A soldier faces decades in federal prison for $409,881. The institution that wrote the rules protecting itself from the same charge traded $635 million last year. This is not a failure of enforcement. It is enforcement.

On the morning of April 23, 2026, the Department of Justice announced what it called a historic prosecution: the first-ever insider trading case on event contracts, charging Army Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke with five federal crimes — commodities fraud, wire fraud, unlawful use of confidential government information, theft of nonpublic government information, and unlawful monetary transaction.

Van Dyke, 38, stationed at Fort Bragg and serving in Special Forces, had participated in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve — the January 3rd predawn raid on a Caracas residence that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Beginning December 26, 2025, he created a Polymarket account and placed 13 bets totaling approximately $33,034 on Maduro- and Venezuela-related outcomes. He won $409,881.

The indictment noted that Van Dyke had signed nondisclosure agreements promising never to divulge any classified or sensitive information related to operations. After the mission succeeded and press reports flagged unusual trading patterns, he asked Polymarket to delete his account by falsely claiming he had lost access to his email, transferred most of his proceeds to a foreign cryptocurrency vault, and opened a new brokerage account under a changed email address.

He used his real identity. He uploaded a photograph of himself on the deck of a ship at sunrise, in military fatigues, carrying a rifle. He was found within weeks.

Van Dyke now faces three counts of violating the Commodity Exchange Act — each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years — plus wire fraud at 20 years maximum and one count of unlawful monetary transaction at 10 years maximum.

That same morning, without fanfare, members of Congress filed financial disclosures. They always do.

The Architecture of Exemption

In Congress, disclosed means legal. Legal means filed. Filed means closed.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act was signed on April 4, 2012. It was presented as the definitive congressional response to insider trading — a law clarifying that securities laws applied to lawmakers just as they applied to everyone else. No member of Congress has ever been prosecuted under it.

Not one. Not in fourteen years.

The STOCK Act carries a $200 maximum penalty for late disclosure. No one has ever been prosecuted under it, despite what investigators and watchdogs describe as overwhelming evidence of members trading on congressional insider information and doing suspiciously well.

During the 2025 government shutdown, while constituents navigated missed paychecks and drained SNAP benefits, lawmakers engaged in nearly 200 trades representing anywhere from $3 to $9 million in assets.

The enforcement mechanism for all of this activity is a form. The form has a box that says “Reason.” The reason is almost always “administrative delay.” The fine is almost always waived. House and Senate ethics committees enforce these fines, and the fact that lawmakers routinely violate the STOCK Act without consequence has become a defining feature of the system, not a bug in it.

The $200 fine — the maximum penalty — represents 0.004% of a $4.7 million single-quarter portfolio gain. It is less than the daily parking rate in the Rayburn House Office Building garage.

Fines for a first-time STOCK Act violator begin at $200 — barely a dent in undisclosed transactions that are frequently worth thousands and millions of dollars. Many members disclose their stock trades many months late, knowing that they will only face that penalty. Late reports defeat the purpose of the Act entirely.

The Record

The pattern is not subtle, and it is not contested. It is documented in public filings, watchdog reports, and congressional testimony.

A 2024 report from Unusual Whales, a platform that monitors lawmakers’ stock transactions, found that dozens of members who traded in 2023 outperformed the S&P 500 Index. A New York Times investigation published in 2022 found 3,700 stock transactions by members of Congress from both parties from 2019 to 2021 that posed potential conflicts between their public responsibilities and private finances.

In the last congressional session, only 5% of senators and representatives combined did not own stock. A majority of freshman members in the 119th Congress own stock. Of all members who own stock, 59% are Republican and 41% are Democrat.

Bipartisan, in other words. The exemption is not a party platform. It is institutional infrastructure.

At least 25 bills have been introduced in the current Congress to further restrict lawmakers and their family members from trading individual stocks. A 32nd bill was introduced March 5, 2026 — the “No Getting Rich in Congress Act.” It was referred to committee. The committee has not scheduled a hearing. The committee chair’s spouse executed $2.1 million in trades last year.

On November 19, 2025, the House Administration Committee held a hearing concerning stock trading by members of Congress, prompted by growing scrutiny of lawmakers suspected of trading stocks using congressional insider information. Both the Republican chairman and the Democratic ranking member expressed strong support for strengthening, or even outright banning, stock trading by members. The support was bipartisan. The action was not. The bill sits in committee.

The Slush Fund Next Door

Financial self-dealing is not the only category of congressional misconduct with a structural immunity architecture. The sexual misconduct enforcement system operates by nearly identical logic: investigate minimally, disclose selectively, settle quietly, and fund the silence with taxpayer money.

Prior to 2018, the federal government maintained what was known as a “sexual-harassment slush fund” — a special Treasury Department account that paid out settlements on behalf of members accused of misconduct. The #MeToo movement led to reforms requiring members to repay the cost of any settlements from personal funds, but the records of who used it have remained anonymous.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) have been pushing to change that.

Mace introduced H.Res. 1072, a resolution requiring the Ethics Committee to release all harassment investigation records within 60 days, describing the current situation as “just the tip of the iceberg.” The full resolution — H.Res. 1100 — would direct the House Committee on Ethics to preserve and publicly disclose all records related to violations or alleged violations of the Code of Official Conduct involving acts of sexual harassment, unwelcome sexual advances, or sexual assault by any member, delegate, or resident commissioner.

