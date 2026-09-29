Marylanders who buy their own health insurance are about to get a second consecutive gut punch. The Maryland Insurance Administration signed off last week on an average 14.6% rate increase for individual Affordable Care Act plans in 2027. That comes stacked on top of last year’s 13.4% hike. Put those two marketwide average increases together and they add up to roughly 30% over two years, though what any single household actually pays depends on their carrier, plan, and age, since MIA’s own age-factor adjustments alone can move a bill up or down.

The state’s press release on the decision leads with a different message. The line right under the title announces that Maryland “continues to offer the lowest individual market rates in the country,” and Maryland Insurance Commissioner Marie Grant framed the hike almost entirely as Washington’s doing, pointing to the expired federal premium tax credits and changes under the federal H.R. 1 law. The evidence the release actually cites for that “lowest rates” line is narrower than it sounds: a KFF finding that Maryland has the nation’s lowest average bronze-level and gold-level premiums, not that every Maryland plan or tier undercuts the rest of the country. Gov. Wes Moore’s administration has repeated versions of that line since the first hike was approved last September.

It’s true that the enhanced federal tax credits lapsed and that insurers cite that lapse as a major driver. But the state’s own numbers tell a fuller story, and it’s one Annapolis has more control over than it likes to admit.

“Put those two marketwide average increases together and they add up to roughly 30% over two years.”

The averages hide a wide spread

“Same market, same regulator, wildly different outcomes depending on which carrier a family happened to choose.”

A 14.6% average sounds uniform. It isn’t. The Insurance Administration’s own approved rate table for a 40-year-old buying the cheapest silver plan in the Baltimore area shows increases ranging from 2.6% at Optimum Choice, a UnitedHealthcare HMO, to 19.2% at Wellpoint Maryland. CareFirst’s two main plans landed at 16.1% and 15.2%. Kaiser came in at 7.8%.

Plans differ in networks and benefits too, so price stability isn’t the only reason a family picks one carrier over another. Still, the people who happened to land with the carriers now posting the steepest increases, often without much way to predict which one would hold its price a year out, are the ones absorbing the biggest jump. The state’s own examples for a different plan tier tell a similar story. A household of four on a CareFirst bronze plan is looking at roughly $302 more a month. A comparable household on an Optimum Choice bronze plan sees about $34 more. Same market, same regulator, wildly different outcomes depending on which carrier a family happened to choose.

Enrollment was already shrinking before this hike hit

Here’s the number that complicates the “lowest rates in the country” messaging: enrollment in Maryland’s individual market fell from 294,000 to 274,000 even before this latest increase takes effect. The small-group market, which covers employees at businesses with 50 or fewer workers, dropped too, from 203,000 to 199,000.

The state’s own explanation for the individual-market drop matters here. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange data, cited in the same release, attributes most of that decline to the loss of subsidy eligibility for members of Maryland’s immigrant community under changes made by H.R. 1, not to people simply walking away over cost. That’s a real distinction. It means the individual-market numbers aren’t primarily evidence of Marylanders fleeing unaffordable coverage. They’re a story about a federal eligibility change stripping subsidized coverage from a specific population.

What’s less explained is the small-group side. H.R. 1’s eligibility changes target individual-market subsidies, not employer coverage, so that 203,000-to-199,000 drop doesn’t have the same tidy explanation. The Insurance Administration’s own release says it is “concerned about the impact of rising health care costs and declining enrollment on the future of the small group market.” That’s a striking admission appearing well below the release’s emphasis on federal policy changes, and it’s the harder number for the state to explain away.

Small-group carriers had actually asked for a steeper average increase, 13.1%, and regulators approved 10.2% instead. So the state did trim the request. Whether that’s enough to stop the small-group market from continuing to shrink is an open question the agencies themselves say they’re still studying.

“The harder number for the state to explain is the small-group market.”

Maryland’s cost drivers are homegrown too

The rate filings point to specific cost categories pushing premiums up. MIA says hospital costs are trending upward by 7.8%, professional services by 8.6%, and prescription drugs by 14.8%. Maryland has run its hospitals under a unique all-payer rate-setting system for more than 40 years, one regulators have long said keeps costs in check. On Jan. 1, 2026, the state formally moved from its old Total Cost of Care model into a new federal-state arrangement called the AHEAD Model, which is supposed to tighten cost-growth targets even further. An almost 8% hospital cost trend arriving in the same year that transition kicked off underscores how much work the new model has ahead of it, though it’s far too early to judge a nine-year federal agreement by its first several months.

The state does have a cushion in place. A federal 1332 waiver lets Maryland run a state-backed reinsurance program, which reimburses insurers directly for a share of their highest-cost claims and lowers what everyone else in the pool pays as a result. Officials say it keeps individual-market premiums 30% to 35% lower than they would otherwise be, and the waiver was approved through 2028. By the state’s own math, the approved 2027 rates are comparable to what Marylanders paid back in 2018, before the reinsurance program existed. Leaving any of that out would understate how much the state has already had to intervene just to keep prices where they are.

