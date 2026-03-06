Rep. David Trone has built much of his political identity around a simple message: he stands with organized labor.

Union endorsements frequently appear in his campaign messaging. In public statements and social media posts, Trone routinely emphasizes his support for workers’ rights, collective bargaining, and stronger labor protections.

“Unions build America,” Trone wrote in one recent campaign message, thanking multiple building-trades organizations and promising to “fight for union workers everywhere.”

But inside the business empire that made him one of the wealthiest members of Congress, the reality looks very different.

The retail chain he co-founded — Total Wine & More — operates entirely without union representation across its more than 250 stores nationwide.

The contrast between Trone’s political messaging and the labor structure of his company is raising increasing scrutiny as he pursues higher political office and promotes himself as a champion of organized labor.

For critics, the question is blunt:

Why does the pro-union politician run a non-union company?

A Billion-Dollar Retail Empire Built Without Unions

Total Wine & More was founded in 1991 by David Trone and his brother Robert. The company has grown into the largest specialized alcohol retailer in the United States, generating billions in annual revenue.

The chain’s large-format stores sell wine, beer, and spirits across dozens of states and employ thousands of workers.

Despite that massive workforce, there is no known union representation within the company’s retail operations.

Searches of labor board filings, union announcements, and media reports show no successful unionization campaigns at Total Wine during the company’s three-decade expansion.

That places the company in stark contrast with competitors and adjacent industries.

For example, warehouse retailer Costco employs approximately 18,000 unionized workers represented by the Teamsters, performing roles similar to many retail employees at Total Wine — stocking shelves, handling inventory, and operating sales floors.

Union contracts at Costco provide negotiated wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Total Wine employees, by contrast, operate entirely under the company’s direct management structure.

Inside the Work Culture

Accounts from current and former employees describe demanding expectations for managerial staff inside the company.

Multiple employee reviews on platforms such as Glassdoor and Indeed describe salaried store managers regularly working 50-hour weeks or more without overtime pay, a common practice for exempt retail managers under federal labor law.

One employee review summarized the dynamic bluntly:

“Total Wine expects a minimum of 50 hours per week from managers. Salaries look good until you factor in the overtime.”

An individual familiar with company operations who spoke to MDBayNews on condition of anonymity confirmed similar expectations.

“Fifty hours wasn’t unusual,” the source said. “That was basically the baseline.”

The source described the company culture as intensely performance-driven, reflecting the aggressive expansion strategy that turned Total Wine into a national retail powerhouse.

David Trone himself has long been described in business profiles as a relentless workaholic who pushed the company’s growth aggressively.

That culture helped build a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

But critics argue it also reflects a fundamental contradiction with the pro-labor image Trone promotes in Washington.

The COVID Controversy

The most public clash between Trone’s political messaging and his company’s labor practices emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, as lockdowns began and liquor retailers were classified as essential businesses, Total Wine introduced a temporary $2-per-hour hazard pay increase for hourly workers.

But the raise lasted only a few weeks.

Internal communications later obtained by journalists indicated the company quietly ended the hazard pay increase while pandemic conditions continued and alcohol sales surged.

Employees interviewed at the time said they felt blindsided by the decision.

Antonio Arguinzoni, a store employee interviewed in a BuzzFeed News investigation, criticized the move bluntly.

“There was no justification for taking it away,” he said.

The controversy intensified because the decision occurred while Trone — then serving in Congress — was publicly advocating for worker protections and economic relief for frontline employees.

Layoffs Without Warning

Additional criticism emerged in May 2020 when Total Wine conducted layoffs as part of what the company described as a “realignment.”

According to reporting at the time, some employees received no advance notice or severance.

Those affected were reportedly provided limited continuation of benefits but little additional support.

The layoffs drew attention because Trone had publicly supported legislation requiring employers to provide advance warning for layoffs or plant closures.

Critics argued the situation illustrated a stark divide between the congressman’s policy positions and the actions taken by the company he co-owns.

A Total Wine spokesperson later said Trone was no longer involved in day-to-day management decisions, having stepped down as company president in 2016.

He remains a co-owner of the company.

The Endorsement Paradox

While Total Wine remains non-union, Trone has actively pursued support from labor organizations in his political campaigns.

He has received endorsements from multiple unions, including building-trades organizations and education groups.

Campaign posts regularly highlight those relationships, often featuring union leaders and logos.

This dynamic has created what critics call an endorsement paradox:

A politician supported by unions who operates a major non-union company.

On social media and political forums, opponents have seized on the contradiction.

“Classic split between owner playbook and Capitol Hill voting,” one commentator wrote in response to Trone’s labor messaging.

The Politics of Labor Messaging

In Congress, Trone has voted consistently in favor of legislation supported by organized labor.

His voting record includes support for policies expanding worker protections, strengthening collective bargaining rights, and increasing minimum wage levels.

Those votes have helped cement his reputation among Democratic labor allies.

But business ownership complicates that narrative.

Private companies — particularly family-owned retail businesses — often maintain non-union workplaces even when their political leadership publicly supports organized labor.

The reasons are largely economic.

Union contracts typically increase labor costs through negotiated wages, benefits, and protections.

Retail profit margins can be thin, and unionization often changes the cost structure of large retail chains.

For a company generating billions in revenue, those costs can be significant.

A Broader Question of Authenticity

The deeper issue raised by the Total Wine controversy may not simply be unionization.

It is authenticity.

Voters often expect politicians to apply the same values in their businesses that they promote in public office.

When those values diverge, accusations of hypocrisy can follow.

For David Trone, the contrast is unusually visible.

His political brand emphasizes worker solidarity.

His company operates entirely outside the union system.

That tension is likely to remain part of the debate surrounding his political future.

Because in the end, the central question remains unresolved:

If unions build America, why aren’t they welcome inside the company that built David Trone’s fortune?