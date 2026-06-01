A Giants quarterback introduced the president of the United States. His teammates were required to have feelings about it. Nobody remembers what happened when athletes introduced a different president.

Dead Reckoning

On May 22, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a campaign-style event in Suffern, New York. He said he loved the country and respected the office regardless of political party. He did not apologize. Within 24 hours, his teammate Abdul Carter had posted a pointed reaction on social media, ESPN had dispatched reporters to cover the locker room fallout, Joy Behar had weighed in on The View, and former ESPN commentator Bomani Jones had called the appearance “embarrassing.” By Tuesday, the Giants had convened a team meeting to address the matter.

Hold that sequence in mind. Then consider a question nobody in that media cycle appeared to ask: when NFL players appeared at Barack Obama campaign events, introduced him at rallies, or recorded get-out-the-vote videos in his name, did any of them address their teammates at a team meeting afterward? Did their locker room chemistry get covered as a story? Did a sports commentator call it embarrassing?

The answer is no — and the gap between those two outcomes is the whole story.

The facts of the Dart situation are not in dispute. Dart, 23, introduced Trump at a “Fighting for American Workers” event in Rockland County. He led a “Go Big Blue” chant, welcomed the president to the stage, and later told reporters he had “always loved this country” and “respected the president position regardless of political affiliation and political party.” He was asked repeatedly if he would apologize. He declined.

Carter’s initial social media response — “thought this was AI, what we doing man” — was notable less for its content than for the fact that it happened at all. A starting linebacker publicly calling out his franchise quarterback over a political appearance is not a routine occurrence. That it was treated as a reasonable, even admirable, act of conscience by the same media apparatus that would have lit up a conservative player for criticizing a teammate’s Obama endorsement tells you everything about what standard is actually being applied.

Dart said he respected “the president position regardless of political affiliation.” The backlash he received demonstrated exactly why that kind of statement needs to be said at all.

Carter, for his part, acquitted himself reasonably in the end. When asked if Dart had apologized, Carter said he didn’t want an apology: “Stand on what you believe in, but it can’t be a problem if I stand on what I believe in.” That is a fair and adult position. The problem is not Carter. The problem is the institutional framework that treated Dart’s original act as requiring any response at all, while the same institutions spent years celebrating political expression from athletes — provided it pointed in the approved direction.

In 2008 and 2012, “Athletes for Obama” was not a controversy. It was a feature. Athletes who endorsed Obama were profiled. Their civic engagement was praised. Their willingness to use their platforms was treated as evidence of admirable social consciousness. LeBron James’s political evolution from “shut up and dribble” target to celebrated activist is itself a media-constructed narrative — and the thing that changed was not LeBron. It was which direction his activism pointed.

Leigh Steinberg, the veteran NFL agent whose career inspired the film Jerry Maguire, noted in the days following the Dart story that the backlash was “overblown” and that “Athletes for Obama” had been treated as entirely unproblematic by the same commentators now troubled by Dart’s appearance. He is correct. The asymmetry is not subtle.

The operating principle at work is straightforward once named: athlete political expression is a civic virtue when it aligns with progressive politics, and a locker-room problem when it does not. The virtue is not the expression. The virtue is the alignment.

This column noted late last week, in examining The New Yorker‘s Memorial Day essay on patriotism, that the selective activation of a critical standard is not the same as holding a standard. The same logic applies here with additional precision, because the Dart situation provides a controlled comparison. Same sport. Same institution. Same act — a prominent athlete publicly associating himself with a president. Different outcome, traceable entirely to which president.

The media framing of the story deserves particular attention. The Dart-Trump introduction became a “locker room chemistry” story. A “distraction.” A situation requiring the quarterback to “address his teammates.” None of those frames were applied when athletes used their platforms for Obama, for Black Lives Matter, or for any number of progressive causes that also, by any neutral definition, introduced politics into a professional sports environment. Colin Kaepernick did not address his teammates about the distraction his protests created. He was not asked to. He was offered a Citizen of the Year award by GQ.

The virtue is not the expression. The virtue is the alignment.

There is no coherent principle under which Kaepernick’s actions were admirable civic courage and Dart’s were a locker room problem. There is only a consistent preference for one set of politics over another, dressed in the language of institutional concern.

Dart did not make a partisan speech. He did not campaign for Trump or attack his opponents. He introduced the sitting president of the United States at a domestic economic event and said he respected the office. That is, by any pre-2016 standard, an anodyne act of civic participation. The fact that it required a team meeting, generated national sports media coverage, and prompted a former ESPN commentator to call it “embarrassing” is not evidence that Dart did something unusual. It is evidence of how thoroughly one side of American political life has been designated as outside the bounds of acceptable expression — including in a locker room, at a podium, on a field.

Jaxson Dart said he respected the presidency regardless of political affiliation. The volume of the reaction he received demonstrated, with more clarity than any editorial could manufacture, exactly why that kind of statement needs to be said at all.

The standard being applied to him is not a standard. It is a border. And the Dart story, whatever its principals intended, drew that border in plain sight.

Sources & Reference: OutKick/Fox News, “Giants’ Abdul Carter takes issue with Jaxson Dart introducing Trump at New York rally,” May 22, 2026. ESPN/Jordan Raanan, “Sources: Dart addresses Giants over his Trump introduction,” May 28, 2026. NFL Network/Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Giants team meeting report, May 28, 2026. ClutchPoints, “Giants’ Abdul Carter gets real on Jaxson Dart’s apology,” May 29, 2026. Fox News/Jackson Thompson, “Famed NFL agent breaks down Jaxson Dart-Trump controversy, how ‘Athletes for Obama’ fell apart,” May 28, 2026. The Hill, “Joy Behar slams Giants’ QB Jaxson Dart over Donald Trump support,” May 28, 2026. OutKick/Fox News, “Bomani Jones becomes latest commentator to criticize Jaxson Dart,” May 28, 2026. Yahoo Sports, “Jaxson Dart reportedly addressed Giants teammates after Trump introduction controversy,” May 29, 2026.