SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Folarin Balogun did something Wednesday night that only one other player in World Cup history has done: score in a knockout match and get sent off in the same game. The other was Zinedine Zidane, in the 2006 final, for headbutting an opponent in the chest.

Balogun’s offense was landing awkwardly.

The United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32 — the program’s first World Cup knockout win since 2002 — and did most of it with ten men. Balogun opened the scoring in the 45th minute, his third goal of the tournament. Nineteen minutes later, chasing down Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, his trailing foot came down on the back of Muharemovic’s leg and ankle. Both players went to ground. Brazilian referee Raphael Claus played on — until the video assistant referee called him to the monitor, where he watched the collision in slow motion and produced a straight red card for serious foul play.

Balogun will now miss Saturday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium. And here is the part worth dwelling on: under FIFA’s own rules, there is functionally nothing anyone can do about it.

The Protocol Problem

This column isn’t interested in relitigating a judgment call with feelings. It’s interested in the paper trail. So start with the document that governs how VAR is supposed to work: the IFAB Laws of the Game, VAR protocol.

The referee judged it in slow motion. A former elite official said, in real time, that the result failed the standard.

That protocol draws a specific distinction. Slow-motion replay is for establishing facts — point of contact, position of an offense, whether the ball crossed a line. But when the question is the intensity of a challenge — the thing that separates a foul from serious foul play — the protocol directs officials to use normal speed. The reason is well understood in refereeing circles: slow motion makes everything look deliberate. A half-second stumble, stretched to five seconds, reads like a stomp.

The question of whether Balogun’s challenge was a red card is, by definition, a question of intensity and force. Claus was summoned to the monitor and shown the freeze-frame and the slow-motion sequence. He then made his decision.

You don’t have to take an American’s word for what that footage showed in real time. FOX’s rules analyst Mark Clattenburg — a former FIFA World Cup and Champions League final referee, not a man with a rooting interest in the Stars and Stripes — said on the broadcast, “I don’t believe it’s a good use of VAR.” His assessment: viewed at normal speed, this was an accident, a coming-together lacking the force and intensity that the serious-foul-play standard requires, and inconsistent with how similar challenges have been handled across this tournament. This was the twelfth red card of the 2026 World Cup, every one of them a straight red.

So the tournament’s own protocol says intensity gets judged at normal speed. The referee judged it in slow motion. And a former elite official said, in real time, that the result failed the standard. That’s not fan grievance. That’s a process contradicting its own written guidance.

The Accountability Vacuum

The mechanism created to correct errors has become a mechanism for laundering them: once a call has been ‘checked,’ it acquires a presumption of infallibility that a snap on-field decision never had.

Now the second half of the paper trail: what recourse exists when the process gets it wrong.

None, effectively. Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, decisions taken by the referee on the field of play are final. The one-match suspension that attaches automatically to a red card cannot be rescinded or downgraded after the fact. FIFA said as much earlier in this tournament when Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón was sent off under the new mouth-covering rule and forced to sit the final group match: the decision was not subject to appeal.

U.S. Soccer can make a submission to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. But that committee’s post-match review powers run almost entirely in one direction — it can extend a suspension or add a fine if it deems the offense serious enough. The narrow grounds for correcting an on-field decision, historically, amount to obvious errors like mistaken identity. “The referee misjudged the intensity of contact after being shown footage in a manner the protocol discourages” does not qualify. The realistic best-case outcome of any American filing is confirmation that the ban stays at one match.

Sit with that structure for a moment, because it would not survive scrutiny in any other context. FIFA built a review system — VAR — specifically because referees make mistakes. It wrote a protocol governing how that review system must be used. And when the review system itself is used contrary to the protocol, the governing body’s answer is that the outcome is final, unreviewable, and appealable only in the direction of more punishment. The mechanism created to correct errors has become a mechanism for laundering them: once a call has been “checked,” it acquires a presumption of infallibility that a snap on-field decision never had.

What It Costs

The least FIFA owes the tournament is an explanation of why its safeguard was used in precisely the manner its own laws warn against.

The stakes here are not abstract. Balogun has been the breakout American player of this World Cup — three goals, plus two more chalked off for offside Wednesday night. The U.S. now faces Belgium, the same opponent that ended the American run in the Round of 16 in 2014, and Belgium arrives having just come back from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time. The U.S. will play the biggest match of a home World Cup without its most in-form forward, on the strength of a call that the sport’s own broadcast rules expert rejected the moment it was made.

There is one structural mercy. FIFA’s revised 2026 disciplinary framework wipes yellow-card accumulation clean after the group stage and again after the quarterfinals, and Balogun’s ban is a single match. If Mauricio Pochettino’s side survives Belgium — and Wednesday’s ten-man defensive performance, capped by Malik Tillman’s 82nd-minute free kick, suggests it can — Balogun returns for the quarterfinal with a clean slate.

But “hope the team survives the punishment” is not a remedy. It’s the absence of one. The receipts are straightforward: a written protocol, a review conducted against it, and a rulebook that makes the result untouchable. Balogun will watch Saturday from the stands either way. The least FIFA owes the tournament is an explanation of why its safeguard was used in precisely the manner its own laws warn against — and why, when that happens, no one is permitted to ask the question officially.

Sources: This column draws on the IFAB Laws of the Game (2026 edition), including the VAR protocol's guidance distinguishing slow-motion review of facts from normal-speed review of intensity, and on the FIFA Disciplinary Code governing the finality of on-field decisions and post-match review by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Match details are drawn from ESPN's match report and live coverage of USA–Bosnia and Herzegovina (July 1, 2026), including the Zidane 2006 parallel; Mark Clattenburg's on-air assessment was made during the FOX Sports broadcast and reported by FOX Sports. Sports Illustrated reported the referee's stated grounds and the IFAB protocol language cited above. The Almirón precedent — FIFA's statement that his group-stage red card was not subject to appeal — was reported by the Associated Press. Tournament card and suspension rules, including the 2026 yellow-card reset structure and the Disciplinary Committee's power to extend suspensions, were detailed by USA Today. Additional match chronology via NBC Bay Area's live coverage.