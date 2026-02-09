The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Richard Luthmann
Feb 9

I watched the TPUSA halftime show, and here’s the simple truth the media can’t stand: it was fun, optional, and harmless—and that’s exactly why they panicked. Nobody was forced to watch it. Nobody’s rights were violated. It didn’t hijack the Super Bowl; it offered a parallel lane for people tired of being lectured during what used to be entertainment. The meltdown proved Phillips’ point perfectly: cultural gatekeepers don’t fear bad content, they fear competition. When audiences are given a choice and millions take it, the monopoly breaks. That’s not extremism—that’s pluralism. And it rattled them to the core.

Bruce Eden
Feb 9

Between YouTube and other platforms, credible sources inside the NFL said that they lost 20-25 MILLION viewers at or after halftime. Yes, the game really sucked, but the halftime show was the crutch of the problem. People didn't even understand what the singer was mumbling--in Spanish. Video panning of the stadium showed over 80% of the people in the stands just stood there and didn't know what was happening. Final numbers are looking like 50-70 MILLION people, or more, changed channels at half-time or stopped watching the second half.

