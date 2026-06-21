Dead Reckoning

It’s National Men’s Health Month. It’s National PTSD Awareness Month. Today is Father’s Day.

You wouldn’t know it.

Open any major publication this week, and you’ll find Pride Month coverage, Juneteenth coverage, and the usual rotating cast of commentary about what Donald Trump is doing to apparently destroy America. These are not unimportant things. But there is something instructive about what gets a ribbon and what gets a roundup, what earns a proclamation and what earns silence.

Men are dying. Not metaphorically. Literally.

Men die by suicide at nearly four times the rate of women. They die younger, work more dangerous jobs, constitute the vast majority of the homeless population, and make up nearly all of the combat casualties this country has produced in the last twenty-five years. They are more likely to become addicted, less likely to seek treatment, and far less likely to have anyone ask how they’re doing.

June is the month we’re supposed to talk about this. We don’t.

There is no Parental Alienation Month. There is no Nuclear Family Month. There is no month dedicated to the parents — and it is not only fathers, though it is disproportionately fathers — who are losing their children through a court system that is not designed to protect them.

I know something about this. I have written about it, and I have lived it. I have spent years covering family courts — the economics, the conflicts of interest, the vendors, the AFCC networks that have captured so many of these systems — and I have also spent years as a litigant inside one. Those two experiences are inseparable now. The reporter and the father are the same person.

What family court does to a person, particularly to a man who is fighting for his child against a system that does not extend to him the presumption of good faith, is the kind of thing that belongs in a conversation about men’s mental health. It belongs there more than almost anything else I can think of.

But that conversation doesn’t happen. Because there is no month for it. Because the men who survive it are told to be grateful for what little access they got. Because the men who don’t survive it — the ones whose health collapses, whose finances are stripped, whose identities dissolve under years of litigation they cannot afford — are invisible. They didn’t get a ribbon. They got a court date and a bill.

PTSD is not a military exclusive, though we mostly treat it that way. The diagnostic criteria do not require a deployment. They require trauma — real, documented, physiological changes to how the brain processes threat and stress. Family court, when used as a weapon by a manipulative partner and an indifferent system, qualifies. The hypervigilance. The financial devastation that mimics the kind of resource scarcity the brain registers as a survival threat. The isolation. The repeated cycle of hope and denial, motion and continuance, visibility and erasure.

The men going through this — and women go through versions of it too, though the systems treat them differently — are not complaining about divorce. They are describing something that has clinical texture. Something that belongs in the PTSD awareness conversation that nobody is having this month.

We talk about trauma constantly in this culture, as long as it is the right kind of trauma, experienced by the right kind of person. There is enormous cultural infrastructure for certain survivors and almost none for others.

The left doesn’t own compassion. It just controls the calendar.

National Men’s Health Month exists because Congress passed a resolution in 1994. Father’s Day has existed since 1910, and became a federal holiday in 1972. These are not new ideas. They are just unfunded, unmerchandised, uncelebrated by the institutions — media, corporate, academic — that decide which causes get amplified.

This is not a partisan complaint. It is a structural observation. The same machine that decides which stories get told also decides which months get acknowledged and which pass in silence. If you control the cultural calendar, you control what people believe is worth grieving.

Men’s health is worth grieving. Parental alienation is worth grieving. The nuclear family — not as a political prop, but as the most effective poverty-prevention, mental health protection, and child development structure we have identified — is worth protecting.

Nobody in a major institution is saying that this week.

I am saying it. From the end of a road I’ve been running down for a while now.

Michael Phillips is the founder and editor of Riptide, MDBayNews, and Father & Co. Dead Reckoning is his column on pattern, irony, and what the record actually shows.