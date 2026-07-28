Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
7h

Very interesting, as this is my business. Alas, much like the Pentagon and entitlements, the bloat and waste in higher education, and K-12, is astounding.

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
7h

And we see states that cut taxes having the same results. But true believers in taking away or taking more never learn.

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