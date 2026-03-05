American elections often appear to be about ideas, debates, and voters.

But long before a single vote is cast, another race is already underway — the race for money.

Campaign finance reports reveal how political campaigns are built, who is funding them, and which candidates are gaining momentum months or even years before Election Day. In many cases, the financial foundations of a race are established long before most voters begin paying attention.

The Maryland Money Race is an ongoing investigative series by Thunder Report examining the flow of campaign money in the state’s 2026 congressional elections. Using federal campaign finance filings, the series tracks fundraising totals, donor networks, and the structural advantages that shape congressional races across Maryland.

Each reporting deadline offers a new snapshot of how campaigns are evolving, who is gaining financial momentum, and which races may become competitive.

The data tells a story that political messaging often obscures: in modern American politics, money frequently moves first — and the rest of the campaign follows.

What This Investigation Examines

The Maryland Money Race analyzes multiple dimensions of campaign finance, including:

Fundraising totals

Which candidates are raising the most money and how quickly their campaigns are building financial strength.

The incumbency advantage

Why sitting members of Congress typically begin election cycles with massive financial advantages over challengers.

Competitive districts

Which congressional races show signs of becoming serious contests based on fundraising activity.

Donor networks and influence

Who is funding Maryland campaigns, including individuals, political action committees, and industry groups.

Campaign spending patterns

How candidates are deploying their funds and whether early spending signals a competitive race.

Key Questions

This investigation seeks to answer several critical questions about Maryland’s 2026 congressional races:

• Which candidates are building the largest campaign war chests?

• How large is the financial advantage for incumbents?

• Are any challengers breaking through that advantage?

• Which districts show signs of becoming competitive?

• Who are the donors shaping the political landscape behind the scenes?

By analyzing campaign finance data as it becomes available, Thunder Report aims to provide readers with a clearer understanding of how political power is financed and how campaigns develop long before voters enter the voting booth.

Reporting Timeline

Campaign finance filings provide periodic updates on fundraising activity throughout the election cycle.

This series will track the major reporting deadlines, including:

December 31, 2025 filings

The first comprehensive financial snapshot of the 2026 election cycle.

March 5, 2026 filings

The first major update of the year, revealing how campaigns are evolving.

Summer and pre-primary filings

Critical indicators of which races may become competitive.

Each update will expand the investigation and analyze new trends as they emerge.

Articles in This Series

Why Maryland congressional challengers often begin campaigns months behind their opponents — and why one race may be breaking that pattern.

District 6: The Financial Outlier

A closer look at the fundraising dynamics in Maryland’s most closely watched congressional race.

The Money Map

An examination of the donors, industries, and political action committees funding Maryland campaigns.

Safe Seats, Safe Money

How fundraising data reveals which districts are likely to remain politically stable.

The Money Drop

Periodic updates following major campaign finance reporting deadlines.

Why This Matters

Campaign finance is often treated as a technical issue buried in government databases.

But money is one of the most powerful forces shaping American elections.

The ability to raise funds determines whether candidates can hire staff, run advertising, travel across their districts, and build the organizations necessary to compete. Financial strength often signals viability to donors, political parties, and the media.

In many races, the financial structure of the campaign is already set before most voters even hear the candidates’ names.

Understanding where the money comes from — and how it moves — is essential to understanding modern politics.

About This Investigation

The Maryland Money Race is part of Thunder Report’s broader investigative coverage of political power, institutions, and accountability.

By examining campaign finance records, this series aims to make the mechanics of political power more transparent to readers.

New articles will be added as additional campaign finance filings are released throughout the 2026 election cycle.