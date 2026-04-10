After a few years under the Thunder Report name, this publication is relaunching as Riptide.

Thunder is my nickname. That’s not changing. The voice you followed here — direct, unfiltered, willing to say what others won’t — that’s not changing either.

What’s changing is the scope.

Thunder Report was built around commentary and analysis. Riptide is built deeper around investigation. The work has been moving in that direction for a while now, and the name needed to catch up.

Riptide will cover systemic failures wherever they occur — law enforcement, courts, government institutions, and the spaces where those systems intersect with real people’s lives. When institutions cause harm, and nobody is watching, that’s where Riptide goes.

If you’re here for family court coverage specifically, that work continues at Father & Co. — which remains focused on family systems, mental health, and custody accountability. Nothing changes there.

This is the home for everything broader.

You don’t need to do anything. You’re already subscribed. The name in your inbox will change. The work won’t.

Welcome to Riptide.

— Michael “Thunder” Phillips, Riptide.report