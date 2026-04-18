Eric Swalwell liked the word “mentor.”

He used it to describe Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, whom he credited with teaching him how to wield power as he climbed through the Democratic Party over 13 years in Congress. He used it again, according to one of his accusers, when he approached a college student he had just met at a Washington briefing in 2019 — offering to “stay in touch” and guide her career. That offer, Annika Albrecht told CBS News this week, eventually led to an invitation to his hotel room.

Swalwell resigned from Congress on Tuesday after five women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape. He had already suspended his California gubernatorial campaign, where he was polling as the Democratic frontrunner. The House Ethics Committee had opened an investigation. An expulsion vote was pending. He left.

What Swalwell left behind, beyond the allegations and the criminal investigations now underway in three jurisdictions, is a detailed financial record — thirteen years of Federal Election Commission filings — that tells a quieter story about the nature of his political relationships. The data does not show a network of powerful allies who had his back. It shows something closer to the opposite: a media-saturated public profile that was never matched, at least financially, by the colleagues who shared his camera time.

The Pelosi Gap

The mentor relationship with Pelosi was a centerpiece of Swalwell’s public identity. He invoked it regularly, positioning himself as a protégé of the most powerful Democrat in a generation.

The FEC record tells a more transactional story. Nancy Pelosi for Congress transferred $2,000 to Swalwell’s committee in May 2013 — his first year in Washington. It is the only financial contribution from Pelosi’s political operation that appears anywhere in his federal campaign finance history across a 13-year career that included two presidential impeachments, a presidential run, and a frontrunner’s bid for governor of the nation’s largest state.

CNN’s account of Swalwell’s collapse, published Tuesday, describes Pelosi as his “long-time mentor” and reports she “felt blindsided by the accusations.” When pressed publicly, Pelosi said she had “none whatsoever” knowledge of any misconduct — repeating the phrase three times. She simultaneously acknowledged she had personally called Swalwell to advise him to exit the governor’s race. She called his resignation “the right thing to do.”

The financial record is not consistent with a mentorship. It is consistent with a transactional alliance that Pelosi terminated at the point it became politically costly.

The Schiff Asymmetry

Adam Schiff was identified in reporting as a key supporter of Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign. He withdrew his endorsement immediately upon the allegations emerging, saying he was “deeply distressed.”

The FEC data reveals an asymmetry that preceded the scandal. Schiff never donated to Swalwell across their entire shared congressional careers. Swalwell, however, donated $1,000 to Schiff’s legal defense fund in October 2025 — eight months before the collapse.

The financial support flowed from Swalwell toward his allies, not the reverse. He was building relationships; they were receiving them.

The Gallego Pivot

The sharpest before-and-after in the data involves Ruben Gallego, the Arizona senator who became one of the loudest voices demanding Swalwell’s resignation.

“This man led a double life,” Gallego told reporters Tuesday. “He lied to us. He lied to his family. He lied to his constituents. I was manipulated. I was lied to.”

In March 2019, Swalwell’s congressional committee transferred $4,000 to Gallego for Arizona — a collegial gesture during the early period of Swalwell’s presidential campaign. The financial relationship illustrated genuine mutual investment.

Gallego’s public posture this week, though, is more complicated than his initial statements suggested. In a subsequent news conference, he acknowledged he had heard for “many years” that Swalwell was “just a flirty, social guy,” and that his close friendship had “clouded my judgment.” He said he had directly asked Swalwell about rumors before the public allegations surfaced, and was brushed off.

That is a materially different account than being blindsided. It is an account of a political ally who had active concerns, suppressed them in the service of friendship, and is now accounting for that publicly. The FEC record shows the financial relationship preceded the willful incuriosity.

CNN’s Tuesday report adds broader context: Swalwell’s womanizing was described by “dozens of lawmakers and senior aides” as “widely known” and an “open secret” on Capitol Hill, though colleagues believed the relationships were consensual. At least one member directly questioned Swalwell about the rumors before endorsing his gubernatorial campaign and was assured the behavior predated his marriage.

