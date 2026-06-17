Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Mouzer
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The response you got is unsurprising.

There are two books worth reading. The first, "The Indoctrinated Brain" by Michael Nehls shows how mRNA covid shots (genetic treatments) have hijacked the hippocampus, which is critical for personality and memory. Covid shot mandates, I note, in Autstrailia were harsh, with reports of some people being incarcerated in camps if they were suspected of infection. Nehls is no conspiracy nut, but a doctor, a highly published researcher on Alzheimers and brain issues.

The second is "Covid-19, Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy" by David A. Hughes. This is an extensively documented analysis of the tectonic shifts that have been taking place in the global political economy since 2020, including mind control techniques used on the public. It is enormously depressing to read. Yet one can see the effects and how it is used even now to achieve the ends of those he refers to as technocrats. For this magnificent effort, Mr. Hughes was made redundant. He recently made the book free online.

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