Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Mouzer
11h

While these are good points and restrictions need to be refined, far too many taxpayers have seen the junk food bought by SNAP recipients: fake juice, chips, and other junk. The argument that eliminating soda won't make people healthy is, by itself, true. But soda, chips, and candy are not actually food and certainly don't contribute to health.

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