The Open Secret Problem

The “open secret” framing that has dominated reporting this week is the part of this story the FEC data cannot directly address — but can contextualize.

If Swalwell’s conduct was as widely known as colleagues now claim, it was known throughout a period when his campaign was raising tens of millions of dollars, when outside groups were spending millions more on his behalf, and when hundreds of individuals were writing maximum checks for his governor’s race. Donors do not typically know what Washington insiders know. That information asymmetry between the political establishment and the donor base is what the financial record makes visible.

Remedy PAC and the Return of the Money

The mechanics of institutional abandonment are visible in a separate financial detail. Swalwell’s leadership PAC, Remedy PAC, had distributed more than $170,000 to current Democratic members of Congress over the prior two years. According to reporting, most of that money is being returned — with recipients announcing it will be redirected to charities serving sexual assault survivors.

Swalwell’s political money is being laundered through his former colleagues toward the demographic his accusers represent. It is a remarkable institutional response that has received less attention than the allegations themselves.

The Independent Expenditure Wreckage

The donor figures in Swalwell’s direct campaign filings do not capture the full financial toll of his collapse. California state campaign finance records show that outside groups spent more than $8.4 million in independent expenditures supporting Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign — money that cannot be refunded and produced no return.

The largest spender was “Californians for a Fighter in Support of Eric Swalwell for Governor 2026,” which burned through $7 million in media advertising in the final weeks of March and early April. As recently as April 9 — four days before Swalwell resigned — the Nurses and Educators Supporting Swalwell super PAC, sponsored by SEIU California State Council, spent $1.27 million on television advertising and polling.

That is $1.27 million spent on television ads for a candidate who was out of the race 96 hours later. The nurses and educators who funded that expenditure through their union dues received nothing.

The Legal Fee Timeline

Among the less-examined details in Swalwell’s FEC disbursement records is his legal spending — $574,000 in attorneys’ fees across his career, paid to a succession of firms handling what the filings describe as “legal services” and “legal and accounting services.”

For most of his congressional career, that work was handled by Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, a San Francisco firm that received $305,000 over multiple years, and Miller & Olson, which received $93,000. In 2023, a new firm appeared in the filings: Greenberg Traurig, one of the largest white-collar defense and litigation practices in the country. Payments to Greenberg Traurig began at $15,000 in 2023, grew to $64,000 in 2024, and continued at roughly the same pace through late 2025.

The FEC filings describe these as routine “legal and accounting services.” The nature of the legal work is not specified, as is standard. The timing of the transition to a major litigation firm coincides with the period in which one of his accusers alleges an assault occurred. No inference should be drawn from that timing alone. But the expenditure pattern is part of the documented record.

The Real Network: Thirteen Years of Neighbors

Strip away the cable news appearances, the impeachment hearings, and the presidential campaign, and what Swalwell’s FEC record shows is a donor base that was almost entirely local — Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, Orinda, Lafayette, the East Bay suburbs of the congressional district he held for 13 years.

The largest individual donors to Swalwell over his career were not prominent national Democratic figures. They were Bay Area business owners, real estate investors, and professionals who began writing checks when he first challenged 40-year incumbent Pete Stark in 2012 and kept writing them through his 2025 gubernatorial rollout.

Denise Watkins of Pleasanton gave $45,300 across 16 donations spanning 2012 through May 2025. William Watkins, also of Pleasanton, gave $36,900 across 15 donations through June 2025. Together, more than $82,000 over 13 years.

Inder Dosanjh of Livermore donated $44,450 across 25 contributions beginning in December 2011 — before Swalwell was even elected. His son Jaspreet Dosanjh gave an additional $17,200, including $8,000 in 2025, for the governor’s race. Combined family investment: more than $61,000.

Wayne Jordan of Jordan Real Estate Investments in Piedmont gave $40,800 through March 2025. Patrick O’Brien of Leisure Sports Inc. in Pleasanton made 40 separate contributions totaling $34,750 through June 2025 — the most individual transactions of any donor in the dataset. Jay Davis of Livermore gave $34,450 across 29 donations from 2011 through February 2025.

