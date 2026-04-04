On Wednesday, a Florida judge granted Tiger Woods’ attorney’s motion to leave the United States for treatment. The motion cited Woods’ need for an “intensive, highly individualized and medically integrated program” — away, specifically, from media and public scrutiny. Judge Darren Steele agreed. The court recognized that Tiger Woods, who has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges, had a legitimate interest in privacy as he sought help.

The next day, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office released the body camera footage.

Let that sequence sink in.

A judge said this man deserves privacy to seek treatment. The law enforcement agency that arrested him — before he has been convicted of a single thing — released hours of intimate footage of him anyway. Footage that has now been viewed by millions. Footage that shows him confused, sweating, hiccuping, being handcuffed on the side of a road near his house. Footage of the exact moment pills were pulled from his pocket. Footage of him saying, “I’m being arrested?” as if he couldn’t believe it was happening.

Footage that will follow Tiger Woods for the rest of his life, regardless of what a jury eventually decides.

What Body Cameras Were Supposed to Do

Body cameras were adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country for one primary reason: to protect citizens from police misconduct. After years of disputed accounts — officer’s word against a suspect’s, juries left to decide who to believe — body cameras were the accountability tool. They were supposed to be evidence, not entertainment. Protection, not prosecution by media.

When the footage serves that purpose, it is invaluable. When a camera shows excessive force, an unlawful search, a civil rights violation — release that footage. Release it immediately. That is exactly what the technology was designed for.

But this is not that. No one is alleging misconduct by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of Tiger Woods. The footage does not show abuse. It does not show a violation of rights. It shows a routine, if high-profile, DUI investigation of a man who has not yet had his day in court.

So why was it released? And more importantly — who does that serve?

Three Questions the Footage Raises

I watched the footage. I came away with three questions nobody in the mainstream coverage seems to be asking.

First: Does he actually look impaired?

Tiger Woods in that footage is coherent, cooperative, and articulate. He answers every question clearly. He explains his medical history — seven back surgeries, more than twenty operations on his leg — calmly and in detail. He identifies the pills in his pocket by name the moment they are removed. He is not slurring. He is not combative. He is not incoherent.

Yes, he was sweating. Yes, his pupils were dilated. Yes, he struggled with certain sobriety tests. But he also told deputies — on camera — that his ankle seizes when he walks and that his physical limitations are severe. The tests were conducted while seated, precisely because of those limitations. A man with more than twenty leg surgeries failing a coordination test is not the same as a man who is dangerously impaired.

His breathalyzer registered 0.000. Twice. He pleaded not guilty. A jury has not yet heard this case. Yet the footage has already rendered its verdict in the court of public opinion.

Second: Why were his car windows broken to retrieve his golf clubs — after the car had already been righted?

This is a small detail that has gone entirely unreported. When Woods asked for his clubs to be secured from the vehicle, the car had already been set upright. There were doors. There were keys, presumably. Yet windows were broken to retrieve the clubs. Why? It is a reasonable question that deserves a reasonable answer, and the footage raises it without answering it.

Third: Who authorized the release of this footage, and why the day after a judge explicitly granted a privacy protection?

This is the question that matters most. Florida law does not require law enforcement to release body camera footage captured in public spaces — it permits it. There is a difference. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office made a choice to release this footage. They made that choice one day after a court acknowledged Tiger Woods’ legitimate need for privacy away from public scrutiny.

The sheriff at his initial press conference said, correctly, that celebrity status does not exempt someone from the law. He is right. But it also should not make someone more exposed to public humiliation before trial than an ordinary citizen would be. Most DUI arrests in Martin County do not result in the sheriff’s office proactively releasing body camera footage to every news outlet in the world. Tiger Woods did — because of who he is, not because of what the footage proved.

Innocent Until Proven Otherwise

This is not an argument that Tiger Woods is innocent. It is not an argument that the arrest was improper. It is an argument about what happens to a person — any person — when the presumption of innocence is stripped away by a camera before a courtroom ever convenes.

He has pleaded not guilty. The DUI charge, legal experts have noted publicly, may be difficult to prove without a urine test. The refusal charge carries its own complications under the new Trenton’s Law. There is a real legal argument that what happened on South Beach Road on March 27 was a careless accident — a man distracted by his phone who crossed a double solid line and hit a trailer. Dangerous, yes. Irresponsible, yes. Criminal? A jury will decide.

But the footage makes that jury trial almost beside the point. The damage is already done. His medical history is public. His private phone call — “I was just talking to the president” — is a global headline. His confusion and his hiccups and the pills leaving his pocket are a video clip that will live on the internet forever.

He is now, as I said in an earlier piece this week, in rehab abroad — specifically because the court agreed he needed to be somewhere the cameras could not find him. The irony is almost too much to bear.

The Larger Problem

There is a broader issue here that goes well beyond Tiger Woods, and it is one America has not reckoned with honestly.

Public shaming — amplified by video, accelerated by social media, stripped of context — is a mental health crisis hiding in plain sight. The gap between what a camera captures and what actually happened is rarely as small as we pretend. The gap between an arrest and a conviction is, legally and morally, enormous. And the gap between accountability and humiliation is one we have largely stopped caring about.

Tiger Woods has lived his entire adult life in public. The affairs. The scandal. The crashes. The surgeries. The comebacks. Every stumble on the world stage. He has earned criticism for the choices he made. He has also earned, at fifty years old, struggling with a body that has been surgically altered more than twenty-seven times, the basic dignity of not having his worst moments turned into content.

He named his yacht Privacy. He has been chasing it for thirty years.

A Florida judge gave it to him for one day. The sheriff’s office took it back the next morning.

That is not accountability. That is not transparency. That is not what body cameras were for.

Riptide covers the stories that matter — beyond the headlines. Follow us at Riptide.report.