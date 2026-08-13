Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
8h

Thank you. Polling is often wrong.....very wrong. Anyway, with a weak GOP team, the fix is in and there is no drama in Nov. except perhaps over the ballot measure to kill Andy Harris.

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