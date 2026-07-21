Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program replaces traditional financing with leasing through Klarna, adding credit checks and changing how consumers buy iPhones.

Apple is calling it Apple Upgrade. It sounds like a subscription. It functions like a lease. And underneath the marketing language, it’s the latest entry in a pattern this column has been tracking all year: the quiet migration of consumer credit infrastructure into purchases that used to be simple.

The mechanics, stripped of the press-release gloss

Starting July 28, Apple is rolling out a new leasing program backed by the fintech firm Klarna, initially available in the U.S. through retail stores and online. The program will cover eligible iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models, and it replaces — not supplements — Apple’s existing financing options. Apple plans to stop new enrollments in its current iPhone Upgrade Program and standard financing to make way for it.

A phone has never required a credit check before. Now it does.

The terms: 24-month leases for iPhones and Apple Watches, 36-month leases for Macs and iPads. At the end of the term, customers can hand the device back, pay the remaining balance to keep it, or roll into a new lease early. Some of those choices carry additional fees. All of them require a soft credit check to even get in the door.

That last detail is the one worth sitting with. A phone has never required a credit check before. Now it does.

Who gets left standing at the register

The program marketed as a way to make expensive devices more affordable is, by design, unavailable on the affordable ones.

Here’s where the mechanism reveals itself. The devices excluded from Apple Upgrade are the iPhone 16, the entry-level iPad, the Apple Watch SE, and the MacBook Neo — Apple’s cheapest hardware across every product line. The program marketed as a way to make expensive devices more affordable is, by design, unavailable on the affordable ones.

Read that twice. The customer most likely to need a lower monthly payment is the customer buying the base-model iPad or the entry Watch. That customer doesn’t qualify. The leasing option is reserved for buyers already choosing the pricier tier — the ones with the least need for a payment plan in the first place.

The customer most likely to need a lower monthly payment… doesn’t qualify.

This is the same shape as every mechanism this column has traced under the Access Tax banner: a system marketed as relief that structurally routes around the people it claims to help.

AppleCare, unbundled — and other fine print

Under the current iPhone Upgrade Program, AppleCare has been baked in. Under Apple Upgrade, it isn’t. Customers who want coverage on a device they don’t yet own outright will have to buy it separately, which nudges the effective monthly cost back up toward — or past — what the “lower monthly payment” pitch promised.

A car lease is understood by the buyer as a lease. Apple Upgrade is being introduced as an upgrade to buying a phone.

None of this is illegal, or even unusual for a lease. Car leases work this way too. But a car lease is understood by the buyer as a lease. Apple Upgrade is being introduced as an upgrade to buying a phone — the branding leans on “Upgrade,” a word borrowed from Apple’s old purchase-financing program, not from the language of leasing. Framing matters. It shapes what the customer thinks they’re agreeing to.

Framing matters. It shapes what the customer thinks they’re agreeing to.

Why now

Timing is the tell that turns this from a product story into a mechanism story. Apple has already raised prices across its iPad and Mac lines, driven by surging memory and storage costs tied to the AI industry’s data-center buildout — a cost Apple has so far declined to pass onto iPhone pricing directly. Analysts widely expect an iPhone price increase this fall. Apple Upgrade lands one week from now, seven weeks ahead of that expected hike.

Apple Upgrade lands one week from now, seven weeks ahead of that expected hike.

Read plainly: the company is introducing a mechanism to soften sticker shock in the same season it’s preparing to raise the sticker price. The leasing program isn’t a response to affordability pressure that already exists — it’s a preemptive cushion for pressure Apple knows is coming, engineered so that the headline price increase this fall lands on a public that’s already been offered a lower monthly number to look at instead.

The leasing program isn’t a response to affordability pressure that already exists—it’s a preemptive cushion for pressure Apple knows is coming.

Who actually carries the risk

By partnering with Klarna instead of running the leases itself, Apple keeps the loan balances off its own books. Klarna absorbs the credit risk and the collections work; Apple gets to advertise a lower monthly figure without holding the exposure of millions of unpaid balances or devalued trade-ins. If a wave of customers upgrades early, or a wave of leased devices comes back with more wear than expected, that’s Klarna’s problem to price in — not Apple’s.

Apple gets to advertise a lower monthly figure without holding the exposure of millions of unpaid balances.

That’s a rational corporate move. It is also, categorically, a transfer of financial risk from a trillion-dollar hardware company to a fintech firm whose business model depends on volume lending to consumers — the same firm known for popularizing buy-now-pay-later checkout options at retailers. The phone in your pocket is now underwritten the way a couch or a pair of sneakers is.

The phone in your pocket is now underwritten the way a couch or a pair of sneakers is.

The through-line

Youth soccer pay-to-play. Family court fees. NFL seat licenses. Healthcare out-of-pocket costs. And now: the device in your hand, financed like a car, gatekept by a credit check, with the cheapest models left out of the deal built to make things cheaper.

Different industries, same mechanism — a cost gets moved somewhere it’s harder to see, and the people with the least room to absorb it end up carrying more of it, not less.

— Dead Reckoning

This piece is based on reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, first published July 21, 2026, which was the originating source for nearly all subsequent coverage. Additional confirming and supplementary detail was drawn from 9to5Mac, MacRumors, Macworld, AppleInsider, and Digital Trends, each of which cited the same Bloomberg report; from Reuters’ summary of the Bloomberg story via Yahoo Finance; and from market-reaction coverage in Investing.com and Stocktwits noting Klarna and Apple share movement following the report. Background on Apple’s prior device-financing efforts, including the 2024 shutdown of Apple Pay Later and the September 2025 addition of Klarna as a Wallet app installment option, came from AppleInsider’s reporting. As of publication, neither Apple nor Klarna has confirmed the program’s terms publicly; all details should be understood as reported, not officially announced, pending Apple Upgrade’s stated July 28, 2026 launch.