Dead Reckoning

The left is furious that the Supreme Court handed Donald Trump the power to fire independent agency commissioners at will. They are calling it an assault on democracy, a dismantling of the guardrails, a historic rupture with 90 years of settled law.

They are not wrong about the last part.

But here is what the eulogies for Humphrey’s Executor are leaving out: the doctrine wasn’t born from principle. It was born from FDR’s frustration that a commissioner he appointed wouldn’t play ball with the New Deal. The 1935 ruling that liberals are now mourning existed, from its first day, to protect a president’s ideological agenda from correction. The only thing that changed on Monday is who holds the agenda.

That is the trap. And they walked into it themselves.

What Actually Happened

In March 2025, Trump fired FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter — a Democrat — without citing cause. She sued. Lower courts ruled for her, bound by the 1935 precedent. The Supreme Court took the case on an expedited basis, bypassing the appellate court entirely, and on June 29, 2026, the conservative majority finished what it had been doing incrementally for 16 years: it buried Humphrey’s Executor and told a Democratic commissioner she had no job to return to.

The vote was 6-3, strictly ideological. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, distilled the constitutional logic to a single sentence: “Our Constitution creates three branches, but only one president.”

The companion case — Trump v. Cook — carved out the Federal Reserve on a 5-4 vote, with Roberts and Kavanaugh joining the liberals. The Fed’s unique historical structure and quasi-private character earned it a different constitutional category. That distinction matters, and we’ll come back to it.

The Doctrine That Was Always Political

Humphrey’s Executor has been presented for nine decades as a neutral principle — Congress, exercising its legislative wisdom, created expert bodies to regulate complex domains free from the short-term pressures of electoral politics. The FTC, the NLRB, the EEOC: apolitical technocrats, doing the unglamorous work of keeping markets fair and workplaces safe.

This was always a useful fiction.

William Humphrey, the commissioner FDR tried to fire in 1933, was a conservative Republican appointed by Herbert Hoover. Roosevelt wanted him gone because his FTC was hostile to the New Deal’s regulatory ambitions. The Supreme Court said no — and in doing so, handed FDR’s successors a tool to insulate progressive enforcement priorities from Republican correction.

For 90 years, “independence” functioned as a one-way ratchet. Democratic administrations loaded the agencies. Republican administrations spent their terms fighting the bureaucratic resistance. The agencies were never independent of politics. They were insulated from one kind of politics while remaining fully exposed to another.

The left built this architecture deliberately. They called it expertise. They called it stability. What they meant was continuity — the ability to embed policy preferences into enforcement bodies that incoming administrations couldn’t easily redirect.

Monday’s ruling means they no longer have that tool. And the argument they are now making — that these commissioners must be protected from presidential removal to preserve the rule of law — is the same argument a Hoover appointee made in 1935 to protect the pre-New Deal regulatory status quo.

The receipts have always been there. The Supreme Court just made them visible.

The Roberts Line

The Cook carve-out deserves more attention than it’s getting in the initial coverage.

Roberts didn’t give Trump a blank check. He drew a principled constitutional line between agencies that exercise executive power — where the president’s removal authority is plenary — and institutions with a genuinely distinct historical and structural character. The Federal Reserve, with its roots in the 1913 Federal Reserve Act and its quasi-private design, sits in a different category than a multimember enforcement commission.

That distinction is intellectually honest, and it’s consequential. It means this ruling isn’t simply “presidents can fire anyone.” It means the constitutional analysis turns on the actual nature of the office — which is what it should have turned on in 1935.

The conservative majority didn’t eliminate independent agencies. They eliminated the fiction that enforcement commissioners exercising substantial executive power could be walled off from the executive who is constitutionally responsible for their actions.

Whether you trust this president with that power is a different question — and a legitimate one. But the structural argument Roberts is making is not pretextual. It is, in fact, the argument that the Court’s liberal bloc made no serious attempt to rebut on the merits. Their dissent is about consequences, not constitutional text. That tells you something.

What It Means Going Forward

The immediate effects are real and will be felt: the EEOC, NLRB, CPSC, FERC, and roughly two dozen other multimember bodies now operate without for-cause removal protections for their commissioners. Policy will swing faster between administrations. Enforcement priorities will be more explicitly political.

That last part was already true. It will just now be acknowledged.

The longer-term effect is structural accountability that runs through elections. If the EEOC under this administration deprioritizes workplace discrimination enforcement, or the NLRB tilts toward management, voters will have an unambiguous line of responsibility to the president who appointed and retained those commissioners — rather than the fog of “independent” agency action that let administrations from both parties claim plausible deniability about what their appointees were doing.

Whether that accountability mechanism functions depends on an informed electorate and a press that covers agency action as political action. Both of those are separate problems.

The Pattern

Dead Reckoning has noted before the recurring dynamic in which this administration maneuvers its opponents into defending positions that contradict their own stated principles. On Iran, Senate Democrats endorsed the president’s unilateral war powers framework by opposing a resolution that would have reasserted congressional authority. On independent agencies, the left is now in federal court arguing that unelected commissioners should be insulated from democratic accountability — a position that would have been unrecognizable to the progressive tradition before it had agencies worth protecting.

The trap in both cases is the same: an institution built to advance one coalition’s agenda becomes, over time, a structural feature they defend as neutral. When the other coalition takes power and dismantles it, the architects call it an assault on democracy.

It is not an assault on democracy to require that executive power be exercised by people who answer to an elected executive. That is, more or less, what the Constitution says.

The administrative state’s defenders had 90 years to make that argument into something other than a factional arrangement dressed in the language of expertise. They didn’t. Monday’s ruling is what that failure looks like when the other side finally has the Court to call it.

Dead Reckoning is Riptide’s analytical column. Methodology: documented pattern, primary sources, scalpel not sledgehammer.

Sources: Supreme Court majority opinion, Trump v. Slaughter, No. 25-332 (June 29, 2026), authored by Chief Justice John Roberts; Supreme Court majority opinion, Trump v. Cook (June 29, 2026); Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, 295 U.S. 602 (1935); Seila Law LLC v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 591 U.S. 197 (2020); Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, 561 U.S. 477 (2010); NBC News, “Supreme Court rules Trump cannot fire Fed member Lisa Cook; grants him more power over other independent agencies” (June 29, 2026); CBS News, “Supreme Court strikes down limits on removing FTC members, overturning 90-year-old ruling” (June 29, 2026); NPR, “Supreme Court cements Trump’s power over agencies long considered independent” (June 29, 2026); The Hill, “Supreme Court strengthens Trump’s firing power at independent agencies” (June 29, 2026); Ward and Smith P.A., “Trump v. Slaughter: The Supreme Court Signals a Possible Turning Point for Agency Independence” (December 2025).