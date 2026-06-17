I asked why Australians were chanting about Trump at a football match. I got Epstein, fascism, rape, Nazism, Iran, and war crimes. Not one person answered the question.

Dead Reckoning

The question was simple. Thousands of Australian supporters had traveled to a World Cup event, and instead of singing about their national team — the thing they had crossed an ocean to watch — many were chanting about an American politician. I noted the observation online. I found it curious. I meant it, more than anything, as an irony worth remarking on: imagine explaining to your grandchildren that you flew halfway around the world and spent part of the experience performing your opinions about a foreign country’s head of state.

The replies came quickly. What they did not contain, in any meaningful number, was anything about football.

I went to sleep. I woke up to more of the same. At some point, I noticed that a man who had described himself as a devoted football supporter for longer than I had been alive had not mentioned football once.

And that, more than anything in the thread, is the story.

Identity Performance, Not Political Debate

What I watched unfold was not an argument. Arguments have a subject. Arguments stay, at least loosely, tethered to the thing being argued about. What happened in that thread was something different: a coordinated demonstration of tribal membership, triggered by a single word.

The word was Trump. The context was irrelevant.

This is worth sitting with. I did not post anything about Trump. I did not defend him, attack him, or invite any discussion of him. I noted that supporters at a football tournament were chanting about him. That observation — about a crowd’s behavior at a sporting event — was sufficient to summon, from multiple continents, a fully formed dossier of accusations, grievances, and ideological declarations that had nothing to do with football, nothing to do with Australia, and nothing to do with the actual content of my observation.

These were not responses to what I wrote. They were responses to what I apparently represent — which is to say, they were not responses at all. They were scripts.

Scripts are different from arguments. An argument engages the specific claim in front of it. A script runs regardless of input. You could swap half the accounts in that thread, and the thread would be identical. The same names appeared across dozens of replies from people who had never interacted. The same accusations. The same emotional register. The same certainty. The same inability — or unwillingness — to remain on the subject for even a single exchange.

The Football Fans Who Never Mentioned Football

The most instructive participants in the thread were the ones who opened by establishing their football credentials. Several informed me, with some irritation, that they had been watching the sport for decades. One implied his devotion to the game predated my birth. These were people who wanted it known that they were serious supporters — that they had standing to weigh in on this matter.

And then they talked about Epstein.

It did not seem to occur to them that this was in any way contradictory. They had established their football bona fides and immediately proceeded to discuss American political scandals. The sport they claimed to love served, in their own responses, as a two-sentence credential before the real subject — Trump, and everything attached to him — took over entirely.

I do not point this out to mock them. I point it out because it illustrates the mechanism precisely. Football was never the point. The chant was never the point. The World Cup was never the point. The point — the only point, for a significant number of people in that thread — was the opportunity to perform a position. My observation provided the occasion. It could have been anything. It happened to be football.

The Geography of Obsession

The international dimension of the thread is worth noting separately, because it is, in its own way, remarkable.

The replies came from Britain. From Australia. From Turkey. From accounts with no obvious American connection, no apparent stake in American elections, no reason — beyond the internet’s ambient political atmosphere — to have strong feelings about the specific cast of characters being referenced. And yet there they were, confidently deploying the full vocabulary of American political grievance. Epstein. Carroll. Jan 6. The same talking points, word for word, that appear in American political discourse, now fully exported and reproduced by people for whom these events are, at most, foreign news.

This is not an argument about whether their positions are correct. It is an observation about what is occupying mental real estate. A man in Britain, following a football tournament, was more exercised about the American president than about his own government, his own parliament, or his own national team’s performance. A man in Turkey showed up in a thread about Australian supporters to explain American political corruption. These are choices about what to care about, and they reveal something about the current state of international political media — which has, apparently, successfully exported not just American politics but American political anxiety, in its most activated form, to audiences that have no vote in its resolution.

When Everything Becomes the Same Conversation

A few days earlier, I had made an observation about comedian Nate Bargatze. The details are less important than the outcome: the replies moved, within a few exchanges, away from comedy entirely and into the same ideological territory. Different topic. Same script. Same names. Same accusations. Same detachment from the subject at hand.

This is the pattern worth documenting: it is not that people disagree about football, or comedy, or any specific thing. It is that football and comedy have ceased to function as their own subjects. They are now merely delivery mechanisms — triggers that activate a pre-loaded response, a set of positions and accusations that exist independently of any particular conversation and attach themselves to whatever happens to be in front of them.

The topic changes. The conversation does not. The subject becomes a minor subplot in a discussion that was never really about the subject.

There is a social cost to this that goes beyond the annoyance of any individual thread. Societies depend on the ability to examine specific things specifically — to look at a football crowd and ask what it says about football crowds, to look at a comedian and ask whether the jokes are funny. When every observation immediately routes through the same ideological switchboard, nothing can be examined on its own terms. Everything arrives pre-interpreted. The receipt is already written before the transaction occurs.

The Revealing Non-Answer

I want to return to the original question, because it was never actually addressed, and the non-answer is more interesting than any answer would have been.

Why were Australian supporters chanting about Trump at a football tournament?

There are several reasonable answers to this question. Crowds chant about everything. Trump is internationally famous, and internationally polarizing, and that makes him good chant material. Football supporters are not always there primarily to watch football — they are there for the full social spectacle, and political commentary has always found its way into the terraces. These are all defensible observations. They engage the actual question. They would have made for a reasonable discussion.

Nobody offered them. The question was treated not as a question but as a provocation — which tells you something important about how political identity now processes incoming information. A genuine inquiry about crowd behavior at a sporting event was categorized, instantly, as an attack. Not because of anything in the question. Because of the name it contained.

That is the tell. When a question cannot be answered on its own terms — when the mere presence of a particular word is sufficient to bypass all normal conversational processing and trigger a scripted response — you are no longer watching a debate. You are watching a reflex. And reflexes, by definition, do not require understanding. They only require a stimulus.

I went to sleep after a question about a football chant. I woke up accused of protecting pedophiles and enabling fascism, by people in three countries who had not explained the chant. That is not a political conversation. It is a demonstration that some topics no longer permit political conversation — only performance of a predetermined conclusion.

Somewhere in the background, unnoticed and probably unbothered, the football matches continue.