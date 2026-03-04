Inside one father’s fight against courts, institutions, and the system that separated him from his son.

For years, Maryland father Jeff Reichert has been fighting to restore a relationship with his son.

What began as a custody dispute evolved into something far more complex — a battle involving family courts, school administrators, political actors, mental health narratives, and disability rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Reichert case raises broader questions about how modern custody systems operate when institutions, legal procedures, and personal conflict collide.

The Reichert Files is an ongoing investigative project documenting the case through reporting, analysis, documents, and timeline reconstruction.

This page serves as the central archive for all coverage related to the Reichert case.

New reporting will be added as the investigation continues.

START HERE

If you are new to the case, begin with these articles.

• The Case Maryland Wants to Bury: Inside Reichert v. Hornbeck

• Where Is Grant Reichert? A Father’s Plea, A System’s Silence

These pieces introduce the conflict, the central figures, and the stakes of the case.

THE CASE TIMELINE

Articles reconstructing the key events in the case.

• A “Temporary” Order That Never Ended

• Withdrawn but Not Resolved

• Five Hearings, No Parent

• When Family Court Proceeds Without a Parent

These stories examine how procedural decisions shaped the trajectory of the case.

THE KEY PLAYERS

Profiles of individuals who have played major roles in the case.

The Coach’s Court: The Life and Love of Jeff Reichert

Who Is Sarah Hornbeck?

The Shadow Guardian: Who Is John Michel?

The Brennan Files: Maryland’s Most Dangerous Lawyer?

The Opportunist: From Gun Board Failure to Family Court Power

Understanding the people involved is essential to understanding the conflict.

THE SYSTEM

Reporting on the broader institutional patterns revealed by the Reichert case.

• The Blueprint of Family Court Abuse

• Buried by Design: What Is Maryland Family Court Hiding?

• Maryland’s Parent-Erasure Pattern

• Maryland’s New Family Law Loophole

These articles examine how custody disputes interact with larger legal and institutional structures.

DISABILITY AND THE ADA

The Reichert case also raises questions about how courts handle parents with disabilities.

• The ADA Black Hole: How Judges Pretend Disability Rights Don’t Exist

• A Voice for Justice: How Jeff Reichert Turned to ADA Advocacy

THE ECONOMICS OF FAMILY COURT

Financial incentives and structural issues surrounding custody litigation.

• Child Support and “Double Dipping”

• Double Dipping Isn’t Just Maryland’s Problem

THE HUMAN COST

The personal consequences of long-term custody litigation.

• The Courtroom That Erased Fatherhood

• The Pain That Never Ends: The Invisible Grief of Alienated Parents

POLICY AND LEGAL QUESTIONS

Where the case intersects with broader law and public policy.

• Would HB 336 Have Stopped the Cycle?

• Conover v. Conover: How Maryland Courts Redefined Parental Rights

• Maryland’s Family Courts: Rights on Paper, Injustice in Practice

RELATED REPORTING

Additional articles examining the broader custody system and similar cases.

• From Custody to Conviction: The Nicholas Hall Case

• California’s Family Courts Are Legal Abuse Factories

A LIVING INVESTIGATION

The Reichert Files is an ongoing project.

Additional reporting, interviews, document analysis, and investigative pieces will be added as the story develops.

Readers who wish to follow the investigation can subscribe to Thunder Report for updates as new articles are published.

