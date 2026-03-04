Thunder Report Investigations

Just before midnight on March 26, 2021, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was alive in the way it often is when winter loosens its grip on the Atlantic coast.

Spring break crowds had begun to arrive. Restaurants and bars along Atlantic Avenue buzzed with music, laughter, and the restless energy of a city reopening after months of pandemic restrictions. The sidewalks were crowded. Cars crawled through traffic. Police officers patrolled the strip as they had countless times before.

But over the course of the next hour, a series of violent encounters would shatter the night.

By the time it was over, two people would be dead. Eight others would be wounded. And in the confusion of gunfire, police response, and a chaotic scene unfolding across several blocks, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch would encounter a Virginia Beach police officer — a moment that ended with Lynch fatally shot.

Five years later, the precise chain of events that led to that moment remains the subject of intense debate.

This reconstruction of the night draws on police records, investigative reports, public testimony, and interviews conducted in the years since.

The Night Begins

The evening began like many early spring nights along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Temperatures were mild. Atlantic Avenue — the long strip that runs parallel to the beach — was filled with pedestrians moving between restaurants, hotels, and nightlife spots.

Police presence was visible but routine.

Virginia Beach officers regularly patrol the Oceanfront corridor, particularly on weekends. The area’s mix of bars, tourism, and nightlife has long made it one of the city’s busiest — and sometimes most volatile — zones after dark.

Shortly before midnight, officers were already responding to scattered reports of disturbances.

But nothing suggested the scale of violence that would soon erupt.

The First Shooting

At approximately 11:30 p.m., gunfire erupted near 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue, one of the central intersections of the Oceanfront district.

Witnesses later described panic spreading almost instantly.

Crowds scattered. People ran for cover between parked cars and storefronts. Others ducked into restaurants or sprinted down side streets away from the sound of gunshots.

Police officers in the area immediately moved toward the source of the gunfire.

One victim, later identified as Deshayla Harris, a visitor to Virginia Beach who had appeared on the reality television show Bad Girls Club, was struck by gunfire and killed.

Several others were wounded.

Officers began searching for the shooter, but the scene was already dissolving into confusion.

The gunman fled.

A Citywide Response

The first shooting triggered a rapid police response.

Officers already stationed along Atlantic Avenue rushed toward the scene. Additional units were dispatched across the Oceanfront district.

Emergency medical services were called to assist the wounded.

For many people in the area, it was unclear what exactly had happened.

Some believed the shooting was isolated. Others feared an active shooter situation.

What was clear was that the area was no longer under control.

A Second Crisis

As officers were responding to the first shooting, a second incident unfolded nearby.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., police encountered a man who allegedly brandished a firearm near the Oceanfront.

Officers opened fire.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Julius “DJ” Jones, was killed.

This second shooting occurred just minutes after the first.

Within a short span of time, two separate gunfire incidents had erupted within blocks of each other.

For police officers on the scene, the situation had escalated into what many described later as a rapidly evolving, chaotic environment.

The Oceanfront in Chaos

By this point, Atlantic Avenue was filled with flashing lights and emergency vehicles.

Police cars sped through the corridor. Officers ran toward different reports of gunfire.

Witnesses later described the scene as disorienting.

People who had heard shots were running in multiple directions. Some were screaming. Others were trying to locate friends or family members in the crowd.

It was not immediately clear how many shooters there were — or where they might be.

Police radio traffic reflected the confusion.

Reports of gunshots were coming in from different locations along the Oceanfront strip.

Officers were attempting to secure the area while simultaneously responding to multiple potential threats.

Officer Solomon Simmons

Among the officers responding that night was Officer Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer assigned to patrol the Oceanfront.

According to official accounts, Simmons was moving through the area after the earlier shootings when he encountered Donovon Lynch.

What happened in the seconds that followed would become the most disputed moment of the night.

The Encounter

Shortly before midnight, Simmons encountered Lynch near the Oceanfront.

Police later stated that Lynch was carrying a handgun.

According to the official narrative presented to investigators, the officer perceived an imminent threat.

Simmons fired.

Lynch was struck by the gunfire.

Emergency medical personnel were called, but Lynch died at the scene.

He was 25 years old.

The Missing Camera Footage

One of the most controversial aspects of the encounter was the absence of body-camera footage.

The officer’s body camera was not recording at the moment the shooting occurred.

Virginia Beach police later explained that the camera had been deactivated earlier in the response to the chaotic events unfolding that night.

Without video of the encounter, investigators relied heavily on officer testimony, physical evidence, and forensic analysis.

For critics of the investigation, the lack of video evidence became one of the most troubling aspects of the case.

The Aftermath

By the early hours of March 27, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront had been transformed from a nightlife district into a sprawling crime scene.

Police tape stretched across several blocks.

Investigators worked through the night documenting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Two people were dead.

Eight others had been injured.

And a community was left grappling with what had happened.

The Investigation

In the months that followed, the case was examined through a Special Grand Jury investigation, the process Virginia law uses to review officer-involved shootings.

The grand jury reviewed evidence related to the encounter between Officer Simmons and Donovon Lynch.

In November 2021, the panel concluded that the officer’s actions were justified self-defense.

No criminal charges were filed.

But the report also raised new controversies.

The grand jury recommended that prosecutors investigate Jeff Reichert, the Lynch family’s attorney, for possible perjury related to statements made during the investigation.

That inquiry ultimately ended without charges.

Questions That Remain

Despite the legal closure of the case, debate surrounding the shooting has never fully subsided.

For Donovon Lynch’s family — particularly his father, Wayne Lynch — the events of that night remain deeply contested.

They have raised questions about the circumstances of the encounter, the absence of body-camera footage, and the handling of the scene.

Five years later, the case resurfaced when Virginia Beach’s Independent Citizen Review Board examined the shooting.

But the board failed to reach consensus, issuing no recommendation.

A Night That Still Echoes

The events of March 26, 2021, unfolded over less than an hour.

What began as a crowded spring night along Atlantic Avenue ended with two deaths, multiple injuries, and a shooting that continues to divide public opinion.

For police officers on the scene, the night represented a rapidly unfolding crisis.

For Donovon Lynch’s family, it marked the beginning of a fight to defend the memory of a son whose life ended in a moment that remains disputed.

Five years later, the questions raised by that night have not disappeared.

They continue to shape a debate about police accountability, transparency, and the difficulty of reconstructing the truth when violence and confusion collide.

One Important Detail Many Reports Miss

The shootings happened within a span of about 30 minutes and within a few blocks of each other.

So the Oceanfront essentially became a multi-scene active crime zone, with:

civilians fleeing

officers rushing between locations

unclear information about shooters

That environment is central to understanding the final encounter.