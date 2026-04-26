WASHINGTON — Cole Tomas Allen sent his family a manifesto minutes before he charged a federal security checkpoint Saturday night. His brother read it, recognized it as a threat, and called police. His sister, who lives in Rockville, Maryland — less than an hour from the Washington Hilton — had been hearing her brother make increasingly radical statements for months.

None of it stopped the attack.

The emerging picture of the hours surrounding Saturday’s assassination attempt is not a story of an invisible threat that materialized without warning. It is a story of warnings that moved too slowly, a family that saw the signs, and a law enforcement notification system that — by minutes or by months — failed to close the gap between concern and intervention.

The Manifesto Timeline: What “Minutes Before” Actually Means

The White House said Sunday that Allen’s brother contacted the New London Police Department in Connecticut with a copy of the manifesto Allen had sent to family members, characterizing the contact as occurring “minutes before” the incident. That framing — echoed widely in early reporting — implies a near-miss where the warning nearly reached the right people in time.

The actual timeline is less forgiving. New London Police Department confirmed their account directly: the department was notified at approximately 10:49 p.m. Saturday by an individual who expressed concern about the incident that had already taken place at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and wanted to share information they believed was pertinent.

The shots were fired at 8:36 p.m. Allen was in custody before 9:00 p.m. The call to New London PD came more than two hours later.

After reviewing the information, New London police immediately notified federal law enforcement. The individual was interviewed by both New London police and federal authorities.

The brother’s call was not a near-miss warning. It was a post-attack notification. The manifesto reached law enforcement after the Secret Service agent had already been shot.

That does not end the accountability question — it changes it. The question is no longer whether the warning could have stopped Saturday night’s attack. The question is what happened in the weeks and months before it, when Allen’s family apparently watched his rhetoric escalate and said nothing to authorities until it was too late.

The Sister in Rockville

This is where the story has a direct Maryland dimension — and where the longer-term warning failure lives.

Law enforcement authorities, including Secret Service and Montgomery County Police, interviewed Allen’s sister, Avriana Allen, 27, at a residence in Rockville, Maryland. What she told them is significant not for what it reveals about Saturday night, but for what it reveals about the months leading up to it.

Avriana Allen told investigators her brother had a tendency to make radical statements and used rhetoric that constantly referenced a plan to do “something” to fix the issues with today’s world. She confirmed he had legally purchased two handguns and a shotgun from Cap Tactical Firearms in California, storing them at their parents’ home without their parents’ knowledge. She said he regularly went to the shooting range to train, was a member of a group called “The Wide Awakes,” and had attended a “No Kings” anti-Trump protest in California.

Read that inventory carefully. A family member knew her brother had multiple firearms. She knew he was training with them. She knew he was making escalating statements about doing “something” to address societal problems. She knew he held strong anti-administration views and was active in protest movements.

None of that, apparently, rose to the level of a call to law enforcement before Saturday night.

That is not a legal accusation. Families navigate the line between concerning behavior and reportable threat every day, and the bar for what constitutes an actionable warning is genuinely difficult to assess from the outside. But it is the central question in the failure chain that ends at a federal checkpoint with shots fired.

The Manifesto and What It Said

Investigators recovered written materials described as a manifesto, written on paper, found during the search of Allen’s belongings. The materials contained anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric and clearly stated an intent to target Trump administration officials.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday morning: “It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president.”

A law enforcement source told NewsNation that the manifesto specifically stated Allen was not targeting law enforcement — a detail consistent with the tactical behavior on display Saturday night. Allen charged directly at agents rather than attempting to evade them. That behavior reads differently if his stated objective excluded law enforcement and focused specifically on the officials inside the ballroom.

Trump described the manifesto on Sunday morning: “He hates Christians. That’s one thing for sure. He hates Christians, a hatred. And I think his sister, or his brother, actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement.”

How He Got There: The Train, the Weapons, and the Hotel

Several open questions from Saturday night now have answers.

Allen traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago, then from Chicago to Washington, D.C. He checked into the Washington Hilton the day before the event — Friday, April 24. The train route resolves the weapons transport question: Amtrak’s firearms policies are far more permissive than TSA’s, allowing long guns in checked baggage without the declaration paper trail that air travel generates. Allen moved his weapons across the country with significantly less documentation than a flight would have produced.

ATF records show Allen purchased a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol on October 6, 2023, from a store in Southern California, and a 12-gauge shotgun on August 17, 2025 — eight months before the attack — from another store in Torrance. Both purchases were legal and passed background checks through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. He had no criminal record. The system had no flag to find.

The shotgun purchase in August 2025 is worth marking. Allen bought the primary weapon used in Saturday’s attack eight months in advance, stored it at his parents’ home without their knowledge, and trained with it regularly at a shooting range. That is not a weapon acquired in a moment of escalating crisis. It is a weapon acquired and maintained in preparation.

The “Wide Awakes” and the Political Context

Allen was associated with a group called “The Wide Awakes” and attended a “No Kings” protest in California at some point before the attack. The Wide Awakes is a progressive political movement; the “No Kings” demonstrations were organized in response to Trump administration policies. Allen also donated $25 to Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign through ActBlue.

The political framing matters for motive, but should be handled carefully. The manifesto describes a stated intent to target administration officials — that is documented. The ideological context surrounding that intent is part of the investigation. Connecting protest participation directly to the attack requires more than the record currently supports.

What the record does support: Allen held strong anti-administration views, expressed them publicly on social media, expressed them to family repeatedly, put them in writing in a manifesto, and acted on them Saturday night.

The Accountability Gap

Three separate warning channels existed before Saturday night, but none produced an intervention.

The sister in Rockville had direct, long-term knowledge of her brother’s radicalization, weapons acquisition, and escalating rhetoric. The brother in Connecticut received the manifesto and contacted police — but after the attack had already occurred. The background check system cleared Allen twice because he had no disqualifying record, even as he stockpiled weapons and made explicit statements about using them.

Trump acknowledged the gap Sunday: “I heard about the New London situation, and I wish they would have told us about it a little bit.”

That is an understatement. The question this case forces onto the table is not whether the individual threat was identified — it wasn’t, in time. The question is whether the systems designed to surface exactly this kind of threat are adequate, and whether the family members, local law enforcement, and federal agencies involved in this failure chain will face any accountability for what they did or did not do with the information they had.

The investigation is in its earliest hours. But the outline of the failure is already visible.

This is a developing story. MDBayNews will update as the investigation proceeds. This piece reflects information available as of Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2026.

Sources: New London Police Department statement; White House official statements; CNN live updates; NPR live updates; Fox News live updates and Sunday Briefing interview with President Trump; NBC News / Meet the Press interview with Acting AG Todd Blanche; NewsNation; CBS News; Associated Press; WTNH Connecticut; ATF firearms purchase records via CNN reporting.