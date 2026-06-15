President Trump wanted the biggest audience possible. Dana White promised Super Bowl numbers. The event was billed as a once-in-a-generation national celebration. And then they put it behind a paywall.

UFC Freedom 250 — staged on the South Lawn of the White House as part of America’s 250th anniversary, on the President’s 80th birthday, on Flag Day — aired exclusively on Paramount+, a streaming service requiring a subscription starting at $8.99 a month. CBS, the broadcast network owned by the same parent company, ran its regular Sunday night lineup: CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes, Marshals, and Tracker.

The question Clay Travis raised on X during the event has not been answered: who at CBS made that call, and why?

What Was Said vs. What Happened

The disconnect between the stated vision and the broadcast reality is well-documented.

When Dana White first pitched the White House event, he described it in explicitly free-television terms. “Imagine a massive fight on the lawn of the White House on CBS,” he said. Trump, by multiple accounts, wanted the largest possible audience — Super Bowl reach, Super Bowl visibility.

By December, White had reversed course entirely. “It won’t be on CBS, it’ll be on Paramount+,” he told The Mac Life. “100%, that fight will be on Paramount+.”

The official explanation offered was narrative integrity. White said the event would tell “the story of America from the first fight to the last” and all seven bouts needed to air together on one platform. No split broadcast, no CBS simulcast.

The timing of that explanation matters. A federal lawsuit was simultaneously arguing that the UFC and Paramount were financially benefiting from staging a private commercial event at the White House, using America’s 250th anniversary exemptions to do so. Acknowledging that the national birthday celebration was being placed behind a subscription paywall for revenue purposes was not language anyone wanted a judge reading.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Paramount+ has approximately 80 million subscribers in the United States. The Super Bowl draws more than 120 million viewers. Those two numbers are not close.

The gap is made starker by what the UFC’s own CBS debut demonstrated. UFC 326 in March — the first event under the new Paramount deal to carry a CBS simulcast — drew 2.5 million viewers on broadcast television alone. That was the UFC’s best linear TV ratings in a decade, drawing 30 percent more viewers than the time slot average and outperforming both the NBA playoffs on ABC and college basketball on ESPN that same night. That figure did not include the Paramount+ streaming audience.

UFC Freedom 250 had none of that broadcast reach. The most significant UFC event in the organization’s history — by venue, by stakes, by national symbolism — was the one event they chose not to put on free television.

Who Made the Call

The answer points to Paramount, not the White House.

Paramount signed a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with the UFC. At over a billion dollars per year, the primary business objective is driving Paramount+ subscriptions. CBS simulcasts are a sampling tool — get viewers to watch a fight for free, convert them into paying subscribers. Putting the White House event on CBS for free would have undercut that conversion model at the precise moment Paramount needed the event most.

Paramount is now owned by the Ellison family — Larry and David Ellison — who have aligned closely with the Trump administration. That relationship did not translate into a free broadcast for the American public that Trump was celebrating.

White dressed the decision in patriotic language. The lawsuit provided additional cover. But the mechanism was straightforward: a media company with a $7.7 billion rights deal decided that a national celebration on public property was better used as a subscription driver than a free public event.

The Unanswered Question

Travis framed it plainly: a fight from a taxpayer building, billed as a national celebration of America’s 250th birthday, was placed behind a paywall. Trump wanted it free. White originally said it would be on CBS. The American public paid for the venue.

Who made the final call to keep it on Paramount+ only — and did the White House sign off on that outcome or simply accept it?

Neither the UFC nor CBS has addressed that question directly.

Sources: The Mac Life/MMA Fighting, Awful Announcing, Front Office Sports, Yahoo Sports, Barrett Sports Media, Wikipedia/UFC 326