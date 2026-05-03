The federal government has a position on your rotisserie chicken.

If you use SNAP benefits — the program formerly known as food stamps — you cannot buy one. The chicken sitting under the heat lamp at your grocery store deli, the one that costs less per pound than the raw bird on the shelf six feet away, is ineligible. The USDA prohibits the purchase of “foods that are hot at the point of sale.” It doesn’t matter that the chicken is nutritionally identical to one you’d cook at home. It doesn’t matter that cooking it yourself requires a functioning stove, cookware, storage space, time, and energy, that many SNAP recipients don’t have in reliable supply. The rule is the rule.

The same program that bars a hot rotisserie chicken has, until recently, fully subsidized Mountain Dew and Skittles.

That’s not a talking point. That’s the policy. And the current push to fix it by restricting junk food — without touching the hot food ban — reveals exactly how little this debate has ever been about nutrition.

The reform wave looks decisive on paper. The Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, led jointly by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has approved SNAP food-restriction waivers for 22 states as of late April 2026. Texas became the first to implement full restrictions in April. Alabama’s governor signed similar legislation two weeks ago. A national restriction on soft drinks, candy, and prepared desserts — Senate Bill 561, the Healthy SNAP Act — is pending in Congress alongside proposed Farm Bill amendments that could extend the restrictions nationwide.

The political coalition behind this is real and bipartisan at the edges. The argument is straightforward: taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize products that cause obesity, diabetes, and chronic disease, particularly in low-income communities that already bear a disproportionate health burden.

The problem is that the argument is straightforward because it leaves out most of the situation.

SNAP benefits average roughly $6 per person per day. That’s not a comfortable food budget. It’s a constraint that shapes every purchase decision in ways the junk food debate consistently ignores.

Fresh produce spoils. Lean protein is expensive. Cooking from scratch requires time, equipment, refrigeration, and physical energy — none of which are guaranteed for someone managing poverty, a disability, a second job, or children. Processed food is calorie-dense, shelf-stable, and forgiving of difficult circumstances. Choosing a bag of chips over a head of broccoli is often not a failure of nutritional knowledge. It’s rational behavior under real constraints.

The cheapest bread at the low end of the market isn’t reliably shelf-stable anymore, either. Product quality at the bottom price tier has deteriorated — lower-grade preservatives, ingredient substitutions, thinner margins — meaning the “just buy staples” answer fails even on its own terms. A two-dollar loaf can mold in days. A bag of chips lasts.

The hot food ban remains untouched in this reform wave. You can’t buy a rotisserie chicken. No state has filed a waiver to fix that. None is being encouraged to.

Meanwhile, the hot food ban remains untouched in this reform wave. You still cannot use SNAP to buy that rotisserie chicken. You cannot buy a hot deli sandwich. You cannot buy prepared soup. You cannot buy a precooked meal. The Southern Poverty Law Center — which still does some good — in a March letter to Congress, made the obvious point: instead of restricting what SNAP recipients can purchase, policymakers should be expanding eligibility to include hot foods, meal kits, and prepared grocery items. A disability advocacy organization, CLASP, has documented the specific burden the hot food ban places on people with physical disabilities for whom cooking a raw chicken represents a genuine physical challenge.

No state has filed a waiver to fix that. None is being encouraged to.

The evidence base for the restrictions is thin. ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton put it plainly when the first wave of waivers was announced: there is no evidence that restricting soda access will reduce chronic disease. A physician quoted by Newsweek added the constraint the whole debate sidesteps — approval may be granted, but real food costs more money.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected roughly $41 billion in federal SNAP cuts under current reconciliation legislation — the so-called Big Beautiful Bill — with about $7 billion in direct benefit reductions and another $35 billion shifted to states. Those cuts are happening simultaneously with restrictions on what the reduced benefits can buy.

The National Grocers Association and the National Association of Convenience Stores, in a joint letter to Congress, asked lawmakers to pause and evaluate the state waiver pilots before moving to national restrictions. Their concern is partly self-interested — SNAP sales account for a significant share of total US grocery revenue — but their substantive point stands: the definitions being used in proposed legislation are vague enough to create serious compliance problems at the point of sale, and no one has yet measured whether the state restrictions are producing the health outcomes their proponents promised.

The rights argument — that restricting what poor people can eat with government assistance is a form of paternalism not applied to other government programs — is legitimate and largely absent from the coverage. People receiving the mortgage interest deduction are not told what kind of home to buy. People receiving Medicare are not told what kind of food they must eat to qualify. The application of behavioral conditions specifically to poverty assistance, and specifically to food, reflects a set of assumptions about poor people that don’t survive contact with the demographics of who actually uses SNAP.

More than 40 million Americans receive SNAP benefits. Many of them are working. Many of them are disabled. Many of them are children. The policy architecture being built assumes that what they’re buying is the problem and that the solution is restriction. It does not assume that $6 a day is inadequate. It does not assume that a hot rotisserie chicken is more nutritious than the items being banned. It does not address food deserts (not desserts), where the nearest grocery store may be miles away, and the accessible option is a gas station.

The rotisserie chicken rule has been federal policy for decades, through administrations of both parties. The current administration has chosen to fight the nutrition battle by adding restrictions on soda rather than lifting the restrictions on cooked protein. That choice reveals the priorities at work.

It’s easier to ban something than to fund something. And it’s easier to restrict what poor people buy than to ask why $6 a day was ever considered sufficient to eat well.

Sources: USDA Food and Nutrition Service, SNAP Food Restriction Waiver tracker (updated April 22, 2026); U.S. Senate Bill 561, Healthy SNAP Act of 2025, 119th Congress; H.R. 2512, Hot Foods Act of 2025, 119th Congress; USDA press release, “Secretary Rollins Signs Six New State Waivers,” December 10, 2025; Congressional Budget Office scoring of HR 1 SNAP provisions; National Grocers Association letter to Congress, March 2026; Southern Poverty Law Center letter to Congress, March 2, 2026; Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), “The SNAP Hot Foods Ban Is Inequitable and Should Be Removed,” May 2023; ABC News, “6 More States Approved for Waivers to Remove Unhealthy Foods from SNAP Benefits,” December 12, 2025; Newsweek, “SNAP Benefit Map Shows States With Junk Food Bans in 2026,” January 2, 2026; Food Navigator USA, “Farm Bill Leaves SNAP Rules Unchanged for Now as Amendment Fight Looms,” April 30, 2026; Propel, “Food Stamps and Junk Food Bans: What You Need to Know,” March 13, 2026.