The Supreme Court on Nov. 16 turned away Novotny v. Moore, No. 25-1324, leaving in place a Fourth Circuit ruling that upheld nearly all of Maryland’s list of places where licensed handgun carriers can’t carry. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote alone. He said he is skeptical that Maryland’s laws fit the nation’s history of gun regulation, and he agreed the Court should pass anyway.

A denial is not a ruling on the merits. It takes four justices to grant review, and the Court doesn’t publish how each justice voted. Thomas’s statement is the only explanation anyone gets, and no other justice joined it or wrote separately.

The case came out of the Gun Safety Act of 2023, which Gov. Wes Moore signed on May 16 in response to the Court’s 2022 Bruen decision on carrying handguns in public. The law bars carrying in government buildings, on mass transit, on school grounds, within 1,000 feet of a public demonstration, in state parks and forests, in healthcare facilities, in stadiums, amusement parks, casinos and museums, and in places that sell alcohol for drinking on site. Thomas noted that the list reaches tens of thousands of acres of state park and forest land.

The Fourth Circuit decided the case on Jan. 20 in Kipke v. Moore, which was consolidated with Novotny. Judge Roger Gregory wrote the opinion for a panel that included Chief Judge Albert Diaz. It reversed the district court on two points and put the 1,000-foot demonstration zone and the alcohol-sales ban back in force. It struck down one provision, the rule in Criminal Law § 6-411(d) that barred carrying onto private property open to the public unless the owner posted a sign or gave permission. Judge Steven Agee concurred in part and dissented in part. He would have struck down most of the rest, including the parks and forests, and argued the majority leaned too hard on laws from after the Founding era.

One piece of that ruling didn’t last. On June 25 the Supreme Court decided Wolford v. Lopez, 6-3, and struck down Hawaii’s similar private-property default rule. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. Maryland’s attorney general had filed his own petition on April 20 asking the Court to uphold Maryland’s version. On Aug. 13, about seven weeks after Wolford, that petition was dismissed on a joint stipulation filed by Maryland. The docket gives no reason.

Thomas’s statement turned on a procedural problem he blamed on how the challengers built the case. They attacked many Maryland provisions together, and he wrote that each one rests on its own historical tradition, which “would complicate our review.” A challenge to mass transit rules and a challenge to bans on guns in parks call for different history, different analogues and possibly different answers. Sorting all of that in one case is a heavy lift.

Thomas did not defend the law. He wrote that Bruen treated the historical list of sensitive places as short, and he said the expansions in New Jersey, New York and California rest on shaky history. He cited a New Jersey case in which the Third Circuit granted rehearing en banc, along with Second and Ninth Circuit decisions. And he said the Court should take up, in an appropriate case, whether particular sensitive-place laws are consistent with the right to carry in public. He called for a more narrowly focused case.

That is a roadmap, and it puts a cost on the omnibus approach. Maryland wrote a long list and gun owners challenged all of it. Most of it survived. A state that wants to keep a broad regime has every reason to keep writing broad lists if challengers have to take them one provision at a time, each with its own record of 18th and 19th century statutes. Maryland’s own retreat on the private-property rule shows what a single-issue case can do. The one provision the Court reached in the Hawaii case was the one Maryland later dropped its own appeal on.

For licensed carriers in Maryland, nothing changes. The locational bans stay in force, with the exception of the private-property consent rule. Thomas’s statement binds no one, and no other justice signed it, so it says nothing about what the Court will do with a narrower case, or when. No statement on the denial from Moore or Attorney General Anthony Brown has been confirmed.

What to Watch

Whether a challenger brings the Court a single Maryland category, such as state parks or mass transit, rather than the whole list. Thomas’s statement also notes that the Third Circuit granted rehearing en banc in a New Jersey sensitive-places case. No filing dates for either have been confirmed.

Sources

U.S. Supreme Court docket, No. 25-1324 (Novotny v. Moore), entries through Nov. 16, 2026, https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/25-1324.html; Statement of Justice Thomas respecting the denial of certiorari, https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/26pdf/25-1324_0pm1.pdf; U.S. Supreme Court docket, No. 25-1206 (Moore v. Kipke), entries Apr. 20 through Aug. 13, 2026, https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/25-1206.html; Fourth Circuit opinion, Kipke v. Moore, Nos. 24-1799, 24-1827, 24-1834, 24-1836, decided Jan. 20, 2026, https://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/opinions/241799.P.pdf; Maryland Matters, Jan. 21, 2026, https://marylandmatters.org/2026/01/21/appeals-court-upholds-most-of-maryland-ban-on-weapons-in-schools-parks-other-public-places/; SCOTUSblog case page, Wolford v. Lopez, No. 24-1046, decided June 25, 2026, https://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/wolford-v-lopez/; Maryland Matters, May 16, 2023, https://marylandmatters.org/2023/05/16/moore-signs-gun-bills-measures-that-bolster-responsibilities-of-the-attorney-generals-office/.