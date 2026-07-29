Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Fauci became the camera’s favorite scientist, and the camera changed the science. That is the institutional danger. Public health became television, television became moral authority, and moral authority became policy power over schools, churches, businesses, elections, and families. Phillips is right to separate vanity from proof. A diary full of press-clipping self-awareness does not automatically prove every disputed pandemic claim. But it does prove something important: Fauci was not some detached monk of science. He was a political celebrity operating within the government. Congress should keep pulling the thread until the forecast, the fame, and the facts finally meet.

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