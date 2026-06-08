My grandfather was born and raised in the Bronx. He built his early life in the shipping yards of New York City — physical work, hard ground, a borough that didn’t ask you how you felt about things. I grew up in Jersey, close enough to the skyline that New York wasn’t a destination. It was the gravity that everything else orbited.

The Knicks weren’t a team I chose. They were handed to me the way a last name is. Madison Square Garden wasn’t an arena. It was a coordinate — the place where the city my family came from declared itself, for a few hours at a time, through something that had nothing to do with politics, or money, or who was winning the argument that week. It was just basketball. It was just ours.

The Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

I cannot fully enjoy it. And I want to explain precisely why — and precisely who is responsible.

The Sanctuary Doctrine

There used to be an unspoken social contract around American sports. You could hate your neighbor’s politics, despise his candidate, argue about everything that mattered — and then sit next to him in the upper deck and share something that transcended all of it. Not because sports were trivial. Because they were separate. A carved-out space where the scoreboard was the only verdict that counted.

That contract is gone. It didn’t erode. It was deliberately demolished — and the demolition crew knew exactly what they were doing.

Beginning around 2016 and accelerating through 2020, a coalition of players, league executives, media figures, and activist organizations made a conscious decision: sports were too culturally powerful to leave neutral. The NFL carried the banner first. The NBA followed with more institutional enthusiasm. The message was explicit — the leagues were going to use their platforms, their audiences, and their airtime to advance a specific political vision. Anyone who objected was told they were on the wrong side of history.

Pride nights became mandatory league events. Black Lives Matter was stenciled on NBA courts. The NFL ran social justice messaging through entire seasons. ESPN transformed from a sports network into something closer to MSNBC with highlights. Broadcasters who might once have stuck to box scores started delivering civic lectures.

Colin Kaepernick didn’t just kneel — he was canonized. GQ gave him Citizen of the Year. Nike built a national campaign around him. The message to every fan who felt differently was clear: your discomfort is the point. LeBron James’s evolution from “shut up and dribble” target to celebrated activist became a media-constructed morality tale — and the thing that changed wasn’t LeBron. It was which direction his activism pointed.

Fans who wanted none of it were told to sit down, check their privilege, and accept that their team’s pregame now included a political statement they hadn’t asked for and might actively oppose. Ratings declined. Attendance wobbled. The people who ran the leagues called it growing pains. They called the departing fans dinosaurs.

They won. Sports is politics now. They made it that way.

The Tell

Which brings us to tonight, and to a moment so clarifying it deserves to be preserved.

Stephen A. Smith — ESPN’s most prominent voice, a New Yorker, a man who presents himself as a Knicks fan above all things — said this on national television ahead of Game 3:

“If it causes the Knicks to lose tonight, I’m blaming him. I’m blaming the president of the United States. Damnit, I hope the GOP loses votes because of it if we lose tonight.”

Read that again.

He is not talking about basketball. He has explicitly connected a basketball game outcome to partisan electoral consequences. The Knicks’ performance at Madison Square Garden is, in his framing, a referendum on Republican governance. A man paid to cover sports just told a national audience he hopes a Finals loss translates into midterm seats. On ESPN. Before tip-off.

That is the endpoint of what the left built inside sports culture. Not an accident. An arrival.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand posted that Trump “wants to make tonight about him” — while making tonight about him. Her post wasn’t about basketball. It was opposition research dressed in Knicks blue.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went on CNN to ask why Trump “always has to ruin a good thing.” The question itself is a campaign message, delivered to a political audience, using a basketball game as the delivery vehicle.

Rep. Daniel Goldman told Trump he doesn’t “have much luck visiting NY courts” — a criminal case reference — and told him on behalf of Knicks fans not to come. Goldman wasn’t speaking for Knicks fans. He was speaking for his donor base, using the Finals as a backdrop.

Occupy Democrats organized protests outside Trump Tower timed to Knicks game coverage, explicitly framing a 27-year Finals drought as an anti-Trump event. BrooklynDad_Defiant — real name Majid Padellan, a progressive influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers — published a Substack connecting the Finals to Trump’s character failings and promoted it off the game’s cultural moment.

Every one of these people would tell you, with complete sincerity, that Trump is the one who politicized sports tonight.

The Dart Standard

This is not new behavior. This is a pattern with a documented record.

In May, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Trump at a workers’ event in Rockland County. He said he loved his country and respected the office regardless of party. Within 24 hours, ESPN had reporters covering the locker room fallout. Joy Behar weighed in on The View. Bomani Jones called it “embarrassing.” The Giants held a team meeting.

His teammate Abdul Carter — who was separately reported to have had a road rage altercation involving a tow truck driver — faced no comparable institutional scrutiny for that incident. No team meeting. No national media hand-wringing about his character or what message it sent.

The operating principle is not hard to name: conduct that embarrasses the left gets covered as a crisis. Conduct that doesn’t is managed quietly or ignored entirely. The character standard is not a standard. It is a border.

In 2019, the NBA published a news item on its own website celebrating Barack Obama's attendance at Game 2 of the Finals in Toronto. No security disruptions were reported as a crisis. No politicians demanded he stay home. The league covered it the way you cover a celebrity sighting — warmly, briefly, approvingly.

When NFL players appeared at Obama campaign events, endorsed him at rallies, recorded get-out-the-vote videos in his name — no one held a locker room meeting. No broadcaster called it embarrassing. Their civic engagement was celebrated as evidence of admirable social consciousness. The virtue was never the expression. The virtue was the alignment.

Dart said he respected the presidency regardless of political affiliation. The reaction he received demonstrated, with more clarity than any editorial could manufacture, exactly why that kind of statement needs to be said at all.

The Indictment

Here is what actually happened tonight — and over the past decade:

The American left spent years converting sports into a political delivery mechanism because sports reached audiences that political media couldn’t. They broke the sanctuary deliberately, strategically, and successfully. They used the NFL’s Sunday audience to advance criminal justice messaging. They used the NBA Finals stage to normalize activist politics as entertainment. They built an entire infrastructure — media, league policy, player union advocacy, activist accounts with millions of followers — to ensure that no American sports fan could simply watch a game without receiving the message.

And now the president of the United States attended a basketball game.

And they are furious that sports has become political.

The watch parties outside MSG were canceled due to Secret Service and NYPD security requirements — a real and concrete disruption for real Knicks fans who waited 27 years for this. That is a legitimate grievance. But Gillibrand, Jeffries, Goldman, Occupy Democrats, and the entire progressive media apparatus amplifying it aren’t outraged because they care about fans being inconvenienced. They’re outraged because Trump’s presence at the Garden is a political opportunity — and every space is a political opportunity now, because they made it that way.

Stephen A. Smith told you the truth by accident: he hopes the GOP loses votes over a Knicks game. Hakeem Jeffries went on CNN to turn a Finals night into a campaign clip. Kirsten Gillibrand used 27 years of fan suffering as a fundraising backdrop. Daniel Goldman made a criminal case reference out of a basketball game.

That is what sports is now.

That is what they built.

I’m a lifelong Knicks fan, a lifelong Giants fan, a lifelong Yankees and Rangers fan — a lifelong sports fan who believed, for most of my life, that the arena was one of the last places Americans could simply be Americans together.

The people who burned that sanctuary down are now furious that someone else showed up to the fire.

They don’t get to be angry about that. They don’t get to claim the loss.

Dead Reckoning is Riptide’s analytical column. Navigation by known position, elapsed time, and honest reckoning. Read the companion piece: The Dart Standard.