On March 4, 2026, the House killed that effort in a floor vote.

The House voted to keep the records buried.

Mace did not stop. The House Oversight Committee, led by Mace, passed a motion on March 27 to subpoena the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, demanding the release of all awards and settlements paid pursuant to Section 415 of the Congressional Accountability Act prior to December 12, 2018, for misconduct by members of Congress. “For too long, Congress has swept this under the rug, protecting predators at the expense of victims and taxpayers,” Mace said. “The American people have unknowingly been paying for this cover-up.”

Luna amplified the threat directly, posting to X: “A friendly reminder that House Oversight subpoenaed the records of the congressional sexual harassment slush fund, and we will be releasing them. Maybe we’ll see more resignations, you never know.”

Luna also described the congressional ethics system plainly on the record: “They have so much dirt on members of Congress, and they do nothing. There is even a slush fund they use to pay people off with your tax dollars. It pisses me off because while some of us are actually working and busting our asses, these clowns are sexually harassing their own staff, doing illegal crap, insider trading, etc.”

The records have not yet been released. The OCWR is working to compile responsive documents, with efforts to protect victim information before any public release. It remains unclear whether the names of lawmakers or the details of settlements will also be redacted.

The pattern holds: a process was created, the process was funded with public money, and now a subpoena is required to see who used it.

The List

The sexual misconduct system’s opacity has been partially lifted, at least at the margins. The House Ethics Committee released a list of publicly disclosed investigations involving alleged sexual misconduct by members dating back to 1976. The committee acknowledged that “unfortunately, there likely exist matters never reported to the Committee.”

The list includes names familiar from recent headlines. Former Rep. Eric Swalwell (2026) — allegations of sexual misconduct, including with a staffer, with the Ethics Committee losing jurisdiction upon his resignation. Former Rep. Tony Gonzales (2026) — alleged sexual relationship with a staffer, also lost to jurisdiction upon resignation. Rep. Cory Mills (2025) — sexual misconduct and/or dating violence, investigation ongoing. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (2024) — sexual misconduct with a minor and solicitation of prostitution; the committee issued a public report finding violations.

The list goes back to 1976. The accountability does not go back nearly that far.

The committee said in an April 20, 2026, statement that it is “dedicated to maintaining a congressional workplace free from sexual misconduct.” Civil claims of sexual harassment can be filed with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, and the Office of Employee Advocacy can assist staffers in filing such claims.

The committee also noted it has no involvement in the settlements of such claims. The office that handles those settlements is the one Mace is currently subpoenaing.

The Structural Argument

The Van Dyke prosecution is being covered as a cautionary tale about prediction markets and the temptation of classified information. That framing is not wrong, but it is incomplete.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, announcing the charges for the Southern District of New York, framed the case as a matter of public trust: “Those entrusted to safeguard our nation’s secrets have a duty to protect them and our armed service members, and not to use that information for personal financial gain.”

The principle is sound. Its selective application is the story.

Van Dyke used classified information about a military operation he personally executed, placed bets on a prediction market accessible only via VPN from U.S. soil, used his real name and personal email, uploaded a photograph of himself on the mission, and made $409,881. He is now facing up to 50 years in federal prison.

Members of Congress use committee briefings on pending FDA approvals, defense appropriations votes, trade policy negotiations, pandemic response measures, and interest rate decisions that have not yet been made public. They use the New York Stock Exchange. They file paperwork 47 days late. They pay $200. No member of Congress has ever been prosecuted under the STOCK Act. Zero cases in fourteen years.

The difference is not behavioral. Both involve using nonpublic information to generate personal profit. The difference is legal architecture. Congress wrote one set of rules for itself and enforced a different set of rules against everyone else. Then it funded enforcement of the rules that applied to it at zero dollars. Then it set the penalty at $200. Then it created a waiver process and approved nearly every waiver filed.

The difference is not behavior. It is legal architecture.

The STOCK Act’s enforcement budget is zero. The sexual misconduct slush fund’s disclosure requirements were sealed until a subpoena forced the question open. Thirty-two bills to fix the trading problem sit in committees chaired by members who benefit from the current arrangement.

This is not negligence. Negligence would produce a different outcome occasionally by accident.

Despite overwhelming evidence of many congressional members trading stocks and doing suspiciously well, the STOCK Act has never produced a single prosecution. The soldier’s prosecution exists not despite that record but because of it. One visible case at the lowest rung — a private citizen who forgot to use a VPN and uploaded a selfie from the mission — is the evidence that the system works. It supervises downward. It exempts upward. The $409,881 is the cost of making $635 million look regulated.

Mace said it plainly about the sexual misconduct records: “The establishment has tried so hard to keep this buried.”

The financial trading records were never buried. They were disclosed. In Congress, disclosed means legal. Legal means filed. Filed means closed.

The soldier has been charged with five federal crimes. His lanyard does not say ETHICS.

Sources: DOJ indictment United States v. Van Dyke (SDNY, April 2026); Campaign Legal Center congressional trading analysis; Government Accountability Project STOCK Act review; House Administration Committee hearing, November 19, 2025; Newsweek sexual misconduct list; H.Res. 1100 (119th Congress); NOTUS congressional ethics reform reporting; NBC News, CNBC, NPR, Time, Fortune, Al Jazeera.