Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is why the “most secure election” sermon is collapsing. Nobody serious should claim every allegation is proved beyond dispute from one document drop. But no one honest can keep pretending election concerns are a fantasy. If foreign adversaries had access to massive voter files, if government cyber teams found election systems soft enough to breach, if analysts avoided direct election language in briefings, if FBI files document fraudulent registrations, and if DHS found noncitizens on rolls, then the public has a right to demand reform. Photo ID. Proof of citizenship. Clean rolls. Real audits. Tight mail-ballot controls. Paper backups. Chain of custody. Sunlight. The SAVE America Act is not extremism. It is the minimum response to a system whose defenders spent years demanding trust while hiding the receipts.

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