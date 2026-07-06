Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Richard Luthmann
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This is the kind of history worth reading because it refuses the clean fairy tale. The Bush dynasty did not fall from heaven into Kennebunkport. It moved through Maryland land, inheritance fights, slavery’s shadow, Atlantic trade, Illinois reinvention, Lincoln-era connections, dry-goods money, banking networks, and finally presidential power. That does not reduce the family to its ugliest chapters, but it does puncture the mythology of effortless noblesse oblige. American power is usually built on buried scaffolding: family breaks, old money, moral stains, lucky patrons, and ruthless timing. Phillips follows the paper trail back to the hinge. Cecil County did not produce a president directly. It produced the departure that made the dynasty possible.

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