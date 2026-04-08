Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

Thunder Report by Michael R. Phillips

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JasonWickBatStroke
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I’m glad you see this too! Idk why everyone else doesn’t. The Kool-aid is spiked must taste delicious!

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