreadsheet. That means roughly 73.8% came from outside Maryland.

The most striking number is Texas.

Texas donors gave about $167,800, just $14,908 behind Maryland itself.

That should raise eyebrows. When a Maryland senator who is not on the ballot is pulling nearly as much itemized money from Texas as from his own state, it tells you this is not just about home-state political loyalty. It suggests Van Hollen is plugged into a broader ideological and donor ecosystem that extends far beyond Maryland voters.

After Maryland and Texas, the next largest states in the file were:

DC: about $92,216

California: about $58,038

Virginia: about $56,775

Illinois: about $42,200

Nevada: about $31,000

So the money is clustered not only in Maryland, but in the usual elite political corridors: Washington, Northern Virginia, California, and a surprisingly heavy Texas bloc.

The third takeaway: a small group of donors carries enormous weight

There are 25 donors in the file who reached $7,000, which is effectively the cycle max for an individual giving to both a primary and general account under the current limits. Those 25 donors alone accounted for about $175,000, or just over 25% of the total net receipts in the spreadsheet.

That is a remarkable level of concentration for a senator not facing voters this year.

Among the $7,000 donors were names from Maryland, DC, Virginia, and especially Texas. The list includes donors such as:

James Abdo of DC

Monica M. Dixon of DC

Alfred H. Moses of DC

Katherine Brittain Bradley of DC

Kevin F. Kelly of Virginia

Kashif Firozvi of Maryland

And then there is the Texas cluster, which is impossible to miss.

Texas-based maxed-out donors in the file include:

Mohammad Abusuad

Anas Aljumaily

Abdullah Khatib

Aisha Furrha

Muna Hamadah

Hussein Mahrouq

Rania Mahrouq

Zaid Mahrouq

Adham Nafal

Bayan Nafal

Julia Nafal

Khaled Nafal

Marwan Nafal

Mohamad Nafal

Roua Nafal

Wafa Nafal

That is not a random sprinkling of support. That is a visible donor network.

The Nafal donors alone account for $56,000 in the file. The Mahrouq donors add another $23,000. Even without making assumptions about relationships beyond shared names and geography, the pattern is clear enough: Van Hollen’s off-year fundraising depended heavily on clustered, high-capacity donor circles.

The fourth takeaway: the money looks networked, not organic

Another major tell is the type of receipts in the spreadsheet.

About 85.6% of the money in the file came in as earmarked contributions, while only about 14.4% appeared as standard direct contributions.

That matters.

An earmarked-heavy filing often points to money routed through organized fundraising channels, conduits, or finance networks rather than simply arriving as straightforward direct donations from home-state supporters who decided on their own to write a check.

That does not make the money improper. But it does make it political in a particular way.

This does not look like a senator quietly maintaining a campaign account. It looks like a polished fundraising machine staying warm, keeping relationships active, and banking political capital well ahead of the next real contest.

The fifth takeaway: the timeline looks strategic

The receipts in the spreadsheet are concentrated in a few bursts rather than spread evenly across the year.

The strongest months were:

December 2025: about $189,529

September 2025: about $159,984

April 2025: about $128,733

October 2025: about $122,376

Quarterly totals followed the same pattern:

Q1: about $46,977

Q2: about $147,138

Q3: about $183,844

Year-end: about $319,836

That is not what a dormant committee looks like. That is what a campaign looks like when it is actively cultivating donor relationships, bundling support, and preparing for future leverage.

And that is really the point.

A senator does not raise this kind of money in an off-year merely because he enjoys paperwork. He does it because money is power: power inside the caucus, power with allies, power with interest groups, power with future endorsements, and power over who gets taken seriously when the next cycle arrives.

What this says politically

From a right-leaning perspective, the file reinforces a familiar problem in modern Democratic politics: the party talks constantly about “grassroots” democracy while operating through increasingly nationalized, elite, and donor-dense fundraising networks.

Van Hollen is not scrambling to fend off a 2026 challenger. He is not in a tight Maryland race. Yet he is still collecting large sums from DC power circles, coastal donor pools, and a significant Texas network.

That is not about persuading Maryland swing voters. That is about preserving status, influence, and infrastructure inside the Democratic machine.

And the numbers back that up.

A true grassroots profile would not depend so heavily on maxed-out donors. It would not be so dominated by out-of-state money. It would not show such a heavy earmarked share. And it certainly would not feature Texas nearly matching Maryland in itemized receipts for a senator who is supposed to represent this state.

Bottom line

The most important fact in this spreadsheet is not any one donor name. It is the structure.

Van Hollen’s 2025 fundraising, as reflected in the Schedule A file you provided, shows:

an off-year war chest , not a sleepy maintenance account;

a donor base that is mostly outside Maryland ;

a funding stream driven far more by big checks than by small donors ;

and a campaign operation that appears deeply tied to organized finance networks.

For ordinary Marylanders, that should prompt a basic question: if this is how the machine operates when Chris Van Hollen is not even on the ballot, what exactly is all that money buying access to in the years when he is?