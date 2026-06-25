A first-time candidate toppled the Maryland Senate’s majority leader Tuesday night, erasing Bill Ferguson’s most powerful ally in Annapolis heading into a summer redistricting showdown with Gov. Wes Moore.

Amar Mukunda, a 33-year-old engineer and Army Reserve combat veteran who had never held elected office, defeated Maryland Senate Majority Leader Nancy King in Tuesday’s Democratic primary — knocking off the chamber’s second-most powerful figure and leaving Senate President Bill Ferguson without the leadership partner he has relied on since 2020.

With all 32 precincts reporting in District 39, Mukunda finished with 48.70 percent of the vote to King’s 35.51 percent, a margin of more than 1,700 votes in what will be remembered as one of the most consequential upsets in recent Maryland legislative history.

The Stakes

The loss is not merely a district-level result. King has chaired the Budget and Taxation Committee, co-led budget negotiations, and served as the operational backbone of Ferguson’s leadership team. Replacing that institutional knowledge with a first-term senator — one who ran explicitly against Senate leadership — restructures the power dynamics in Annapolis heading into what may be the most consequential off-cycle summer in recent Maryland history.

Ferguson survived his own primary Tuesday night, defeating “Captain” Bobby LaPin — a sailboat charter operator and social media activist — by approximately 56.6 to 43.4 percent in Baltimore’s District 46. But Ferguson’s margin was dramatically narrower than anything he has faced since 2011, and the race cost him weeks of political capital he can ill afford as a redistricting special session looms.

“This campaign has humbled me. There are moments when I realized that people felt further away than I ever knew.”

King’s loss leaves Ferguson without his majority leader at precisely the moment he needs maximum caucus cohesion. A first-term senator from Montgomery County — with no institutional ties to Ferguson and a mandate built on opposing Senate leadership — will now occupy a seat that was part of the power structure Ferguson has managed since 2020.

The Redistricting Fault Line

The primary campaigns in Districts 39 and 46 both turned substantially on redistricting — whether Maryland Democrats would pursue mid-decade congressional map changes to flip the state’s lone Republican seat held by Congressman Andy Harris. Ferguson blocked two House-passed redistricting bills during the 2026 regular session, sending them to the Senate Rules Committee where they died without a floor vote.

Mukunda ran his entire campaign on “fighting Republican gerrymandering” and demanding that Ferguson allow redistricting bills to receive a Senate floor vote. LaPin made the same argument in District 46, and even delivered a petition of thousands of signatures to Senate leadership during session — which Ferguson’s office reviewed and found at least half the signatories had out-of-state zip codes.

What Happens Next

Ferguson emerged from Tuesday’s primary bloodied but intact — and now faces the redistricting question without his majority leader. Moore confirmed Wednesday morning that the General Assembly “is planning” to reconvene in a special legislative session this summer. Lawmakers have already been asked to reserve July 16–22 and July 30–August on their calendars. The question is not whether a special session happens, but what it produces.

King’s loss leaves Ferguson without his majority leader at precisely the moment he needs maximum caucus cohesion.

Ferguson’s stated position as of May was to support a constitutional amendment — one that would go before voters in November and take effect for the 2028 elections — rather than an immediate new map. Moore has pushed for both: the constitutional amendment and a new map this cycle. The two remain publicly at odds on scope, even as Moore congratulated Ferguson on his victory Wednesday and described their working relationship as ongoing.

The incoming caucus will be measurably more progressive than the one Ferguson has managed. Mukunda’s arrival, combined with the pressure LaPin generated in District 46, signals a harder left edge on exactly the redistricting question that will dominate the special session. Ferguson will now negotiate that outcome without the loyalty structure King provided.

The Money Story

King entered the final stretch of the primary with $129,670 on hand — nearly double Mukunda’s approximately $69,800. Over the final four months, she outspent him by better than 3-to-1: $79,675 to $23,690. Her single largest expenditure was $32,700 to a Washington state-based polling firm. She spent more on one pollster than Mukunda spent running his entire campaign.

Mukunda won with grassroots enthusiasm, environmental group endorsements from the Sierra Club and Maryland League of Conservation Voters, and a generational argument in a district where Democrats have few fears about November. King’s institutional advantages — the endorsements, the relationships, the checkbook — meant nothing against a challenger who had effectively nationalized a state legislative race around Trump, redistricting, and a desire for new leadership.

The Internal War That Backfired

King was also fighting a two-front war. While running against Mukunda, she simultaneously led a delegate slate targeting the removal of Del. Gabriel Acevero — an intra-caucus feud that had been simmering since 2022. Acevero survived, finishing second in the delegate race with 24 percent. The fourth member of the King-backed slate, Gaithersburg Councilmember Robert Wu, finished last at 19 percent and lost his bid for a House seat.

King’s attempt to consolidate district-level power by ousting Acevero while simultaneously holding off Mukunda stretched her campaign across two fights. She lost both.

The Accountability Frame

King’s defeat raises structural questions about Maryland’s Senate that go beyond one district. Ferguson must now name a new majority leader heading into a session where his caucus is more restive than it has been in years, where the governor is pressing for aggressive redistricting action, and where the institutional machinery King operated — Budget and Taxation, the capital budget process, legislative scheduling — needs new hands.

The Senate’s No. 2 is gone. In Annapolis, that is not a personnel change. It is a power map.

Who Ferguson appoints as majority leader will be one of the first signals about how he intends to manage the post-primary caucus. The choice will tell Maryland whether Ferguson read Tuesday’s results as a mandate for adaptation or as an anomaly to be managed around.

Mukunda will not take his seat until January 2027. But the meaning of his victory lands immediately. The Senate’s No. 2 is gone, replaced by a first-term outsider who ran against the institution. In Annapolis, that is not a personnel change. It is a power map.

Sources

Primary election results from the Maryland State Board of Elections (elections.maryland.gov), all precincts reported. Background on King’s tenure, committee assignments, and legislative record from the Maryland General Assembly member directory (mgaleg.maryland.gov) and Wikipedia. Campaign finance figures from Bethesda Magazine (June 1, 2026). Environmental endorsement details from the Maryland League of Conservation Voters press release (May 26, 2026) and Bethesda Magazine. Ferguson’s primary results and victory remarks from the Maryland Daily Record, NBC News, WYPR, and the Baltimore Sun (all June 23–24, 2026). Redistricting timeline, Ferguson’s shifting position, and the Moore-Ferguson tensions from The Baltimore Banner (May 22, 2026), Maryland Matters (May 22 and June 20, 2026), WYPR (May 22 and May 28, 2026), and the Washington Times (May 23, 2026). Special session scheduling details from Fox45/WBFF Baltimore (June 16, 2026). Moore’s post-primary remarks from the Maryland Daily Record (June 24, 2026). Delegate race results from Bethesda Magazine (June 24, 2026) and Maryland Matters (June 24, 2026). Mukunda campaign platform and quotes from Montgomery Community Media (November 2025), Maryland Matters voter guide, and americanbazaaronline.com (June 24, 2026).