Maryland isn’t relying on reinsurance alone, either. The state points to its participation in the AHEAD Model’s cost-growth targets and to the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which has voted to cap what two specific drugs can cost through upper payment limits, as its broader answer to rising costs. Those are real tools, not nothing. But reinsurance smooths out what people pay. It doesn’t lower what hospitals, drug makers, and providers actually charge. AHEAD is still in its first year, and the drug board’s first upper payment limits are too new to be reflected meaningfully in these numbers. Two straight years of double-digit hikes is the evidence that, so far, none of it has been enough to bend the underlying cost curve.

“Officials say it keeps individual-market premiums 30% to 35% lower than they would otherwise be.”

Vincent DeMarco, president of the Maryland Health Care for All Coalition, which generally supports the current system, put it plainly after the decision: “We are disappointed that Marylanders will pay higher insurance premiums.” He placed the blame mainly on the expired federal tax credits and the eligibility changes in H.R. 1, and said current state efforts are insufficient to offset the increases. DeMarco isn’t arguing that Maryland’s reinsurance and cost-growth programs are the problem. He’s arguing Annapolis needs to do more on top of them. But even a supporter of the state’s approach acknowledging that it isn’t offsetting the hikes is worth sitting with.

“Two straight years of double-digit hikes is the evidence that, so far, none of it has been enough to bend the underlying cost curve.”

The politics land in an election year

This decision landed five weeks before Marylanders vote on a governor’s race, with Moore seeking a second term against Republican nominee Dan Cox. Moore and Cox are scheduled to debate Oct. 6 on Maryland Public Television, the only debate scheduled between them as of this writing. Cox has asked for additional debates on Maryland college campuses. Cox has said his campaign will focus on lowering costs for Maryland families, including taxes, fees and energy prices. Affordability of health coverage is likely to come up. Between the individual market’s 14.6% increase and the small group market’s 10.2% increase, close to 473,000 Marylanders are covered across the two, though they aren’t facing the same size hike.

Grant, for her part, is urging residents to shop around during open enrollment and check whether they qualify for Maryland’s state premium assistance program, which is available to households under 400% of the federal poverty level. About 70% of Maryland Health Connection enrollees and 55% of the overall individual market already receive some subsidy, which softens the blow for many, though not for the unsubsidized households absorbing the full increase.

A few numbers worth keeping in view

Individual market: 14.6% average increase for 2027, after 13.4% in 2026. About 274,000 Marylanders covered, down from 294,000. Carriers originally asked for 13.7% in June, then came back over the summer with higher amended requests. The approved 14.6% lands above the original ask but below what insurers ultimately sought.

Small-group market: 10.2% average increase, down from a 13.1% carrier request. About 199,000 covered, down from 203,000.

Cost drivers cited by regulators: hospital costs trending up 7.8%, professional services up 8.6%, prescription drugs up 14.8%.

Carrier spread for a 40-year-old’s cheapest Baltimore-area silver plan: 2.6% to 19.2%.

Individual-market dental plans were trimmed to a 3.0% average increase, down from the 6.5% carriers originally filed, evidence regulators didn’t simply wave every request through.

What to Watch

The Insurance Administration and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange are holding a virtual public meeting Oct. 1 for small-business owners on the state of the small-group market, a session worth watching given the enrollment declines. Full rate tables and plan-by-plan comparisons are posted at HealthRates.mdinsurance.state.md.us ahead of open enrollment. And watch whether affordability, not just this specific rate decision, becomes a live topic at the Oct. 6 Moore-Cox debate.

Sources: This report draws on the Maryland Insurance Administration’s Sept. 25, 2026 news release, “Maryland Insurance Administration Approves 2027 Affordable Care Act Premium Rates,” and its attached rate exhibits (insurance.maryland.gov); Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters, “State officials approve 14.6% rate increase for individual premiums on ACA marketplace” (Sept. 25, 2026) and “Maryland health insurers want to raise premiums an average 13.7% for individual plans in 2027” (June 26, 2026); WTOP News, “Maryland officials approve 14.6% rate increase for individual premiums on ACA marketplace” (Sept. 25, 2026); Hoodline, “Maryland ACA Premiums Jump 14.6% for 2027” (Sept. 27, 2026), on carriers’ amended summer filings; the Baltimore Sun, “Maryland individual health insurance premiums to rise 14.6% in 2027” (Sept. 27, 2026); The Baltimore Banner, “Wes Moore, Dan Cox debate” reporting on the Oct. 6 Maryland Public Television debate (Aug. 26, 2026); 92Q/Praise Baltimore, “Maryland Governor’s Race: Wes Moore and Dan Cox Agree to Debate,” on Cox’s push for additional debates and his stated campaign focus; and the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and Maryland Department of Health’s public materials on the state’s Jan. 1, 2026 transition from the Total Cost of Care Model to the AHEAD Model (hscrc.maryland.gov, health.maryland.gov).