These are not donors who wandered in for a cycle. Several began supporting Swalwell before he held federal office and sustained that support through every chapter of his career.

The Governor’s Race Burn

The most financially exposed donors in the dataset are those who wrote maximum checks specifically for the 2026 California governor’s race.

At least 20 individuals contributed $7,000 — the maximum allowed — in 2025. Among them: Seth Klarman of the Boston-based Baupost Group hedge fund ($7,000 in June 2025, lifetime total $16,400); Shani Rosenzweig of United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills ($7,000 in September 2025, lifetime total $16,600); Karen Mehiel of Kampack Inc. in White Plains, New York ($7,500 in 2025, lifetime total $22,285); and Jed Manocherian of Woodbranch Investments in New York ($7,000 in March 2025, lifetime total $30,400).

Gregg and Laura Perloff of Lafayette — he runs Another Planet Entertainment, the Bay Area’s major concert promotion company — each gave $7,000 in June 2025, bringing their combined lifetime total to more than $77,000.

Daniel Fass, a New York-area medical executive, gave $7,825 in 2025, bringing his lifetime total to $39,825; his last contribution was recorded in October 2025 — six months before the collapse.

Felicia Gervais of Weston, Massachusetts, gave $9,000 in 2025 — her entire Swalwell investment — her last contribution recorded in November 2025.

The Women’s Group Problem

Among the entities that gave to Swalwell was NARAL Pro-Choice America — now rebranded as Reproductive Freedom for All — which contributed approximately $2,600 to his congressional campaigns across multiple cycles. On April 10, three days before Swalwell resigned, the organization’s president and CEO, Mini Timmaraju, issued a public statement calling the allegations “deeply disturbing,” demanding a full investigation, and calling on Swalwell to drop out of the governor’s race immediately. The organization that helped bankroll him was now demanding his exit.

SEIU — whose California affiliate spent $1.27 million on his behalf just days before his resignation — was among the largest institutional investors in his career and his governor’s race. The irony is not subtle. The unions that represent nurses, educators, and service workers funded a candidate now facing criminal investigations for sexual assault in three jurisdictions. Their members’ dues financed television advertising that ran until four days before his resignation.

What the Money Says

Federal campaign finance data cannot tell us what Eric Swalwell did or did not do to the women who have accused him. That is a matter for the criminal investigations underway in Los Angeles, Manhattan, and Alameda County, and for the civil proceedings his accusers may pursue.

What the data can tell us is something about the architecture of his political career — and the gap between its public face and its private foundations.

Swalwell appeared constantly alongside Raskin, Schiff, Pelosi, and the institutional leadership of the Democratic Party through some of the most high-profile political moments of the past decade. His name was synonymous with the progressive resistance to Donald Trump. He ran for president. He was a frontrunner for governor.

None of those colleagues appears as a significant donor in 13 years of FEC filings. The $2,000 Pelosi transfer from 2013 is the only financial evidence that the mentor relationship she publicly claimed produced any institutional support. His closest January 6 committee partner never gave a dollar.

The network that actually financed Swalwell was local, loyal, and long-suffering: a cluster of Pleasanton and Livermore business owners who began writing checks before he was a congressman and kept writing them until the week the story broke. They are not powerful political operators. They are people who believed in a guy from Dublin, California.

They got something different than what they paid for. So, it turns out, did the Democratic Party — and the union members whose dues bought $8.4 million in television ads for a campaign that was already over.

Sources and methodology: FEC data covers all itemized transactions for Swalwell for Congress, Swalwell for America, Remedy PAC, and associated joint fundraising committees from 2011 through late 2025. California independent expenditure data is from the California Secretary of State’s campaign finance database. All legal fee characterizations are drawn directly from FEC disbursement descriptions and do not imply knowledge of the nature of legal work performed. Swalwell has categorically denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.