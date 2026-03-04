On March 26, 2021, during a chaotic night of multiple shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer.

In November 2021, a Special Grand Jury concluded the officer acted in justifiable self-defense and declined to bring charges. The case was legally closed.

But the controversy never ended.

Lynch’s family, led by his father Wayne Lynch, has continued to challenge key aspects of the official narrative. Their attorney, Jeff Reichert, raised questions about the circumstances of the shooting, the absence of body-camera footage at the critical moment, the movement of Lynch’s body after the shooting, and whether the investigation fully addressed those issues.

The Special Grand Jury also recommended an investigation into Reichert for possible perjury. That investigation later concluded without charges, clearing him.

Now, five years later, Virginia Beach’s Independent Citizen Review Board (ICRB) has reviewed the case but failed to reach consensus, issuing no recommendations.

For supporters of the Lynch family, the deadlock reflects a system unable to resolve fundamental questions.

For city officials, the investigative process has already produced definitive answers.

The result is a case that is legally closed but publicly unresolved.

Thunder Report is launching a multi-part investigative series examining the Donovon Lynch case from multiple angles: the night itself, the investigative process, the legal disputes that followed, and the structural questions the case raises about police oversight.

This page serves as the central hub for the investigation.

Case Overview

Date of Incident: March 26, 2021

Location: Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Virginia

Victim: Donovon Lynch, 25

Officer Involved: Solomon Simmons

Key Developments

Multiple shootings erupted at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that night.

Officer Simmons encountered Donovon Lynch during the response and fired his weapon.

Lynch died at the scene after being moved from the original shooting location.

The officer’s body camera was not activated at the moment of the shooting.

A Special Grand Jury concluded there was no probable cause for criminal charges .

The grand jury recommended investigation of the Lynch family’s attorney for possible perjury.

A prosecutor later declined to pursue charges , clearing the attorney.

The Lynch family filed civil litigation challenging aspects of the official narrative.

In 2026, Virginia Beach’s civilian oversight board reviewed the case but failed to reach consensus.

Five years later, the legal conclusions remain unchanged — but the public debate continues.

Why This Investigation Matters

The Donovon Lynch case touches on broader questions that extend beyond Virginia Beach.

These include:

When body camera footage is missing, how should investigations proceed?

How transparent are special grand jury processes in officer-involved shootings?

What authority do civilian oversight boards actually have?

Can advisory review boards restore public trust when they cannot issue findings?

How should disputes between official investigative conclusions and family accounts be addressed?

The Lynch case sits at the intersection of law enforcement accountability, public trust, and institutional transparency.

Investigative Series Roadmap

Investigative Features

A deep look at the latest development in the case — the civilian review board’s inability to reach consensus — and what it means for public confidence in the investigative process.

The Night at the Oceanfront

A reconstruction of the events of March 26, 2021, including the multiple shootings that erupted at Virginia Beach and the moments leading to the encounter between Officer Solomon Simmons and Donovon Lynch.

The Missing Camera

Why the Body Camera Was Off When Donovon Lynch Was Shot

One of the most debated aspects of the case is the absence of body-camera footage during the critical seconds of the shooting. This investigation examines department policies, the timeline of camera activation and deactivation, and why the officer’s camera was not recording when the fatal encounter occurred.

The Scene Dispute

Why the Movement of Donovon Lynch’s Body Still Raises Questions

The Special Grand Jury report states Lynch was moved to a safer location so EMS could provide aid. The Lynch family and their attorney dispute aspects of that account. This investigation examines the timeline, witness accounts, and why the issue continues to shape debate around the case.

The Perjury Accusation That Collapsed

When the Special Grand Jury recommended investigating the Lynch family’s attorney for possible perjury, the case took an unexpected turn. This article examines how that referral occurred — and why prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges.

The Civil Case

A look at the wrongful death litigation filed by the Lynch family and the legal arguments presented by both the plaintiffs and the City of Virginia Beach.

Profiles

Wayne Lynch: A Father’s Fight

Five years after losing his son, Wayne Lynch continues to advocate for answers and defend Donovon’s name.

Donovon Lynch: The Life Behind the Headline

A closer look at Donovon’s life, including his work, community involvement, and the legacy his family says is often overshadowed by the circumstances of his death.

Jeff Reichert and the Perjury Investigation

How the grand jury’s perjury referral unfolded — and why prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges.

Explainers

What authority these boards have — and what they cannot do.

Why Special Grand Juries Handle Police Shooting Cases

How Virginia law structures criminal review of officer-involved shootings.

Why Body Cameras Matter in Officer-Involved Shootings

What happens when the most important video evidence is missing.

Policy Analysis

When Oversight Deadlocks: What Happens Next?

What the Virginia Beach review board’s failure to reach consensus means for accountability.

Should Civilian Review Boards Have More Authority?

Examining the limits of advisory oversight.

The Transparency Problem in Police Shooting Investigations

Why many high-profile cases remain publicly disputed even after legal closure.

What Thunder Report Is Doing

This investigation is based on:

court filings

official reports

public statements

media interviews

and ongoing reporting

Where disputes exist, they will be presented clearly and attributed.

Thunder Report’s goal is not to replace the legal process, but to examine how that process unfolded and why the case continues to divide public opinion.

The story of Donovon Lynch did not end with the grand jury report.

Five years later, the investigation continues.