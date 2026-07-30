The Maryland Republican Party posted the text of House Bill 2101 on July 30 with a direct accusation attached: Democratic leadership introduced a bill during the special session “that has NOTHING to do with redistricting” — the same day-one it restricted everyone else to redistricting-only requests. “This is outrageous hypocrisy and an affront to the legislative process,” the party’s account wrote.

On the narrow question of subject matter, the party is correct. HB2101 has nothing to do with congressional maps. What it actually does, though, is less a smoking gun than a real administrative problem the General Assembly made for itself this spring — one that happens to need fixing before the same November ballot the redistricting amendment is headed for.

HB2101 has nothing to do with congressional maps. It fixes a problem the General Assembly created for itself.

What HB2101 Actually Does

HB2101, introduced by the Speaker and cross-filed as SB2101, withdraws and repeals what its own title calls a “duplicate proposed Constitutional amendment relating to collective bargaining for State employees.” The bill formally withdraws and recalls Sections 2 through 4 of Chapter 156 of the Acts of 2026, repeals and reenacts Section 5, and is written as an emergency measure requiring a three-fifths vote in both chambers to take effect immediately.

The duplication it’s cleaning up is real and independently verifiable. During the 2026 regular session, the General Assembly passed two separate bills — House Bill 604 and Senate Bill 28 — that both enacted essentially the same policy: the Arbitration Reform for State Employees Act of 2026, which would require the governor’s budget to fund the terms of state employee collective bargaining agreements, including those reached through binding arbitration. Both bills passed largely along party lines in April and were each assigned their own chapter number — HB604 became Chapter 155, SB28 became Chapter 156 — rather than one being treated as superseded by the other. Because each was enacted as a constitutional amendment “subject to constitutional referendum,” Maryland’s State Board of Elections currently lists both Chapter 155 and Chapter 156 as separate questions for the November 2026 ballot, with nearly identical text. HB2101 withdraws one of the two, leaving a single version for voters to consider instead of two overlapping amendments on the same ballot.

HB2101 withdraws one of the two, leaving a single version for voters to consider instead of two overlapping amendments on the same ballot.

Why It’s Being Fixed Now, Specifically

Two duplicate constitutional amendments on the same ballot is a real defect.

This isn’t a hypothetical problem being invented as cover. Two duplicate constitutional amendments on the same ballot is a real defect — voters could plausibly approve one and reject the other, or approve both with conflicting effective dates, either of which invites exactly the kind of post-election litigation Maryland’s leadership has spent this year trying to avoid on the congressional map itself. And it shares a deadline with the amendment at the center of this special session: both the redistricting amendment and the arbitration duplicate need to be resolved before ballot certification, which MDBayNews has previously reported falls in late July, ahead of the November election.

The memo limited what DLS would draft. It did not address what leadership might introduce directly.

Whether that makes HB2101 a legitimate exception to the DLS memo’s “redistricting only” restriction, or evidence that the restriction was always going to bend for leadership’s own priorities, is a matter of interpretation this outlet can’t settle definitively. The memo itself, issued July 20, directed DLS to limit what it would draft in response to bill-drafting requests; it did not address what leadership might introduce directly, and HB2101 is sponsored institutionally by the Speaker rather than filed as an individual member’s request — a distinction that may be the operative one procedurally, even if it isn’t obviously satisfying as a matter of fairness to Republicans who were told the session’s door was closed to anything but redistricting.

What’s Still Unconfirmed

The Maryland Republican Party’s criticism carries institutional weight but is a distinct voice from the Senate and House Republican caucuses.

MDBayNews has not yet obtained a floor statement or press release from Ferguson’s or Peña-Melnyk’s office explaining HB2101’s introduction, and has not confirmed whether Senate or House GOP leadership — as opposed to the Maryland Republican Party’s official social media account — has commented on this specific bill. The Maryland Republican Party is the state party organization, not the same body as the Senate or House Republican Caucuses whose statements this outlet has covered elsewhere in this session; its criticism carries institutional weight but is a distinct voice from Hershey, Ready, Buckel, or Pippy, none of whom had commented on HB2101 specifically as of this writing.

Sources: House Bill 2101/Senate Bill 2101, Maryland General Assembly, introduced Aug. 3, 2026; House Bill 604 (Chapter 155) and Senate Bill 28 (Chapter 156), Maryland General Assembly, 2026 Regular Session; Maryland State Board of Elections, “Ballot Questions for the November 3, 2026 Election”; WYPR, “Maryland voters will weigh in on state employee wage negotiation process in November,” May 1, 2026; Maryland Republican Party (@MDGOP), social media post, Aug. 3, 2026.